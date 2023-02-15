X
Spring sports scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Baseball

Archer 6, Lakeside-DeKalb 2

Benedictine 2, McIntosh County Academy 1

Cass 6, Southeast Whitfield 1

Cedartown 11, Darlington 1

Chattahoochee County 10, Jordan 0

Coffee 15, Bacon County 0

Creekside 11, Columbia 8

Cross Creek 12, Laney 2

Douglass 25, Cedar Grove 10

East Coweta 11, Douglas County 0

East Hall 12, Meadowcreek 0

Effingham County 11, Richmond Hill 7

Fayette County 4, Rock Springs Christian 3

Fellowship Christian 5, St. Francis 2

Georgia Military 11, Washington County 1

Gilmer 7, Chattooga 0

Hampton 3, Union Grove 0

Jackson-Atlanta 15, Douglass 0

Jenkins County 11, GSIC 1

Lanier 3, Collins Hill 2

Lee County 8, Bainbridge 5

Liberty County 8, Bradwell Institute 5

Lithia Springs 11, Towers 4

Long County 6, Tattnall County 1

Mary Persons 10, Howard 0

Mays 17, B.E.S.T. Academy 2

Mill Creek 5, Winder-Barrow 0

Miller County 6, Marion County 5

Morgan County 1, Grovetown 0

North Hall 14, White County 0

Northside-Columbus 7, LaGrange 0

Oglethorpe County 11, Athens Academy 2

Osborne 7, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 0

Screven County 16, Toombs County 6

Tallulah Falls 7, Hart County 6

Thomasville 9, Seminole County 1

Tift Area Academy, GA. 3, Valdosta 0

Troup County 13, Northgate 1

Villa Rica 16, Langston Hughes 1

Boys Soccer

Atkinson County 3, Valdosta 1

Blessed Trinity 4, Marist 0

Carrollton 1, Starr’s Mill 0

Chapel Hill 4, Central-Carroll 1

Collins Hill 2, Brookwood 0

Darlington 5, Coosa 2

East Forsyth 4, Wesleyan 2

Evans 1, Grovetown 0

First Presbyterian 9, Dooly County 1

Galloway School 4, Cristo Rey Atlanta 0

Hart County 2, Towns County 1

Jackson-Atlanta 3, Woodland-Stockbridge 1

Johns Creek 4, Marietta 0

Johnson-Gainesville 6, West Hall 0

Kell 7, King’s Academy, GA 0

Long County 12, Bryan County 2

Macon County 2, Crawford County 1

Mt. Vernon 2, North Springs 0

North Paulding 2, South Paulding 1

Savannah Arts 4, Pierce County 1

Sequoyah 4, North Cobb 1

South Gwinnett 3, Loganville 1

Tattnall County 3, Toombs County 1

Veterans 5, Pike County 1

Villa Rica 4, Hiram 2

Walton 2, Parkview 0

Worth County 3, Dodge County 2

Girls Soccer

Archer 8, Clarke Central 0

Bleckley County 4, Washington County 1

Brookwood 3, Collins Hill 1

Commerce 10, Rabun County 0

Crawford County 7, Macon County 0

Dalton 1, Pace Academy 1

Dawson County 4, Sonoraville 0

Denmark 3, Northview 0

Dutchtown 6, Heritage-Conyers 4

Elbert County 14, Athens Christian 0

Fayette County 10, North Clayton 0

Fitzgerald 10, Sumter County 0

Forsyth Central 5, Alpharetta 0

Jackson 8, Union Grove 4

Jackson County 10, Gainesville 0

Jackson-Atlanta 10, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Jeff Davis 3, Berrien 0

Lanier 8, Apalachee 0

Lincoln County 6, Jefferson County 1

Loganville 8, South Gwinnett 0

Lowndes 7, Cook 0

Madison County 8, Cedar Shoals 0

Marietta at Johns Creek, late

Mary Persons 9, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Mill Creek 3, South Forsyth 0

Mt. Vernon 11, North Springs 1

Northside-Columbus 10, Troup County 0

Pierce County 2, Savannah Arts 1

Screven County 4, Metter 0

Shiloh 5, North Forsyth 1

South Effingham 6, Brunswick 0

Southeast Bulloch 10, Claxton 1

Southeast Whitfield 4, Rome 2

St. Pius X 6, River Ridge 0

Starr’s Mill 9, Carrollton 0

Toombs County 2, Tattnall County 1

Veterans 2, Pike County 0

Villa Rica 11, Hiram 0

Whitewater 9, Luella 0

Boys Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 12, Lassiter 5

Centennial 9, Marist 5

Cherokee 18, Wheeler 0

Effingham County 8, South Effingham 7

Savannah Christian 8, Grovetown 7

Walton 12, Marietta 5

Wesleyan 9, Seckinger 0

West Forsyth 15, Pope 10

Girls Lacrosse

Collins Hill 11, Oconee County 4

Lakeside-Evans 17, Effingham County 4

Lovett 10, Marist 6

Milton 16, Cambridge 6

Roswell 14, Kell 7

South Forsyth 18, Mountain View 2

Walker 17, Sprayberry 2

Wesleyan 15, Seckinger 1

Score Atlanta
