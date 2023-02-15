Spring sports scores from Tuesday

Baseball
Archer 6, Lakeside-DeKalb 2
Benedictine 2, McIntosh County Academy 1
Cass 6, Southeast Whitfield 1
Cedartown 11, Darlington 1
Chattahoochee County 10, Jordan 0
Coffee 15, Bacon County 0
Creekside 11, Columbia 8
Cross Creek 12, Laney 2
Douglass 25, Cedar Grove 10
East Coweta 11, Douglas County 0
East Hall 12, Meadowcreek 0
East Hall 12, Meadowcreek 8
Effingham County 11, Richmond Hill 7
Fayette County 4, Rock Springs Christian 3
Fellowship Christian 5, St. Francis 2
Georgia Military 11, Washington County 1
Gilmer 7, Chattooga 0
Hampton 3, Union Grove 0
Jackson-Atlanta 15, Douglass 0
Jenkins County 11, GSIC 1
Lanier 3, Collins Hill 2
Lee County 8, Bainbridge 5
Liberty County 8, Bradwell Institute 5
Lithia Springs 11, Towers 4
Long County 6, Tattnall County 1
Mary Persons 10, Howard 0
Mays 17, B.E.S.T. Academy 2
Mill Creek 5, Winder-Barrow 0
Miller County 6, Marion County 5
Morgan County 1, Grovetown 0
North Hall 14, White County 0
Northside-Columbus 7, LaGrange 0
Oglethorpe County 11, Athens Academy 2
Oglethorpe County 4, Athens Academy 0
Osborne 7, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 0
Screven County 16, Toombs County 6
Tallulah Falls 7, Hart County 6
Thomasville 9, Seminole County 1
Tift Area Academy, GA. 3, Valdosta 0
Troup County 13, Northgate 1
Villa Rica 16, Langston Hughes 1
Boys Soccer
Atkinson County 3, Valdosta 1
Blessed Trinity 4, Marist 0
Carrollton 1, Starr’s Mill 0
Chapel Hill 4, Central-Carroll 1
Collins Hill 2, Brookwood 0
Darlington 5, Coosa 2
East Forsyth 4, Wesleyan 2
Evans 1, Grovetown 0
First Presbyterian 9, Dooly County 1
Galloway School 4, Cristo Rey Atlanta 0
Hart County 2, Towns County 1
Jackson-Atlanta 3, Woodland-Stockbridge 1
Johns Creek 4, Marietta 0
Johnson-Gainesville 6, West Hall 0
Kell 7, King’s Academy, GA 0
Long County 12, Bryan County 2
Macon County 2, Crawford County 1
Mt. Vernon 2, North Springs 0
North Paulding 2, South Paulding 1
Savannah Arts 4, Pierce County 1
Sequoyah 4, North Cobb 1
South Gwinnett 3, Loganville 1
Tattnall County 3, Toombs County 1
Veterans 5, Pike County 1
Villa Rica 4, Hiram 2
Walton 2, Parkview 0
Worth County 3, Dodge County 2
Girls Soccer
Archer 8, Clarke Central 0
Bleckley County 4, Washington County 1
Brookwood 3, Collins Hill 1
Commerce 10, Rabun County 0
Crawford County 7, Macon County 0
Dalton 1, Pace Academy 1
Dawson County 4, Sonoraville 0
Denmark 3, Northview 0
Dutchtown 6, Heritage-Conyers 4
Elbert County 14, Athens Christian 0
Fayette County 10, North Clayton 0
Fitzgerald 10, Sumter County 0
Forsyth Central 5, Alpharetta 0
Jackson 8, Union Grove 4
Jackson County 10, Gainesville 0
Jackson-Atlanta 10, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Jeff Davis 3, Berrien 0
Lanier 8, Apalachee 0
Lincoln County 6, Jefferson County 1
Loganville 8, South Gwinnett 0
Lowndes 7, Cook 0
Madison County 8, Cedar Shoals 0
Marietta at Johns Creek, late
Mary Persons 9, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Mill Creek 3, South Forsyth 0
Mt. Vernon 11, North Springs 1
Northside-Columbus 10, Troup County 0
Pierce County 2, Savannah Arts 1
Screven County 4, Metter 0
Shiloh 5, North Forsyth 1
South Effingham 6, Brunswick 0
Southeast Bulloch 10, Claxton 1
Southeast Whitfield 4, Rome 2
St. Pius X 6, River Ridge 0
Starr’s Mill 9, Carrollton 0
Toombs County 2, Tattnall County 1
Veterans 2, Pike County 0
Villa Rica 11, Hiram 0
Whitewater 9, Luella 0
Boys Lacrosse
Blessed Trinity 12, Lassiter 5
Centennial 9, Marist 5
Cherokee 18, Wheeler 0
Effingham County 8, South Effingham 7
Savannah Christian 8, Grovetown 7
Walton 12, Marietta 5
Wesleyan 9, Seckinger 0
West Forsyth 15, Pope 10
Girls Lacrosse
Collins Hill 11, Oconee County 4
Lakeside-Evans 17, Effingham County 4
Lovett 10, Marist 6
Milton 16, Cambridge 6
Roswell 14, Kell 7
South Forsyth 18, Mountain View 2
Walker 17, Sprayberry 2
Wesleyan 15, Seckinger 1
