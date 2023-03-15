Spring sports scores from Tuesday

Baseball
Academy For Classical Education 23, Kendrick 0
Appling County 13, Pierce County 0
Athens Academy 15, East Jackson 5
Bacon County 7, Pelham 3
Bainbridge 14, Hardaway 4
Berrien 7, Dodge County 1
Bradwell Institute 12, Jenkins 5
Brantley County 10, Vidalia 5
Brookwood 14, Newton 4
Calvary Day 16, Liberty County 1
Campbell 9, Whitefield Academy 4
Cass 15, Hiram 0
Central-Carroll 18, Northeast 11
Charlton County 15, Turner County 0
Chattahoochee County 12, Manchester 1
Cherokee 10, North Cobb 8
Colquitt County 10, Camden County 9
Columbus 5, Newnan 2
Dade County 10, Coosa 7
Dawson County 5, Gilmer 1
Drew Charter 12, Marist 1
Drew Charter 19, KIPP Atlanta Charter 4
Duluth 5, Peachtree Ridge 4
Eagle’s Landing Christian 17, Towers 2
Echols County 5, Atkinson County 4
Emanuel County Institute 15, McIntosh County Academy 4
Fellowship Christian 13, Union County 2
Fitzgerald 6, Worth County 1
Forest Park 13, Jonesboro 3
Greenbrier 12, Coffee 2
Harlem 15, Cross Creek 0
Hawkinsville 7, Wheeler County 5
Heard County 12, Landmark Christian 4
Heritage-Catoosa 15, Southeast Whitfield 0
Houston County 8, Veterans 2
Jackson-Atlanta 7, Tri-Cities 6
Jeff Davis 20, Sumter County 6
Jefferson County 8, Dublin 5
Johnson County 14, Georgia Military 1
Kennesaw Mountain 6, Walton 5
King’s Ridge 10, Paideia 0
LaGrange 4, Starr’s Mill 2
Lanier County 5, Clinch County 1
Lee County 7, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Lincoln County 21, GSIC 7
Loganville 11, Eastside 1
Loganville Christian 10, Jasper County 4
Lowndes 10, Richmond Hill 0
Lumpkin County 5, West Hall 1
Marion County 3, Taylor County 0
McIntosh 10, Northgate 2
Miller County 18, STEM 0
Monroe 23, Mitchell County 3
Morgan County 14, Richmond Academy 3
Pepperell 18, Chattooga 0
Prince Avenue 3, Tattnall Square 0
Ringgold 7, Rockmart 2
Rome 3, Allatoona 1
Roswell 7, Lassiter 6
Russell County, AL 11, Carver-Columbus 0
Rutland 20, Southwest 12
Sandy Creek 23, McDonough 5
Seminole County 15, Randolph-Clay 0
Sequoyah 10, River Ridge 4
Sonoraville 10, Northwest Whitfield 0
Stephens County 2, Monroe Area 1
Tallulah Falls 11, Commerce 4
Tift County 4, Thomas County Central 3
Toombs County 9, Tattnall County 3
Trinity Christian 16, Riverdale 0
Trinity Christian 18, Riverdale 0
Union Grove 12, Eagle’s Landing 0
Villa Rica 11, Creekside 0
Whitewater 5, Troup County 4
Woodland-Cartersville 16, Dalton 1
Woodstock 4, Etowah 2
Boys Lacrosse
Buford 14, Denmark 7
Etowah 13, Peachtree Ridge 3
George Walton Academy 13, Duluth 5
Greater Atlanta Christian 15, Kell 1
Marietta 18, Kennesaw Mountain 0
North Atlanta 10, Holy Innocents’ 8
North Oconee 20, Seckinger 0
North Paulding 19, Campbell 0
Strong Rock Christian 13, Eagle’s Landing Christian 2
Girls Lacrosse
Darlington 8, Wheeler 1
Duluth 13, George Walton Academy 8
Fellowship Christian 20, River Ridge 11
Forsyth Central 15, Denmark 11
Lakeside-Evans 23, Richmond Hill 4
McEachern 12, Dunwoody 6
North Cobb 23, Sprayberry 1
North Oconee 21, Seckinger 3
Ola 18, Woodland-Stockbridge 4
Boys Soccer
Bacon County 10, Lanier County 0
Cairo 2, Thomasville 1
Callaway 8, Eagle’s Landing Christian 5
Cambridge 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 1
Chapel Hill 10, Banneker 0
Claxton 6, Bryan County 0
Douglas County 10, Temple 0
Drew Charter 10, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
East Jackson 9, Athens Academy 3
Holy Innocents’ 10, Hapeville Charter 0
Houston County 4, Academy For Classical Education 1
Islands 12, New Hampstead 0
Jackson 5, Peach County 1
Jeff Davis 1, Dodge County 0
Johnson-Gainesville 3, Chestatee 0
Lakeside-Evans 2, Harlem 1
Lovett 10, Luella 0
Metter 5, Portal 1
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 8, Bowdon 0
North Gwinnett 5, Discovery 2
Oconee County 3, Franklin County 1
Paideia 10, St. Francis 0
Parkview 5, Archer 0
Pierce County 8, Appling County 3
Savannah Arts 10, Brantley County 0
South Effingham 3, Brunswick 1
South Gwinnett 2, Grayson 1
South Paulding 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Spalding 7, Baldwin 2
Spencer 4, Jordan 0
Statesboro 5, Bradwell Institute 2
Tallulah Falls 10, Commerce 0
Tattnall County 7, Vidalia 2
Union Grove 4, Jones County 1
Veterans 4, Landmark Christian 1
Walker 0, North Cobb Christian 0
Weber 1, King’s Ridge 0
West Laurens 1, Trinity Christian 1
Worth County 4, Monroe 1
Girls Soccer
Aquinas 6, Lincoln County 0
Archer 3, Parkview 1
Bleckley County 8, Swainsboro 0
Blessed Trinity 3, Johns Creek 0
Brookstone 4, Strong Rock Christian 0
Buford 7, Dacula 0
Cherokee Bluff 10, North Hall 0
Claxton 3, Bryan County 2
Coahulla Creek 10, LaFayette 0
Commerce 11, Tallulah Falls 1
Dawson County 3, Gilmer 2
Dodge County 2, Jeff Davis 1
Drew Charter 10, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Dunwoody 10, South Cobb 0
East Forsyth 5, East Hall 0
East Laurens 3, West Laurens 0
Fitzgerald 8, Cook 0
Greenbrier 10, Jenkins 0
Grovetown 2, Evans 0
Haralson County 2, Gordon Central 0
Harrison 3, Hillgrove 0
Heritage School-Newnan 2, St. Mary’s 1
Heritage-Conyers 10, Lithonia 0
Holy Innocents’ 10, Hapeville Charter 0
Houston County 1, Academy For Classical Education 0
Islands 5, New Hampstead 1
Jackson County 8, Greenville 0
Lamar County 4, Mary Persons 4
Lanier 7, Apalachee 0
Marist 3, St. Pius X 2
McIntosh County Academy 2, Montgomery County 1
Meadowcreek 2, Atlanta International 0
Mill Creek 5, Forsyth Central 0
Milton 4, Norcross 1
Mt. Paran Christian 6, East Paulding 1
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 4, Stockbridge 0
North Cobb 2, Marietta 0
North Gwinnett 7, Discovery 0
North Paulding 10, McEachern 0
Ola 4, Locust Grove 0
Paulding County 6, Langston Hughes 0
Perry 10, Griffin 0
Pierce County 2, Appling County 0
Pinecrest Academy 7, King’s Academy, GA 1
Portal 3, Johnson County 1
Savannah Arts 10, Brantley County 0
Screven County 6, Woodville-Tompkins 0
Shiloh 2, North Forsyth 1
Social Circle 10, Jasper County 3
South Paulding 2, Woodland-Cartersville 1
Southeast Bulloch 3, Wayne County 1
Spalding 2, Baldwin 1
Tattnall County 9, Vidalia 0
Treutlen 3, Wheeler County 0
Union Grove 3, Jones County 0
White County 9, Pickens 1
Whitewater 11, Riverdale 0
Worth County 8, Monroe 0
