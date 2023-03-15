X

Spring sports scores from Tuesday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Baseball

Academy For Classical Education 23, Kendrick 0

Appling County 13, Pierce County 0

Athens Academy 15, East Jackson 5

Bacon County 7, Pelham 3

Bainbridge 14, Hardaway 4

Berrien 7, Dodge County 1

Bradwell Institute 12, Jenkins 5

Brantley County 10, Vidalia 5

Brookwood 14, Newton 4

Calvary Day 16, Liberty County 1

Campbell 9, Whitefield Academy 4

Cass 15, Hiram 0

Central-Carroll 18, Northeast 11

Charlton County 15, Turner County 0

Chattahoochee County 12, Manchester 1

Cherokee 10, North Cobb 8

Colquitt County 10, Camden County 9

Columbus 5, Newnan 2

Dade County 10, Coosa 7

Dawson County 5, Gilmer 1

Drew Charter 12, Marist 1

Drew Charter 19, KIPP Atlanta Charter 4

Duluth 5, Peachtree Ridge 4

Eagle’s Landing Christian 17, Towers 2

Echols County 5, Atkinson County 4

Emanuel County Institute 15, McIntosh County Academy 4

Fellowship Christian 13, Union County 2

Fitzgerald 6, Worth County 1

Forest Park 13, Jonesboro 3

Greenbrier 12, Coffee 2

Harlem 15, Cross Creek 0

Hawkinsville 7, Wheeler County 5

Heard County 12, Landmark Christian 4

Heritage-Catoosa 15, Southeast Whitfield 0

Houston County 8, Veterans 2

Jackson-Atlanta 7, Tri-Cities 6

Jeff Davis 20, Sumter County 6

Jefferson County 8, Dublin 5

Johnson County 14, Georgia Military 1

Kennesaw Mountain 6, Walton 5

King’s Ridge 10, Paideia 0

LaGrange 4, Starr’s Mill 2

Lanier County 5, Clinch County 1

Lee County 7, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Lincoln County 21, GSIC 7

Loganville 11, Eastside 1

Loganville Christian 10, Jasper County 4

Lowndes 10, Richmond Hill 0

Lumpkin County 5, West Hall 1

Marion County 3, Taylor County 0

McIntosh 10, Northgate 2

Miller County 18, STEM 0

Monroe 23, Mitchell County 3

Morgan County 14, Richmond Academy 3

Pepperell 18, Chattooga 0

Prince Avenue 3, Tattnall Square 0

Ringgold 7, Rockmart 2

Rome 3, Allatoona 1

Roswell 7, Lassiter 6

Russell County, AL 11, Carver-Columbus 0

Rutland 20, Southwest 12

Sandy Creek 23, McDonough 5

Seminole County 15, Randolph-Clay 0

Sequoyah 10, River Ridge 4

Sonoraville 10, Northwest Whitfield 0

Stephens County 2, Monroe Area 1

Tallulah Falls 11, Commerce 4

Tift County 4, Thomas County Central 3

Toombs County 9, Tattnall County 3

Trinity Christian 16, Riverdale 0

Union Grove 12, Eagle’s Landing 0

Villa Rica 11, Creekside 0

Whitewater 5, Troup County 4

Woodland-Cartersville 16, Dalton 1

Woodstock 4, Etowah 2

Boys Lacrosse

Buford 14, Denmark 7

Etowah 13, Peachtree Ridge 3

George Walton Academy 13, Duluth 5

Greater Atlanta Christian 15, Kell 1

Marietta 18, Kennesaw Mountain 0

North Atlanta 10, Holy Innocents’ 8

North Oconee 20, Seckinger 0

North Paulding 19, Campbell 0

Strong Rock Christian 13, Eagle’s Landing Christian 2

Girls Lacrosse

Darlington 8, Wheeler 1

Duluth 13, George Walton Academy 8

Fellowship Christian 20, River Ridge 11

Forsyth Central 15, Denmark 11

Lakeside-Evans 23, Richmond Hill 4

McEachern 12, Dunwoody 6

North Cobb 23, Sprayberry 1

North Oconee 21, Seckinger 3

Ola 18, Woodland-Stockbridge 4

Boys Soccer

Bacon County 10, Lanier County 0

Cairo 2, Thomasville 1

Callaway 8, Eagle’s Landing Christian 5

Cambridge 2, Greater Atlanta Christian 1

Chapel Hill 10, Banneker 0

Claxton 6, Bryan County 0

Douglas County 10, Temple 0

Drew Charter 10, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

East Jackson 9, Athens Academy 3

Holy Innocents’ 10, Hapeville Charter 0

Houston County 4, Academy For Classical Education 1

Islands 12, New Hampstead 0

Jackson 5, Peach County 1

Jeff Davis 1, Dodge County 0

Johnson-Gainesville 3, Chestatee 0

Lakeside-Evans 2, Harlem 1

Lovett 10, Luella 0

Metter 5, Portal 1

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 8, Bowdon 0

North Gwinnett 5, Discovery 2

Oconee County 3, Franklin County 1

Paideia 10, St. Francis 0

Parkview 5, Archer 0

Pierce County 8, Appling County 3

Savannah Arts 10, Brantley County 0

South Effingham 3, Brunswick 1

South Gwinnett 2, Grayson 1

South Paulding 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Spalding 7, Baldwin 2

Spencer 4, Jordan 0

Statesboro 5, Bradwell Institute 2

Tallulah Falls 10, Commerce 0

Tattnall County 7, Vidalia 2

Union Grove 4, Jones County 1

Veterans 4, Landmark Christian 1

Walker 0, North Cobb Christian 0

Weber 1, King’s Ridge 0

West Laurens 1, Trinity Christian 1

Worth County 4, Monroe 1

Girls Soccer

Aquinas 6, Lincoln County 0

Archer 3, Parkview 1

Bleckley County 8, Swainsboro 0

Blessed Trinity 3, Johns Creek 0

Brookstone 4, Strong Rock Christian 0

Buford 7, Dacula 0

Cherokee Bluff 10, North Hall 0

Claxton 3, Bryan County 2

Coahulla Creek 10, LaFayette 0

Commerce 11, Tallulah Falls 1

Dawson County 3, Gilmer 2

Dodge County 2, Jeff Davis 1

Drew Charter 10, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Dunwoody 10, South Cobb 0

East Forsyth 5, East Hall 0

East Laurens 3, West Laurens 0

Fitzgerald 8, Cook 0

Greenbrier 10, Jenkins 0

Grovetown 2, Evans 0

Haralson County 2, Gordon Central 0

Harrison 3, Hillgrove 0

Heritage School-Newnan 2, St. Mary’s 1

Heritage-Conyers 10, Lithonia 0

Holy Innocents’ 10, Hapeville Charter 0

Houston County 1, Academy For Classical Education 0

Islands 5, New Hampstead 1

Jackson County 8, Greenville 0

Lamar County 4, Mary Persons 4

Lanier 7, Apalachee 0

Marist 3, St. Pius X 2

McIntosh County Academy 2, Montgomery County 1

Meadowcreek 2, Atlanta International 0

Mill Creek 5, Forsyth Central 0

Milton 4, Norcross 1

Mt. Paran Christian 6, East Paulding 1

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 4, Stockbridge 0

North Cobb 2, Marietta 0

North Gwinnett 7, Discovery 0

North Paulding 10, McEachern 0

Ola 4, Locust Grove 0

Paulding County 6, Langston Hughes 0

Perry 10, Griffin 0

Pierce County 2, Appling County 0

Pinecrest Academy 7, King’s Academy, GA 1

Portal 3, Johnson County 1

Savannah Arts 10, Brantley County 0

Screven County 6, Woodville-Tompkins 0

Shiloh 2, North Forsyth 1

Social Circle 10, Jasper County 3

South Paulding 2, Woodland-Cartersville 1

Southeast Bulloch 3, Wayne County 1

Spalding 2, Baldwin 1

Tattnall County 9, Vidalia 0

Treutlen 3, Wheeler County 0

Union Grove 3, Jones County 0

White County 9, Pickens 1

Whitewater 11, Riverdale 0

Worth County 8, Monroe 0

