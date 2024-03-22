Spring sports scores from Thursday

Baseball
Adairsville 7, Ridgeland 5
Alexander 5, Paulding County 0
Aquinas 8, GSIC 4
Baconton Charter 14, Randolph-Clay 0
Brantley County 8, Pierce County 7
Bremen 6, Ringgold 5
Buford 8, Mill Creek 0
Cairo 12, Westover 2
Callaway 11, Landmark Christian 1
Calvary Day 12, Bulloch Academy 2
Carrollton 7, Campbell 5
Cartersville 11, Woodland-Cartersville 1
Cass 7, Dalton 2
Centennial 9, Cambridge 5
Coffee 11, Statesboro 8
Coffee 12, Statesboro 2
Collins Hill 14, Central Gwinnett 0
Commerce 1, Social Circle 0
Crawford County 7, Lamar County 1
Creekview 6, Rome 5
Dublin 12, Northeast-Macon 2
East Jackson 10, Fellowship Christian 6
East Jackson 7, Fellowship Christian 5
Eastside 11, Heritage-Conyers 1
Elbert County 10, Oglethorpe County 0
Evans 6, Effingham County 4
Fitzgerald 15, Sumter County 0
Forest Park 13, Lovejoy 9
Gilmer 5, Lumpkin County 4
Glascock County 7, Georgia Military 5
Gordon Lee 6, Coahulla Creek 4
Grayson 5, Brookwood 4
Greater Atlanta Christian 10, North Springs 2
Greenbrier 19, Bradwell Institute 0
GSIC 10, Aquinas 0
Hawkinsville 14, Telfair County 4
Jackson-Atlanta 19, Lithia Springs 0
Jefferson 5, Winder-Barrow 4
Jordan 6, Rutland 4
LaGrange 18, Riverdale, SC. 0
Locust Grove 18, Dutchtown 5
Long County 3, Savannah Country Day 2
Lovett 17, McDonough 0
Lowndes 13, Colquitt County 0
Marist 17, Lakeside-DeKalb 4
Mays 14, Banneker 4
Mundy’s Mill 12, Morrow 2
North Cobb 7, Walton 3
North Cobb Christian 6, Westminster 1
North Oconee 19, Cedar Shoals 1
Pelham 13, Brooks County 3
Pepperell 14, Coosa 0
Pickens 6, West Hall 1
Prince Avenue 12, Tallulah Falls 10
River Ridge 16, Allatoona 5
Sandy Creek 15, Douglass 0
Seckinger 13, Madison County 8
Starr’s Mill 5, Trinity Christian 0
Strong Rock Christian 6, Heritage-Newnan 0
Toombs County 11, Tattnall County 0
Trion 11, Darlington 1
Troup County 8, LaFayette Christian 0
Vidalia 6, Appling County 4
Villa Rica 12, Chapel Hill 2
Walker 18, Therrell 0
Walnut Grove 4, Bethlehem Christian 3
Ware County 19, Jenkins 0
Washington-Wilkes 8, Lake Oconee Academy 2
Wayne County 18, New Hampstead 0
Wheeler County 17, Dooly County 2
White County 8, Johnson-Gainesville 2
Whitewater 15, Fayette County 0
Wilcox County 10, Treutlen 0
Boys Lacrosse
Effingham County 15, Islands 5
George Walton Academy 18, Lanier 4
Mill Creek 11, South Forsyth 8
Mt. Vernon 18, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1
North Atlanta 5, Etowah 4
North Cobb 16, McEachern 0
North Paulding 7, Lassiter 5
Northview 8, East Forsyth 5
River Ridge 13, Carrollton 4
Strong Rock Christian 15, Trinity Christian 9
West Forsyth 15, North Gwinnett 3
Whitewater 11, McIntosh 8
Girls Lacrosse
Aiken, SC 11, Evans 0
Allatoona 12, Riverwood 6
Alpharetta 12, North Forsyth 4
Buford 17, North Oconee 9
Eagle’s Landing Christian 23, Fayette County 0
East Forsyth 21, Pinecrest Academy 4
Greater Atlanta Christian 19, Parkview 6
Holy Innocents’ 21, Druid Hills 1
Lakeside-Evans 13, Richmond Hill 8
Marietta 20, Wheeler 1
Mill Creek 14, Denmark 7
North Cobb 16, McEachern 10
Northgate 16, Dutchtown 1
Pace Academy 19, North Atlanta 6
Pope 16, Starr’s Mill 5
River Ridge 14, Woodstock 4
Walker 13, North Cobb Christian 12
Walton 9, Hillgrove 7
Boys Soccer
Appling County 7, Vidalia 0
Bainbridge 10, Hardaway 0
Butler 2, RCTCM 1
Cedartown 6, Sonoraville 3
Chapel Hill 4, Jackson-Atlanta 0
Christian Heritage 7, Bowdon 0
Dawson County 2, Franklin County 0
Drew 3, Northside-Columbus 2
Gainesville 4, Flowery Branch 3
Galloway School 3, Weber 2
Grayson 8, Newton 0
Groves 2, Savannah Christian 0
Liberty County 5, Beach 1
Long County 1, Woodville-Tompkins 0
Lovett 2, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Midtown 9, Creekside 0
Morgan County 5, Harlem 3
Northwest Whitfield 5, Heritage-Catoosa 2
Richmond Academy 10, Salem 0
Ringgold 1, Dade County, GA. 0
Southeast Whitfield 1, Central-Carroll 0
Toombs County 3, Savannah Arts 0
Troup County 4, Riverdale 0
Girls Soccer
Allatoona 1, Sequoyah 0
Appling County 3, Vidalia 0
Brookstone 9, Heritage-Newnan 0
Cedar Shoals 7, Southwest DeKalb 2
Clarkston 10, Hapeville 1
East Paulding 3, Douglas County 1
Jackson-Atlanta 5, Chapel Hill 0
Jefferson County 5, Dublin 1
Monroe Area 7, Loganville Christian 2
Newnan 10, Langston Hughes 0
Northside-Columbus 10, Drew 0
Paideia 10, St. Francis 0
Perry 10, Baldwin 0
RCTCM 7, Butler 0
Richmond Academy 10, Salem 0
Rutland 10, Kendrick 0
Southeast Whitfield 7, Central-Carroll 0
St. Vincents 2, Miller County 1
Troup County 5, Riverdale 1
Tucker 11, Miller County 0
Woodville-Tompkins 2, Screven County 1
Worth County 3, Jeff Davis 1
