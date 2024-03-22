High School Sports Blog

Spring sports scores from Thursday

ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

Baseball

Adairsville 7, Ridgeland 5

Alexander 5, Paulding County 0

Aquinas 8, GSIC 4

Baconton Charter 14, Randolph-Clay 0

Brantley County 8, Pierce County 7

Bremen 6, Ringgold 5

Buford 8, Mill Creek 0

Cairo 12, Westover 2

Callaway 11, Landmark Christian 1

Calvary Day 12, Bulloch Academy 2

Carrollton 7, Campbell 5

Cartersville 11, Woodland-Cartersville 1

Cass 7, Dalton 2

Centennial 9, Cambridge 5

Coffee 11, Statesboro 8

Coffee 12, Statesboro 2

Collins Hill 14, Central Gwinnett 0

Commerce 1, Social Circle 0

Crawford County 7, Lamar County 1

Creekview 6, Rome 5

Dublin 12, Northeast-Macon 2

East Jackson 10, Fellowship Christian 6

East Jackson 7, Fellowship Christian 5

Eastside 11, Heritage-Conyers 1

Elbert County 10, Oglethorpe County 0

Evans 6, Effingham County 4

Fitzgerald 15, Sumter County 0

Forest Park 13, Lovejoy 9

Forest Park 13, Lovejoy 9

Gilmer 5, Lumpkin County 4

Glascock County 7, Georgia Military 5

Gordon Lee 6, Coahulla Creek 4

Grayson 5, Brookwood 4

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, North Springs 2

Greenbrier 19, Bradwell Institute 0

GSIC 10, Aquinas 0

Hawkinsville 14, Telfair County 4

Jackson-Atlanta 19, Lithia Springs 0

Jefferson 5, Winder-Barrow 4

Jordan 6, Rutland 4

LaGrange 18, Riverdale, SC. 0

Locust Grove 18, Dutchtown 5

Long County 3, Savannah Country Day 2

Lovett 17, McDonough 0

Lowndes 13, Colquitt County 0

Marist 17, Lakeside-DeKalb 4

Mays 14, Banneker 4

Mundy’s Mill 12, Morrow 2

North Cobb 7, Walton 3

North Cobb Christian 6, Westminster 1

North Oconee 19, Cedar Shoals 1

Pelham 13, Brooks County 3

Pepperell 14, Coosa 0

Pickens 6, West Hall 1

Prince Avenue 12, Tallulah Falls 10

River Ridge 16, Allatoona 5

Sandy Creek 15, Douglass 0

Seckinger 13, Madison County 8

Starr’s Mill 5, Trinity Christian 0

Strong Rock Christian 6, Heritage-Newnan 0

Toombs County 11, Tattnall County 0

Trion 11, Darlington 1

Troup County 8, LaFayette Christian 0

Vidalia 6, Appling County 4

Villa Rica 12, Chapel Hill 2

Walker 18, Therrell 0

Walnut Grove 4, Bethlehem Christian 3

Ware County 19, Jenkins 0

Washington-Wilkes 8, Lake Oconee Academy 2

Wayne County 18, New Hampstead 0

Wheeler County 17, Dooly County 2

White County 8, Johnson-Gainesville 2

Whitewater 15, Fayette County 0

Wilcox County 10, Treutlen 0

Boys Lacrosse

Effingham County 15, Islands 5

George Walton Academy 18, Lanier 4

Mill Creek 11, South Forsyth 8

Mt. Vernon 18, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

North Atlanta 5, Etowah 4

North Cobb 16, McEachern 0

North Paulding 7, Lassiter 5

Northview 8, East Forsyth 5

River Ridge 13, Carrollton 4

Strong Rock Christian 15, Trinity Christian 9

West Forsyth 15, North Gwinnett 3

Whitewater 11, McIntosh 8

Girls Lacrosse

Aiken, SC 11, Evans 0

Allatoona 12, Riverwood 6

Alpharetta 12, North Forsyth 4

Buford 17, North Oconee 9

Eagle’s Landing Christian 23, Fayette County 0

East Forsyth 21, Pinecrest Academy 4

Greater Atlanta Christian 19, Parkview 6

Holy Innocents’ 21, Druid Hills 1

Lakeside-Evans 13, Richmond Hill 8

Marietta 20, Wheeler 1

Mill Creek 14, Denmark 7

North Cobb 16, McEachern 10

Northgate 16, Dutchtown 1

Pace Academy 19, North Atlanta 6

Pope 16, Starr’s Mill 5

River Ridge 14, Woodstock 4

Walker 13, North Cobb Christian 12

Walton 9, Hillgrove 7

Boys Soccer

Appling County 7, Vidalia 0

Bainbridge 10, Hardaway 0

Butler 2, RCTCM 1

Cedartown 6, Sonoraville 3

Chapel Hill 4, Jackson-Atlanta 0

Christian Heritage 7, Bowdon 0

Dawson County 2, Franklin County 0

Drew 3, Northside-Columbus 2

Gainesville 4, Flowery Branch 3

Galloway School 3, Weber 2

Grayson 8, Newton 0

Groves 2, Savannah Christian 0

Liberty County 5, Beach 1

Long County 1, Woodville-Tompkins 0

Lovett 2, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Midtown 9, Creekside 0

Morgan County 5, Harlem 3

Northwest Whitfield 5, Heritage-Catoosa 2

Richmond Academy 10, Salem 0

Ringgold 1, Dade County, GA. 0

Southeast Whitfield 1, Central-Carroll 0

Toombs County 3, Savannah Arts 0

Troup County 4, Riverdale 0

Girls Soccer

Allatoona 1, Sequoyah 0

Appling County 3, Vidalia 0

Brookstone 9, Heritage-Newnan 0

Cedar Shoals 7, Southwest DeKalb 2

Clarkston 10, Hapeville 1

East Paulding 3, Douglas County 1

Jackson-Atlanta 5, Chapel Hill 0

Jefferson County 5, Dublin 1

Monroe Area 7, Loganville Christian 2

Newnan 10, Langston Hughes 0

Northside-Columbus 10, Drew 0

Paideia 10, St. Francis 0

Perry 10, Baldwin 0

RCTCM 7, Butler 0

Richmond Academy 10, Salem 0

Rutland 10, Kendrick 0

Southeast Whitfield 7, Central-Carroll 0

St. Vincents 2, Miller County 1

Troup County 5, Riverdale 1

Tucker 11, Miller County 0

Woodville-Tompkins 2, Screven County 1

Worth County 3, Jeff Davis 1

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia Legislature reaches agreement to loosen hospital regulations2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,000

Credit: Arek Socha/Pixabay

2 teen inmates back in custody after hours-long manhunt

Credit: TNS

Stowaway on Delta flight gets caught before plane takes off, police say

Credit: TNS

Stowaway on Delta flight gets caught before plane takes off, police say

Credit: File photo

Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says
The Latest

Credit: Cecil Copeland

Track and Field Blog: Kell’s Saboor lands season-best Triple-Jump
North Hall baseball forfeits 7 games
Week 6 Baseball Rankings
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many