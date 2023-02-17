X
Spring sports scores from Thursday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Baseball

Bacon County 6, Atkinson County 4

Camden County 4, Islands 3

Carver-Columbus 6, Hardaway 5

Charlton County 7, Ware County 3

Claxton 6, East Laurens 0

Coffee 10, Toombs County 0

Crawford County 15, Manchester 0

Dodge County 2, Telfair County 0

Dominion Christian 12, Galloway School 0

East Forsyth 11, Jefferson County 2

Fellowship Christian 10, Johns Creek 5

Flowery Branch 10, Midtown 0

Forest Park 10, Riverdale 0

Howard 14, Central-Macon 3

Jackson-Atlanta 16, Carver-Atlanta 2

Jenkins County 10, GSIC 4

Lake Oconee Academy 2, Putnam County 1

Langston Hughes 2, Westlake 1

Lee County 10, Wilcox County 6

Metter 2, Wheeler County 1

Mt. de Sales 7, Landmark Christian 1

Pataula Charter 22, Southwest Georgia Academy 0

Peach County 5, Deerfield-Windsor 1

Prince Avenue 4, Monroe Area 1

Redan 11, Oconee County 6

Roswell 4, Chattahoochee 1

Russell County, AL 8, Taylor County 2

Seminole County 12, Early County 4

Stephens County 17, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Trinity Christian 12, Callaway 2

Valwood 6, Echols County 4

Vidalia 7, Swainsboro 0

Villa Rica 3, Woodland-Cartersville 2

Walker 15, Weber 0

Westminster Christian Academy 12, Hephzibah 1

Woodstock 5, West Forsyth 4

Boys Lacrosse

Creekview 15, Chattahoochee 9

Evans 9, Calvary Day 2

Fellowship Christian 10, Centennial 7

Forsyth Central 14, Sprayberry 9

Harrison 16, McEachern 0

Kell 10, Dalton 8

Mt. Pisgah Christian 13, River Ridge 12

North Cobb Christian 8, Bremen 6

Pace Academy 5, King’s Ridge 4

West Forsyth 11, Alpharetta 6

Westminster 10, Johns Creek 7

Girls Lacrosse

Creekview 14, Cambridge 10

Etowah 21, Riverwood 1

Harrison 21, East Paulding 6

Johns Creek 14, South Forsyth 10

McEachern 10, Campbell 9

Newnan 21, Fayette County 1

Richmond Hill 13, Grovetown 4

River Ridge 19, North Springs 0

Whitewater 16, Midtown 6

Boys Soccer

Academy For Classical Education 4, Jones County 1

Athens Christian 4, Banks County 0

Bacon County 2, Bleckley County 1

Bremen 4, LaGrange 1

Calhoun 5, Sonoraville 1

Calvary Day 3, Woodville-Tompkins 0

Creekview 2, West Forsyth 0

Cristo Rey Atlanta 1, Heritage School-Newnan 0

Dodge County 3, Jeff Davis 3

Drew Charter 11, Redan 1

Druid Hills 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 1

Dutchtown 11, Hampton 1

Forest Park 2, Tri-Cities 0

Harlem 9, Salem 1

Harris County 1, Eastside 0

Hebron Christian 6, Athens Academy 1

Lake Oconee Academy 4, Prince Avenue 0

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Ridgeland 0

Lambert 3, Norcross 1

Landmark Christian 2, Galloway School 0

Lanier 2, Duluth 1

Lithonia 6, Douglass 2

Locust Grove 4, Strong Rock Christian 0

Long County 2, Jefferson 1

Monroe Area 3, George Walton Academy 2

Murray County 5, Fannin County 1

North Oconee 3, East Forsyth 2

Northview 4, Cross Keys 2

Pierce County 5, Appling County 0

Putnam County 10, Glenn Hills 0

Rome 2, Northwest Whitfield 1

Sequoyah 4, North Springs 1

Shaw 7, Kendrick 0

Starr’s Mill 2, Ola 1

Tallulah Falls 10, Commerce 0

Tattnall County 8, Vidalia 2

Towers 8, South Atlanta 3

Tucker 1, Lovett 0

Wayne County 3, Long County 3

Woodland-Stockbridge 3, Eagle’s Landing 2

Worth County 6, Monroe 1

Girls Soccer

Academy For Classical Education 9, Jones County 1

Athens Academy 1, Hebron Christian 1

Banks County 8, Athens Christian 1

Berkmar 9, Providence Christian 1

Bleckley County 10, Bacon County 1

Campbell 10, Riverwood 0

Commerce 9, Tallulah Falls 2

Cristo Rey Atlanta 2, Heritage School-Newnan 1

Douglass 9, Lithonia 1

Dutchtown 9, Hampton 0

George Walton Academy 8, Monroe Area 0

Griffin 4, Stockbridge 1

Harris County 9, Eastside 2

Holy Innocents’ 2, Wesleyan 2

Jeff Davis 1, Dodge County 0

Lanier 3, Duluth 1

Loganville 4, Jefferson 2

Lumpkin County 10, Stephens County 1

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 9, Jonesboro 3

Norcross 1, Lambert 0

North Atlanta 4, Woodward Academy 2

Northside-Columbus 4, Smith Station, AL 2

Perry 10, Howard 0

Pierce County 5, Appling County 2

Putnam County 10, Glenn Hills 0

Ridgeland 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1

Shaw 10, Kendrick 0

Social Circle 10, Georgia Military 1

Starr’s Mill 6, Ola 0

Tattnall County 8, Vidalia 0

Towers 4, South Atlanta 0

Tri-Cities 2, Forest Park 0

Washington County 10, Westside-Augusta 0

Wayne County 1, Long County 0

Worth County 9, Monroe 0

