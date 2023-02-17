Spring sports scores from Thursday

Baseball
Bacon County 6, Atkinson County 4
Camden County 4, Islands 3
Carver-Columbus 6, Hardaway 5
Charlton County 7, Ware County 3
Claxton 6, East Laurens 0
Coffee 10, Toombs County 0
Crawford County 15, Manchester 0
Dodge County 2, Telfair County 0
Dominion Christian 12, Galloway School 0
East Forsyth 11, Jefferson County 2
Fellowship Christian 10, Johns Creek 5
Flowery Branch 10, Midtown 0
Forest Park 10, Riverdale 0
Howard 14, Central-Macon 3
Jackson-Atlanta 16, Carver-Atlanta 2
Jenkins County 10, GSIC 4
Lake Oconee Academy 2, Putnam County 1
Langston Hughes 2, Westlake 1
Lee County 10, Wilcox County 6
Metter 2, Wheeler County 1
Mt. de Sales 7, Landmark Christian 1
Pataula Charter 22, Southwest Georgia Academy 0
Peach County 5, Deerfield-Windsor 1
Prince Avenue 4, Monroe Area 1
Redan 11, Oconee County 6
Roswell 4, Chattahoochee 1
Russell County, AL 8, Taylor County 2
Seminole County 12, Early County 4
Stephens County 17, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Trinity Christian 12, Callaway 2
Valwood 6, Echols County 4
Vidalia 7, Swainsboro 0
Villa Rica 3, Woodland-Cartersville 2
Walker 15, Weber 0
Westminster Christian Academy 12, Hephzibah 1
Woodstock 5, West Forsyth 4
Boys Lacrosse
Creekview 15, Chattahoochee 9
Evans 9, Calvary Day 2
Fellowship Christian 10, Centennial 7
Forsyth Central 14, Sprayberry 9
Harrison 16, McEachern 0
Kell 10, Dalton 8
Mt. Pisgah Christian 13, River Ridge 12
North Cobb Christian 8, Bremen 6
Pace Academy 5, King’s Ridge 4
West Forsyth 11, Alpharetta 6
Westminster 10, Johns Creek 7
Girls Lacrosse
Creekview 14, Cambridge 10
Etowah 21, Riverwood 1
Harrison 21, East Paulding 6
Johns Creek 14, South Forsyth 10
McEachern 10, Campbell 9
Newnan 21, Fayette County 1
Richmond Hill 13, Grovetown 4
River Ridge 19, North Springs 0
Whitewater 16, Midtown 6
Boys Soccer
Academy For Classical Education 4, Jones County 1
Athens Christian 4, Banks County 0
Bacon County 2, Bleckley County 1
Bremen 4, LaGrange 1
Calhoun 5, Sonoraville 1
Calvary Day 3, Woodville-Tompkins 0
Creekview 2, West Forsyth 0
Cristo Rey Atlanta 1, Heritage School-Newnan 0
Dodge County 3, Jeff Davis 3
Drew Charter 11, Redan 1
Druid Hills 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 1
Dutchtown 11, Hampton 1
Forest Park 2, Tri-Cities 0
Harlem 9, Salem 1
Harris County 1, Eastside 0
Hebron Christian 6, Athens Academy 1
Lake Oconee Academy 4, Prince Avenue 0
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 4, Ridgeland 0
Lambert 3, Norcross 1
Landmark Christian 2, Galloway School 0
Lanier 2, Duluth 1
Lithonia 6, Douglass 2
Locust Grove 4, Strong Rock Christian 0
Long County 2, Jefferson 1
Monroe Area 3, George Walton Academy 2
Murray County 5, Fannin County 1
North Oconee 3, East Forsyth 2
Northview 4, Cross Keys 2
Pierce County 5, Appling County 0
Putnam County 10, Glenn Hills 0
Rome 2, Northwest Whitfield 1
Sequoyah 4, North Springs 1
Shaw 7, Kendrick 0
Starr’s Mill 2, Ola 1
Tallulah Falls 10, Commerce 0
Tattnall County 8, Vidalia 2
Towers 8, South Atlanta 3
Tucker 1, Lovett 0
Wayne County 3, Long County 3
Woodland-Stockbridge 3, Eagle’s Landing 2
Worth County 6, Monroe 1
Girls Soccer
Academy For Classical Education 9, Jones County 1
Athens Academy 1, Hebron Christian 1
Banks County 8, Athens Christian 1
Berkmar 9, Providence Christian 1
Bleckley County 10, Bacon County 1
Campbell 10, Riverwood 0
Commerce 9, Tallulah Falls 2
Cristo Rey Atlanta 2, Heritage School-Newnan 1
Douglass 9, Lithonia 1
Dutchtown 9, Hampton 0
George Walton Academy 8, Monroe Area 0
Griffin 4, Stockbridge 1
Harris County 9, Eastside 2
Holy Innocents’ 2, Wesleyan 2
Jeff Davis 1, Dodge County 0
Lanier 3, Duluth 1
Loganville 4, Jefferson 2
Lumpkin County 10, Stephens County 1
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 9, Jonesboro 3
Norcross 1, Lambert 0
North Atlanta 4, Woodward Academy 2
Northside-Columbus 4, Smith Station, AL 2
Perry 10, Howard 0
Pierce County 5, Appling County 2
Putnam County 10, Glenn Hills 0
Ridgeland 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 1
Shaw 10, Kendrick 0
Social Circle 10, Georgia Military 1
Starr’s Mill 6, Ola 0
Tattnall County 8, Vidalia 0
Towers 4, South Atlanta 0
Tri-Cities 2, Forest Park 0
Washington County 10, Westside-Augusta 0
Wayne County 1, Long County 0
Worth County 9, Monroe 0
