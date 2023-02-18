X
Spring Sports scores from Friday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
8 minutes ago

Baseball

Allatoona 19, St. Francis 0

Apalachee 6, George Walton Academy 5

Appling County 5, Tift Area Academy, GA. 2

Baldwin 13, Sandy Creek 3

Benedictine 6, Commerce 2

Berkmar 15, Cedar Shoals 4

Blessed Trinity 7, North Cobb 6

Brookwood 11, Riverwood 3

Bulloch Academy 5, Bryan County 4

Burke County 15, Aquinas 0

Centennial 9, Druid Hills 1

Cherokee 9, Campbell 8

Clinch County 1, Johnson County 0

Coahulla Creek 16, Murray County 5

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 8, Lovejoy 7

First Presbyterian 16, Academy For Classical Education 10

Flowery Branch 12, Forest Park 7

Greenbrier 11, Westside-Augusta 1

Hillgrove 8, Marietta 5

Jasper County 12, Putnam County 11

Kennesaw Mountain 7, Seckinger 0

Lake Oconee Academy 19, Greene County 4

Lowndes 3, South Forsyth 2

Lumpkin County 14, Southeast Whitfield 3

McIntosh 11, Archer 0

Norcross 6, Effingham County 5

North Gwinnett 2, Lassiter 1

North Oconee 7, Richmond Hill 3

Northgate 15, Creekside 0

Peachtree Ridge 11, Mt. Paran Christian 6

Pepperell 4, Rockmart 3

Perry 15, Jones County 3

Pike County 10, River Ridge 0

Pope 5, North Cobb Christian 2

Ringgold 7, North Forsyth 1

Sequoyah 4, St. Pius X 3

South Effingham 3, Ringgold 2

South Paulding 10, Whitewater 5

St. Francis 11, Greater Atlanta Christian 5

Tattnall County 6, Wheeler County 1

Tattnall Square 7, Union County 3

Thomasville 4, Bainbridge 3

Treutlen 8, Montgomery County 2

Trinity Christian 7, Stockbridge 6

Troup County 6, Creekview 5

Vidalia 2, Bleckley County 1

Walnut Grove 12, Dunwoody 11

Walton 12, Cambridge 7

Whitewater 14, Center-Carrollton 5

Boys Lacrosse

Blessed Trinity 9, Lambert 8

Buford 14, Walton 4

Dacula 7, Gainesville 1

Etowah 8, Cherokee 4

North Forsyth 6, North Atlanta 3

North Oconee 14, Hebron Christian 6

North Paulding 13, Starr’s Mill 2

Roswell 13, Allatoona 7

Savannah Country Day 11, Greenbrier 4

Wesleyan 8, Milton 6

Woodstock 15, Peachtree Ridge 2

Girls Lacrosse

Cherokee 27, Wheeler 2

King’s Ridge 19, Pace Academy 5

Ola 20, Savannah Christian 3

Pace Academy 21, King’s Ridge 5

Boys Soccer

Allatoona 6, Douglas County 0

Bradwell Institute 3, Ware County 0

Brunswick 6, New Hampstead 0

Cambridge 2, Paideia 2

Coahulla Creek 8, Cass 2

Collins Hill 2, Southeast Whitfield 0

Crisp County 10, Dougherty 0

Cross Keys 1, Jackson-Atlanta 0

Dalton 3, Southeast Whitfield 0

Dalton Academy 4, Pepperell 1

East Hall 5, Madison County 0

East Jackson 2, West Hall 0

Franklin County 2, White County 1

Greenbrier 2, Coffee 0

Johns Creek 10, Mays 0

Johnson-Gainesville 4, Meadowcreek 0

Kell 1, South Paulding 0

Lincoln County 3, Washington-Wilkes 2

Marietta 2, Woodstock 1

North Cobb 2, Cherokee 0

North Murray 2, Model 0

Pike County 1, Mary Persons 0

Richmond Hill 5, Lowndes 0

River Ridge 3, Chattahoochee 0

Spencer 4, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Sprayberry 2, Pope 1

Springwood 6, Heritage School-Newnan 0

Statesboro 6, Jenkins 0

Strong Rock Christian 5, Jasper County 0

Troup County 3, Brookstone 1

Westminster 2, Stone Mountain 0

Whitewater 6, Fayette County 0

Girls Soccer

Adairsville 2, Woodland-Cartersville 1

Brookstone 10, Troup County 0

Camden County 10, Valdosta 0

Carrollton 5, Cedar Shoals 1

Chamblee 3, Blessed Trinity 0

Denmark 2, Harrison 1

East Laurens 4, Johnson County 1

Fitzgerald 2, Cook 0

Flowery Branch 4, Clarke Central 2

Hillgrove 10, McEachern 0

Huntsville 1, Norcross 0

Islands 2, West Laurens 0

Jackson-Atlanta 12, Cross Keys 0

Johns Creek 10, Mays 0

Kell 0, South Paulding 0

LaGrange 1, John Carroll 0

Lincoln County 9, Washington-Wilkes 1

Madison County 8, East Hall 0

Meadowcreek 0, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Milton 2, Centennial 1

North Cobb 2, Cherokee 1

Northwest Whitfield 4, Rome 2

Pebblebrook 3, South Cobb 0

Richmond Hill 3, Lowndes 0

Screven County 9, Woodville-Tompkins 0

Southeast Whitfield 1, Dalton 0

Toombs County 10, Windsor Forest 0

Walnut Grove 5, North Hall 2

Warner Robins 3, Central-Macon 0

Whitewater 4, Fayette County 1

Woodstock 2, Marietta 0

Worth County 4, Irwin County 1

