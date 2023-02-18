Spring Sports scores from Friday

Baseball
Allatoona 19, St. Francis 0
Apalachee 6, George Walton Academy 5
Appling County 5, Tift Area Academy, GA. 2
Baldwin 13, Sandy Creek 3
Benedictine 6, Commerce 2
Berkmar 15, Cedar Shoals 4
Blessed Trinity 7, North Cobb 6
Brookwood 11, Riverwood 3
Bulloch Academy 5, Bryan County 4
Burke County 15, Aquinas 0
Centennial 9, Druid Hills 1
Cherokee 9, Campbell 8
Clinch County 1, Johnson County 0
Coahulla Creek 16, Murray County 5
Creekside Christian Academy, GA 8, Lovejoy 7
First Presbyterian 16, Academy For Classical Education 10
Flowery Branch 12, Forest Park 7
Greenbrier 11, Westside-Augusta 1
Hillgrove 8, Marietta 5
Jasper County 12, Putnam County 11
Kennesaw Mountain 7, Seckinger 0
Lake Oconee Academy 19, Greene County 4
Lowndes 3, South Forsyth 2
Lumpkin County 14, Southeast Whitfield 3
McIntosh 11, Archer 0
Norcross 6, Effingham County 5
North Gwinnett 2, Lassiter 1
North Oconee 7, Richmond Hill 3
Northgate 15, Creekside 0
Peachtree Ridge 11, Mt. Paran Christian 6
Pepperell 4, Rockmart 3
Perry 15, Jones County 3
Pike County 10, River Ridge 0
Pope 5, North Cobb Christian 2
Ringgold 7, North Forsyth 1
Sequoyah 4, St. Pius X 3
South Effingham 3, Ringgold 2
South Paulding 10, Whitewater 5
St. Francis 11, Greater Atlanta Christian 5
Tattnall County 6, Wheeler County 1
Tattnall Square 7, Union County 3
Thomasville 4, Bainbridge 3
Treutlen 8, Montgomery County 2
Trinity Christian 7, Stockbridge 6
Troup County 6, Creekview 5
Vidalia 2, Bleckley County 1
Walnut Grove 12, Dunwoody 11
Walton 12, Cambridge 7
Whitewater 14, Center-Carrollton 5
Boys Lacrosse
Blessed Trinity 9, Lambert 8
Buford 14, Walton 4
Dacula 7, Gainesville 1
Etowah 8, Cherokee 4
North Forsyth 6, North Atlanta 3
North Oconee 14, Hebron Christian 6
North Paulding 13, Starr’s Mill 2
Roswell 13, Allatoona 7
Savannah Country Day 11, Greenbrier 4
Wesleyan 8, Milton 6
Woodstock 15, Peachtree Ridge 2
Girls Lacrosse
Cherokee 27, Wheeler 2
King’s Ridge 19, Pace Academy 5
Ola 20, Savannah Christian 3
Pace Academy 21, King’s Ridge 5
Boys Soccer
Allatoona 6, Douglas County 0
Bradwell Institute 3, Ware County 0
Brunswick 6, New Hampstead 0
Cambridge 2, Paideia 2
Coahulla Creek 8, Cass 2
Collins Hill 2, Southeast Whitfield 0
Crisp County 10, Dougherty 0
Cross Keys 1, Jackson-Atlanta 0
Dalton 3, Southeast Whitfield 0
Dalton Academy 4, Pepperell 1
East Hall 5, Madison County 0
East Jackson 2, West Hall 0
Franklin County 2, White County 1
Greenbrier 2, Coffee 0
Johns Creek 10, Mays 0
Johnson-Gainesville 4, Meadowcreek 0
Kell 1, South Paulding 0
Lincoln County 3, Washington-Wilkes 2
Marietta 2, Woodstock 1
North Cobb 2, Cherokee 0
North Murray 2, Model 0
Pike County 1, Mary Persons 0
Richmond Hill 5, Lowndes 0
River Ridge 3, Chattahoochee 0
Spencer 4, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Sprayberry 2, Pope 1
Springwood 6, Heritage School-Newnan 0
Statesboro 6, Jenkins 0
Strong Rock Christian 5, Jasper County 0
Troup County 3, Brookstone 1
Westminster 2, Stone Mountain 0
Whitewater 6, Fayette County 0
Girls Soccer
Adairsville 2, Woodland-Cartersville 1
Brookstone 10, Troup County 0
Camden County 10, Valdosta 0
Carrollton 5, Cedar Shoals 1
Chamblee 3, Blessed Trinity 0
Denmark 2, Harrison 1
East Laurens 4, Johnson County 1
Fitzgerald 2, Cook 0
Flowery Branch 4, Clarke Central 2
Hillgrove 10, McEachern 0
Huntsville 1, Norcross 0
Islands 2, West Laurens 0
Jackson-Atlanta 12, Cross Keys 0
Johns Creek 10, Mays 0
Kell 0, South Paulding 0
LaGrange 1, John Carroll 0
Lincoln County 9, Washington-Wilkes 1
Madison County 8, East Hall 0
Meadowcreek 0, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Milton 2, Centennial 1
North Cobb 2, Cherokee 1
Northwest Whitfield 4, Rome 2
Pebblebrook 3, South Cobb 0
Richmond Hill 3, Lowndes 0
Screven County 9, Woodville-Tompkins 0
Southeast Whitfield 1, Dalton 0
Toombs County 10, Windsor Forest 0
Walnut Grove 5, North Hall 2
Warner Robins 3, Central-Macon 0
Whitewater 4, Fayette County 1
Woodstock 2, Marietta 0
Worth County 4, Irwin County 1
