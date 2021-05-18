GHSA Spring Esports season adds two new games; four titles to be awarded Wednesday

The GHSA spring Esports season will come to an end Wednesday at the Kennesaw State University Marietta campus gymnasium. State titles will be awarded in four games this season as opposed to two titles in the fall.
The new additions – alongside League of Legends and Rocket League – are the traditional football game, Madden 21, and Smash Bros. Ultimate.
THE PLAYING FIELDS
League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Riot Games. Rocket League is a vehicular soccer video game developed and published by Psyonix. Madden NFL 21 is a football video game based on the National Football League, developed by EA Tiburon and published by Electronic Arts. It is an installment of the long-running Madden NFL series. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a 2018 crossover fighting game developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Sora Ltd. and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. It is the fifth installment in the Super Smash Bros.
RETURNING GREATNESS
Lambert swept the Fall 2020 season, winning in both League of Legends and Rocket League. The Longhorns will have a chance for three championships this season after advancing teams to the finals of League of Legends, Rocket League and Madden 21. The program won the League of Legends title in the Spring of 2019 for the team’s first title.
THE CHALLENGERS
In League of Legends, Northview will try to upend the Longhorns and stake its claim to the title. In Rocket League, Gilmer stands between Lambert and a repeat championship. North Forsyth will take on Lambert in the Madden 21 state championship game.
NEWCOMERS EMERGE
The Smash Bros. Ultimate state championship will produce a first-time champion as East Paulding and Westminster will face off for the crown.
On Wednesday, teams will begin testing their peripherals (Mouse, keyboard, headset) at 1 p.m. to fix any technical issues before the championships begin at 3 p.m. To watch the title matches, you can visit the NFHS Network or watch on the PlayVS Twitch channel.
