GHSA Spring Esports season adds two new games; four titles to be awarded Wednesday

Lambert swept the Fall 2020 season, winning in both League of Legends and Rocket League. The Longhorns will have a chance for three championships this season after advancing teams to the finals of League of Legends, Rocket League and Madden 21. The program won the League of Legends title in the Spring of 2019 for the team’s first title.

THE CHALLENGERS

In League of Legends, Northview will try to upend the Longhorns and stake its claim to the title. In Rocket League, Gilmer stands between Lambert and a repeat championship. North Forsyth will take on Lambert in the Madden 21 state championship game.

NEWCOMERS EMERGE

The Smash Bros. Ultimate state championship will produce a first-time champion as East Paulding and Westminster will face off for the crown.

On Wednesday, teams will begin testing their peripherals (Mouse, keyboard, headset) at 1 p.m. to fix any technical issues before the championships begin at 3 p.m. To watch the title matches, you can visit the NFHS Network or watch on the PlayVS Twitch channel.