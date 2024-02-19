Spalding football coach Kearney charged with murder in Maryland

Spalding football coach Carl Kearney Jr. has been charged with first- and second-degree murder for the strangulation death of his girlfriend in Maryland, according to The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Kearney entered a Clinton, Md., police station Saturday morning and confessed strangling Patricia Best, 38, during an argument, the police report said. Police offers responding to a welfare check found Best unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kearney, a Griffin High graduate, led Spalding, the crosstown Griffin school, to its first region title in 20 years last season. Spalding finished 13-1 and reached the Class 4A quarterfinals.