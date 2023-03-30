Southwest DeKalb wins 18th DeKalb track and field championship

William Carlton put Decatur in front again with a win in the 800-meter run (1:54.36) and the Panthers answered with 10 points in the 200-meter dash with Xzaviah Taylor’s third-place finish (21.74) and Alexander taking fifth (22.23) to take an 81-77 lead heading into the final two events, the 3200-meter run and the 4x400-meter relay.

Decatur had two runners in the 3200 that finished second and seventh to pick up 10 points to take an 87-81 lead as Southwest DeKalb had no runners finish in the points for the event.

Southwest DeKalb entered the 4x400 needing at least a second-place finish to win the meet outright as Decatur had no entry in the event. The Panthers set a meet record as the Taylors, Alexander and Turner team took the gold and the championship title in 3:12.07, breaking the record of 3:14.49 held by Cedar Grove set in 2009.

Southwest DeKalb’s Isaiah Taylor was named the meet’s Napoleon Cobb Most Valuable Runner, winning the 110 and 300 hurdles and being part of two record setting relay teams.