Southeast Bulloch defends Flag Football title, downs Harris County

Southeast Bulloch began its flag football program two years ago and after a 13-0 victory over Harris County in the A-4A championship, the Yellow Jackets are the first-ever back-to-back state champions in the sport.
“We have worked hard for this,” said head coach Marci Cochran, who has yet to lose a game as the coach of Southeast Bulloch. “We are 39-0 and it’s hard to do that. It’s been a great experience.”
It’s been a long road for coach Cochran and the Yellow Jackets as competition and the quality of play has increased across the board in the sport since its incarnation several years ago.
“It was tough,” Cochran said of her back-to-back title runs. “There are a lot of good teams. It was very hard. Everyone in the state has gotten so much better, as you can tell by the scores a little bit. The defense has stepped it up. It was just a dog fight in the state tournament, every game played.”
Against Harris County, Southeast Bulloch took a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard pass from Kaylee Haas to Alex Odom with 7:17 left in the first half. With 3:39 left in the game, Korine Talkington passed to Abigail Morgan on an 8-yard touchdown to put the game out of reach.
“Flag football is an awesome sport,” Cochran said. “I am so glad that I have the opportunity to coach it and these girls get to play in it. Now everybody in the state of Georgia is getting involved, so that’s really cool.”
