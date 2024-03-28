South Cobb hires ex-UGA player; Cedar Grove OC to Stockbridge

Stockbridge and South Cobb hired football coaches this week, bringing to 61 the number of teams that have found new coaches this offseason.
Another eight have openings, the most prominent being Cedar Grove, the Class 3A champion.
Stockbridge hired Cedar Grove’s offensive coordinator, Kendrick Callier, to replace Thomas Clark, who left for Jackson. Callier was on Cedar Grove’s staff for five seasons, the past three as offensive coordinator. Cedar Grove won state titles in 2019, 2021 and 2023.
South Cobb, a Class 6A school coming off two 0-10 seasons, hired Marcus Washington Sr., a former Georgia player. Washington played at Georgia from 2006 to 2009. His son, Washington Jr., also was a Georgia player.
Cedar Grove is still looking and expected to promote from within to replace John Adams, who took a position at Georgia State under new coach Dell McGee.
Below are the openings and hires.
Arabia Mountain: Julian Washington [Hired: Kerry Hood]
Bainbridge: Jeff Littleton [Hired: Jay Walls]
Baldwin: Jesse Hicks [Hired: Kevin Patterson]
Banks County: Jay Reid [Hired: Todd Winter]
Brantley County: Geoff Cannon [Hired: David Shores]
Cambridge: Craig Bennett [Hired: Tyler Jones]
Camden County: Jeff Herron [Hired: Travis Roland]
Cedar Grove: John Adams
Charlton County: Russ Murray [Hired: DeMario Jones]
Chattahoochee County: Josh Jacobson [Hired Bruce Figgins]
Cherokee: Josh Shaw [Hired: Adam Holley]
Columbus: Phil Marino [Hired: Robert Peters]
Coosa: Joey Mathis [Hired: Geoff Cannon]
Dodge County: Thomas Smith [Hired: Phillip Brown]
East Forsyth: Brian Allison [Hired: Dustin Canon]
East Laurens: Bin Turner [Hired: Jesse Hicks]
Fayette County: Nick Davis [Hired: Eric Solomon]
GMC Prep: Bobby Rhoades [Hired: Gavin Tierce]
Greenbrier: Tony Kramer [Hired: Sean Tiernan]
Hancock Central: Marleau Blount
Haralson County: Scott Peavey [Hired: Randy Crutchfield]
Harrison: Josh Cassidy [Hired: Luqman Salam]
Heritage (Conyers): Ryan Andrews
Holy Innocents’: Todd Winter [Hired: Nick Perrotta]
Howard: Paul Carroll [Hired: Trey Porter]
Jackson: Chris Henderson [Hired: Thomas Clark]
Jordan: Kadale Jenkins [Hired: Aaron McDaniels]
Josey: Lawrence Pinkney
Kendrick: Robert Morgan [Hired: Emmanuel Brown]
King’s Ridge Christian: Terry Crowder [Hired: Zach Slaney]
LaFayette: Andy Scott [Hired: Ethan Thompson]
Lanier County: Kurt Williams
Lithonia: Kevin Hill [Hired: Kevin Barnes]
Macon County: Dexter Copeland [Hired: Kurt Williams]
Manchester: Stephen Holmes [Hired: Demonta Prather]
Mays: Tony Slaton [Hired: Reggie Austin]
McDonough: Rodney Cofield [Hired: Earthwind Moreland]
Midtown: Delbert Ellerton [Hired: Leroy Hood]
Miller County: Daniel McFather [Hired: Tom Causey]
Montgomery County: Don Vandygriff [Hired: Kareem Hess]
Mount Pisgah Christian: Ryan Livezey [Hired: Elijer Martinez]
Mount Vernon: Wayne Dabbs [Hired: Terrence Edwards]
Mundy’s Mill: Earthwind Moreland [Hired: Sumo Robinson]
Northgate: Mike McDonald [Hired: Kevin Whitley]
Ola: Tom Causey [Hired: Dustin Adkins]
Osborne: Luqman Salam [Hired: Derek Cook]
Pataula Charter: David Bell
Paulding County: Eric “Sumo” Robinson [Hired: Justin Pressley]
Pepperell: Rick Hurst [Hired: Brandon Haywood]
Pickens: Grant Myers [Hired: Craig Bennett]
Pike County: Bryan Holley [Hired: Stephen Holmes]
Riverwood: Michael Young [Hired: Shawn Cahill]
Salem: Leroy Hood [Hired: Michael Johnson]
Savannah Country Day: John Mohring
Spalding: Carl Kearney
South Cobb: Thomas Hanson [Hired Marcus Washington]
Starr’s Mill: Chad Phillips [Hired: David Cooper]
Stockbridge: Thomas Clark [Hired: Kendrick Callier]
Stone Mountain: Greg Carter [Hired: Marlon Moore]
Tattnall County: Isaac Ferrell [Hired Pat Collins]
Tift County: Noel Dean [Hired: Jeff Littleton]
Treutlen: Pat Collins [Hired: Alan Shurling]
Turner County: Ben Simmons [Hired: Demario Barber]
Twiggs County: Patrick Wray [Hired: Roderick Cummings]
Union Grove: Casey Smith [Hired: Greg Harris]
Wayne County: Jaybo Shaw [Hired: John Mohring]
Wheeler County: Britt Ingle [Hired Thomas Smith]
Woodland (Cartersville): Brandon Haywood [Hired: Andy Scott]
Westlake: Rico Zackery [Hired Morris Mitchell]
