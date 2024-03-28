South Cobb hires ex-UGA player; Cedar Grove OC to Stockbridge

Stockbridge and South Cobb hired football coaches this week, bringing to 61 the number of teams that have found new coaches this offseason.

Another eight have openings, the most prominent being Cedar Grove, the Class 3A champion.

Stockbridge hired Cedar Grove’s offensive coordinator, Kendrick Callier, to replace Thomas Clark, who left for Jackson. Callier was on Cedar Grove’s staff for five seasons, the past three as offensive coordinator. Cedar Grove won state titles in 2019, 2021 and 2023.