Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Softball

Stratford Academy 15, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Villa Rica 8, North Springs 0

Volleyball

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Whitefield Academy 0

Gordon Lee 2, Dade County 0

Hart County 2, Franklin County 0

Jefferson 2, Morgan County 0

Norcross 3, Berkmar 0

Roswell 3, Cherokee 1

Shaw 2, Jordan 0

St. Vincents 2, Savannah Country Day 1

Thomas County Central 2, Brooks County 0

Toombs County 2, Dublin 0

Woodward Academy 3, Forest Park 0

