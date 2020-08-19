Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

See the rest of the scores below
Softball
Apalachee 7, Prince Avenue 1
Buford 5, Dacula 0
Calhoun 8, Cartersville 0
Chattooga 10, Model 0
Coosa 5, Gordon Central 1
Dade County 11, Fannin County 0
Fort Dorchester, SC 16, North Hall 0
Jefferson County 10, Burke County 2
Jefferson County 7, Butler 0
Kennesaw Mountain 13, Allatoona 3
LaFayette 9, North Murray 1
Mary Persons 11, Peach County 3
North Gwinnett 8, Collins Hill 0
North Paulding 7, Hillgrove 1
Pepperell 16, Temple 0
Ringgold 5, Coahulla Creek 0
Woodland-Cartersville 6, Cass 0
Volleyball
Athens Christian 3, Franklin County 0
Buford 2, Brookwood 0
Eagle's Landing Christian 3, Ola 0
Kell 2, River Ridge 0
North Cobb Christian 2, New Manchester 0
North Cobb Christian 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0
North Forsyth 2, Chestatee 0
North Forsyth 2, Creekview 0
Pope 2, Hillgrove 0
Savannah Christian 3, South Effingham 0
Shaw 2, West Laurens 0
South Forsyth 2, Kell 0
Veterans 2, Shaw 0
Wesleyan 2, Brookwood 1
Westside-Augusta 2, Laney 0
About the Author