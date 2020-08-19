Breaking News

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Softball

Apalachee 7, Prince Avenue 1

Buford 5, Dacula 0

Calhoun 8, Cartersville 0

Chattooga 10, Model 0

Coosa 5, Gordon Central 1

Dade County 11, Fannin County 0

Fort Dorchester, SC 16, North Hall 0

Jefferson County 10, Burke County 2

Jefferson County 7, Butler 0

Kennesaw Mountain 13, Allatoona 3

LaFayette 9, North Murray 1

Mary Persons 11, Peach County 3

North Gwinnett 8, Collins Hill 0

North Paulding 7, Hillgrove 1

Pepperell 16, Temple 0

Ringgold 5, Coahulla Creek 0

Woodland-Cartersville 6, Cass 0

Volleyball

Athens Christian 3, Franklin County 0

Buford 2, Brookwood 0

Eagle's Landing Christian 3, Ola 0

Kell 2, River Ridge 0

North Cobb Christian 2, New Manchester 0

North Cobb Christian 2, Our Lady of Mercy 0

North Forsyth 2, Chestatee 0

North Forsyth 2, Creekview 0

Pope 2, Hillgrove 0

Savannah Christian 3, South Effingham 0

Shaw 2, West Laurens 0

South Forsyth 2, Kell 0

Veterans 2, Shaw 0

Wesleyan 2, Brookwood 1

Westside-Augusta 2, Laney 0

