Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Softball

Alcovy 15, Jonesboro 0

Alcovy 22, Jonesboro 3

Apalachee 15, Gainesville 0

Apalachee 18, Gainesville 0

Appling County 4, Brantley County 3

Bacon County 17, Pelham 2

Bacon County 18, Pelham 3

Baconton Charter 16, Terrell County 0

Bowdon 4, Mt. Zion, Carroll 3

Brookstone 6, Heritage-Newnan 5

Bryan County 7, Screven County 1

Buford 6, Dacula 3

Cairo 5, Bainbridge 2

Cartersville 10, Hiram 2

Central-Carroll 16, Northwest Whitfield 3

Chamblee 3, Marist 2

Charlton County 9, Clinch County 1

Chattahoochee 14, Centennial 5

Crawford County 12, Temple 6

Crisp County 12, Thomasville 0

Dade County 9, Coosa 0

Dodge County 11, Berrien 1

Dodge County 2, Berrien 0

East Laurens 14, Swainsboro 13

East Paulding 20, Langston Hughes 0

Eastside 9, Heritage-Conyers 1

Elbert County 14, BAASA 2

Etowah 3, Sequoyah 2

Fannin County 11, Murray County 10

Forest Park 32, Lovejoy 12

Gordon Lee 9, Ringgold 5

Greenbrier 13, Bradwell Institute 3

Habersham Central 4, Jackson County 3

Hebron Christian 11, Oconee County 5

Heritage-Catoosa 6, Cedartown 0

Holy Innocents’ 14, Southwest DeKalb 5

Jackson County 5, Habersham Central 4

Jefferson 8, Winder-Barrow 4

Kell 5, Cambridge 2

LaFayette 6, Coahulla Creek 2

Lanier County 12, Echols County 0

Locust Grove 15, Union County 7

Lovett 22, McDonough 6

Meadowcreek 28, Discovery 23

Mt. Paran Christian 11, North Cobb Christian 3

Mt. Vernon 6, Blessed Trinity 4

North Forsyth 8, Lanier 5

Northside-Columbus 13, McIntosh 2

Northview 10, St. Francis 9

Ola 15, Eagle’s Landing 0

Pace Academy 11, Hampton 4

Pataula Charter 18, Early County 7

Peachtree Ridge 12, Norcross 1

Pepperell 10, Armuchee 1

Perry 12, Howard 3

Pickens 3, Gilmer 2

Pike County 12, Peach County 0

Pike County 9, Peach County 1

Portal 7, Bulloch Academy 0

Prince Avenue 8, Social Circle 2

Rockdale County 21, Morrow 6

Sandy Creek 13, Whitefield Academy 9

Seckinger 20, Cedar Shoals 0

Shaw 24, Hardaway 8

Sonoraville 13, Southeast Whitfield 2

South Effingham 8, Evans 0

South Paulding 21, Douglas County 5

St. Pius X 12, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Stephens County 2, Monroe Area 1

Stockbridge 15, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Taylor County 6, Marion County 5

Thomson 8, Josey 0

Toombs County 5, Tattnall County 3

Trinity Christian 23, Riverdale 0

Trion 6, Chattooga 0

Vidalia 7, Pierce County 0

Villa Rica 4, Chapel Hill 2

Walker 20, Therrell 2

Walnut Grove 5, Madison County 3

Washington County 21, Putnam County 12

Wayne County 20, New Hampstead 0

Westfield School 12, Strong Rock Christian 0

Whitewater 8, LaGrange 0

Woodward Academy 16, Mundy’s Mill 1

Volleyball

Academy For Classical Education 2, Northeast 0

Atlanta International 2, King’s Ridge 0

Blessed Trinity 2, Etowah 0

Bremen 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Brookwood 3, Grayson 0

Cartersville 2, Cass 0

Cartersville 2, Hiram 0

Cherokee 2, Roswell 0

Chestatee 2, Madison County 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Callaway 0

Galloway School 2, Whitefield Academy 1

Gordon Lee 2, Adairsville 1

Gordon Lee 2, Dade County 0

Griffin 2, Spalding 0

Habersham Central 2, Shiloh 0

Hampton 2, Griffin 0

Haralson County 2, Rockmart 1

Harris County 3, Smith Station, AL 0

Heard County 2, Temple 0

Heritage-Catoosa 2, Central-Carroll 0

Heritage-Catoosa 2, Northwest Whitfield 0

Houston County 2, Lee County 0

Islands 2, The Habersham School 0

Jackson 2, Lanier 1

LaFayette 2, Coahulla Creek 0

LaFayette 2, Ridgeland 0

Landmark Christian 2, Callaway 0

Landmark Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

Lee County 2, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Lee County 2, Thomas County Central 0

MaClay, Fla. 2, Perry 0

MaClay, Fla. 2, Valdosta 0

Monroe Area 2, Stephens County 1

Morrow 2, Mundy’s Mill 0

Murray County 2, Rockmart 0

North Forsyth 2, Habersham Central 0

North Gwinnett 2, Meadowcreek 0

North Gwinnett 2, Norcross 0

Peach County 2, Central-Carroll 0

Pierce County 2, Windsor Forest 0

Putnam County 2, Laney 0

Putnam County 2, RCTCM 1

Richmond Academy 2, Augusta Christian 0

Ridgeland 2, Coahulla Creek 0

Savannah Country Day 2, John Paul 0

South Atlanta 2, McNair 0

St. Vincents 2, Islands 0

St. Vincents 2, The Habersham School 0

Taylor County 2, Dublin 0

Temple 2, Lamar County 0

Toombs County 2, Pierce County 1

Upson-Lee 2, Central-Macon 0

Valdosta 2, Perry 0

Villa Rica 2, Chapel Hill 1

Villa Rica 2, Creekside 0

Wesleyan 2, Dawson County 0

White County 2, Wesleyan 1

Whitefield Academy 2, St. Francis 0

Winder-Barrow 2, Apalachee 0

Winder-Barrow 2, Prince Avenue 0

Woodward Academy 2, Morrow 0

