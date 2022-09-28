Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Alcovy 15, Jonesboro 0
Alcovy 22, Jonesboro 3
Apalachee 15, Gainesville 0
Apalachee 18, Gainesville 0
Appling County 4, Brantley County 3
Bacon County 17, Pelham 2
Bacon County 18, Pelham 3
Baconton Charter 16, Terrell County 0
Bowdon 4, Mt. Zion, Carroll 3
Brookstone 6, Heritage-Newnan 5
Bryan County 7, Screven County 1
Buford 6, Dacula 3
Cairo 5, Bainbridge 2
Cartersville 10, Hiram 2
Central-Carroll 16, Northwest Whitfield 3
Chamblee 3, Marist 2
Charlton County 9, Clinch County 1
Chattahoochee 14, Centennial 5
Crawford County 12, Temple 6
Crisp County 12, Thomasville 0
Dade County 9, Coosa 0
Dodge County 11, Berrien 1
Dodge County 2, Berrien 0
East Laurens 14, Swainsboro 13
East Paulding 20, Langston Hughes 0
Eastside 9, Heritage-Conyers 1
Elbert County 14, BAASA 2
Etowah 3, Sequoyah 2
Fannin County 11, Murray County 10
Forest Park 32, Lovejoy 12
Gordon Lee 9, Ringgold 5
Greenbrier 13, Bradwell Institute 3
Habersham Central 4, Jackson County 3
Hebron Christian 11, Oconee County 5
Heritage-Catoosa 6, Cedartown 0
Holy Innocents’ 14, Southwest DeKalb 5
Jackson County 5, Habersham Central 4
Jefferson 8, Winder-Barrow 4
Kell 5, Cambridge 2
LaFayette 6, Coahulla Creek 2
Lanier County 12, Echols County 0
Locust Grove 15, Union County 7
Lovett 22, McDonough 6
Meadowcreek 28, Discovery 23
Mt. Paran Christian 11, North Cobb Christian 3
Mt. Vernon 6, Blessed Trinity 4
North Forsyth 8, Lanier 5
Northside-Columbus 13, McIntosh 2
Northview 10, St. Francis 9
Ola 15, Eagle’s Landing 0
Pace Academy 11, Hampton 4
Pataula Charter 18, Early County 7
Peachtree Ridge 12, Norcross 1
Pepperell 10, Armuchee 1
Perry 12, Howard 3
Pickens 3, Gilmer 2
Pike County 12, Peach County 0
Pike County 9, Peach County 1
Portal 7, Bulloch Academy 0
Prince Avenue 8, Social Circle 2
Rockdale County 21, Morrow 6
Sandy Creek 13, Whitefield Academy 9
Seckinger 20, Cedar Shoals 0
Shaw 24, Hardaway 8
Sonoraville 13, Southeast Whitfield 2
South Effingham 8, Evans 0
South Paulding 21, Douglas County 5
St. Pius X 12, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Stephens County 2, Monroe Area 1
Stockbridge 15, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Taylor County 6, Marion County 5
Thomson 8, Josey 0
Toombs County 5, Tattnall County 3
Trinity Christian 23, Riverdale 0
Trion 6, Chattooga 0
Vidalia 7, Pierce County 0
Villa Rica 4, Chapel Hill 2
Walker 20, Therrell 2
Walnut Grove 5, Madison County 3
Washington County 21, Putnam County 12
Wayne County 20, New Hampstead 0
Westfield School 12, Strong Rock Christian 0
Whitewater 8, LaGrange 0
Woodward Academy 16, Mundy’s Mill 1
Volleyball
Academy For Classical Education 2, Northeast 0
Atlanta International 2, King’s Ridge 0
Blessed Trinity 2, Etowah 0
Bremen 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Brookwood 3, Grayson 0
Cartersville 2, Cass 0
Cartersville 2, Hiram 0
Cherokee 2, Roswell 0
Chestatee 2, Madison County 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Callaway 0
Galloway School 2, Whitefield Academy 1
Gordon Lee 2, Adairsville 1
Gordon Lee 2, Dade County 0
Griffin 2, Spalding 0
Habersham Central 2, Shiloh 0
Hampton 2, Griffin 0
Haralson County 2, Rockmart 1
Harris County 3, Smith Station, AL 0
Heard County 2, Temple 0
Heritage-Catoosa 2, Central-Carroll 0
Heritage-Catoosa 2, Northwest Whitfield 0
Houston County 2, Lee County 0
Islands 2, The Habersham School 0
Jackson 2, Lanier 1
LaFayette 2, Coahulla Creek 0
LaFayette 2, Ridgeland 0
Landmark Christian 2, Callaway 0
Landmark Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
Lee County 2, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Lee County 2, Thomas County Central 0
MaClay, Fla. 2, Perry 0
MaClay, Fla. 2, Valdosta 0
Monroe Area 2, Stephens County 1
Morrow 2, Mundy’s Mill 0
Murray County 2, Rockmart 0
North Forsyth 2, Habersham Central 0
North Gwinnett 2, Meadowcreek 0
North Gwinnett 2, Norcross 0
Peach County 2, Central-Carroll 0
Pierce County 2, Windsor Forest 0
Putnam County 2, Laney 0
Putnam County 2, RCTCM 1
Richmond Academy 2, Augusta Christian 0
Ridgeland 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Savannah Country Day 2, John Paul 0
South Atlanta 2, McNair 0
St. Vincents 2, Islands 0
St. Vincents 2, The Habersham School 0
Taylor County 2, Dublin 0
Temple 2, Lamar County 0
Toombs County 2, Pierce County 1
Upson-Lee 2, Central-Macon 0
Valdosta 2, Perry 0
Villa Rica 2, Chapel Hill 1
Villa Rica 2, Creekside 0
Wesleyan 2, Dawson County 0
White County 2, Wesleyan 1
Whitefield Academy 2, St. Francis 0
Winder-Barrow 2, Apalachee 0
Winder-Barrow 2, Prince Avenue 0
Woodward Academy 2, Morrow 0
