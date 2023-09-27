Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Adairsville 9, Ridgeland 8
Alcovy 14, Woodward Academy 7
Alpharetta 16, Johns Creek 15
Bleckley County 6, Dublin 3
Bowdon 13, Christian Heritage 3
Brookwood 9, Newton 4
Chattahoochee 8, Centennial 4
Chattooga 1, Trion 0
Crawford County 8, Temple 4
Creekview 3, Woodstock 0
East Forsyth 7, Cherokee Bluff 6
Elbert County 11, BAASA 1
Franklin County 10, Hart County 0
Gordon Lee 8, Ringgold 1
Greater Atlanta Christian 10, North Springs 2
Hebron Christian 16, Oconee County 8
Jasper County 12, Oglethorpe County 7
Jasper County 12, Oglethorpe County 7
Jefferson County 20, Richmond Academy 3
Jenkins County 12, Montgomery County 3
Kell 4, Cambridge 1
Lee County 17, Veterans 11
Lithia Springs 19, Banneker 0
Lovejoy 18, Morrow 3
Lovett 5, Hampton 3
Mays 17, Midtown 8
Mill Creek 15, Collins Hill 8
Miller Grove 20, Clarkston 1
Newnan 2, Alexander 0
North Forsyth 12, Lanier 4
Peach County 6, Mary Persons 1
Peachtree Ridge 9, Norcross 4
Pickens 13, West Hall 0
Pike County 9, Upson-Lee 1
Redan 18, Columbia 2
River Ridge 6, Sequoyah 1
Riverwood 4, Lakeside-DeKalb 1
Rutland 32, Jordan 6
Seckinger 17, Cedar Shoals 2
Shaw 18, Haralson County 3
Sonoraville 10, Southeast Whitfield 1
South Atlanta 18, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6
Starr’s Mill 15, Fayette County 2
Stockbridge 20, Pace Academy 6
Stone Mountain 25, M. L. King 10
Trinity Christian 22, Riverdale 0
Union Grove 9, Locust Grove 1
Villa Rica 6, Chapel Hill 2
Wesleyan 5, Dawson County 3
White County 7, Gilmer 4
Wilcox County 6, Telfair County 3
Volleyball
Adairsville 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Beach 2, Savannah Classical Academy 0
Bremen 2, Ridgeland 0
Brookwood 3, Grayson 2
Brunswick 2, Brantley County 0
Butler 2, Glenn Hills 0
Cartersville 2, Cass 0
Cherokee 2, Chattahoochee 0
Cherokee 2, Creekview 0
Chestatee 2, Cherokee Bluff 1
Coahulla Creek 2, Adairsville 0
Dalton 2, Calhoun 1
Dalton 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Westside-Augusta 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Pike County 0
Evans 3, Westminster Christian Academy 0
Frederica Ac. (GISA) 2, Brantley County 0
Frederica Ac. (GISA) 2, Brunswick 1
Georgia Christian 2, Brooks County 0
Jackson 2, Pike County 0
Jackson County 3, Lanier 0
Jenkins 2, Bradwell Institute 0
Newnan 2, Alexander 0
Newnan 2, Paulding County 0
North Gwinnett 2, Berkmar 0
North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 1
Pace Academy 2, Lovett 0
Peachtree Ridge 2, Discovery 0
Perry 2, Northside-Warner Robins 1
South Effingham 3, St. Andrews 0
Thomas County Central 2, Brooks County 0
Trinity Christian 2, Whitewater 0
Union Grove 2, Jones County 0
Union Grove 2, Warner Robins 0
Walnut Grove 2, Athens Christian 0
Woodstock 2, Centennial 0
Woodstock 2, King’s Ridge 0
Woodward Academy 2, Morrow 0
About the Author