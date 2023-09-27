Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
40 minutes ago
X

Softball

Adairsville 9, Ridgeland 8

Alcovy 14, Woodward Academy 7

Alpharetta 16, Johns Creek 15

Bleckley County 6, Dublin 3

Bowdon 13, Christian Heritage 3

Brookwood 9, Newton 4

Chattahoochee 8, Centennial 4

Chattooga 1, Trion 0

Crawford County 8, Temple 4

Creekview 3, Woodstock 0

East Forsyth 7, Cherokee Bluff 6

Elbert County 11, BAASA 1

Franklin County 10, Hart County 0

Gordon Lee 8, Ringgold 1

Greater Atlanta Christian 10, North Springs 2

Hebron Christian 16, Oconee County 8

Jasper County 12, Oglethorpe County 7

Jasper County 12, Oglethorpe County 7

Jefferson County 20, Richmond Academy 3

Jenkins County 12, Montgomery County 3

Kell 4, Cambridge 1

Lee County 17, Veterans 11

Lithia Springs 19, Banneker 0

Lovejoy 18, Morrow 3

Lovett 5, Hampton 3

Mays 17, Midtown 8

Mill Creek 15, Collins Hill 8

Miller Grove 20, Clarkston 1

Newnan 2, Alexander 0

North Forsyth 12, Lanier 4

Peach County 6, Mary Persons 1

Peachtree Ridge 9, Norcross 4

Pickens 13, West Hall 0

Pike County 9, Upson-Lee 1

Redan 18, Columbia 2

River Ridge 6, Sequoyah 1

Riverwood 4, Lakeside-DeKalb 1

Rutland 32, Jordan 6

Seckinger 17, Cedar Shoals 2

Shaw 18, Haralson County 3

Sonoraville 10, Southeast Whitfield 1

South Atlanta 18, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6

Starr’s Mill 15, Fayette County 2

Stockbridge 20, Pace Academy 6

Stone Mountain 25, M. L. King 10

Trinity Christian 22, Riverdale 0

Union Grove 9, Locust Grove 1

Villa Rica 6, Chapel Hill 2

Wesleyan 5, Dawson County 3

White County 7, Gilmer 4

Wilcox County 6, Telfair County 3

Volleyball

Adairsville 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Beach 2, Savannah Classical Academy 0

Bremen 2, Ridgeland 0

Brookwood 3, Grayson 2

Brunswick 2, Brantley County 0

Butler 2, Glenn Hills 0

Cartersville 2, Cass 0

Cherokee 2, Chattahoochee 0

Cherokee 2, Creekview 0

Chestatee 2, Cherokee Bluff 1

Coahulla Creek 2, Adairsville 0

Dalton 2, Calhoun 1

Dalton 2, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Westside-Augusta 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Pike County 0

Evans 3, Westminster Christian Academy 0

Frederica Ac. (GISA) 2, Brantley County 0

Frederica Ac. (GISA) 2, Brunswick 1

Georgia Christian 2, Brooks County 0

Jackson 2, Pike County 0

Jackson County 3, Lanier 0

Jenkins 2, Bradwell Institute 0

Newnan 2, Alexander 0

Newnan 2, Paulding County 0

North Gwinnett 2, Berkmar 0

North Gwinnett 2, Peachtree Ridge 1

Pace Academy 2, Lovett 0

Peachtree Ridge 2, Discovery 0

Perry 2, Northside-Warner Robins 1

South Effingham 3, St. Andrews 0

Thomas County Central 2, Brooks County 0

Trinity Christian 2, Whitewater 0

Union Grove 2, Jones County 0

Union Grove 2, Warner Robins 0

Walnut Grove 2, Athens Christian 0

Woodstock 2, Centennial 0

Woodstock 2, King’s Ridge 0

Woodward Academy 2, Morrow 0

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

PHOTOS
Dansby Swanson returns to Truist Park as Braves host Cubs1h ago

Credit: Tyler Estep

DeKalb commissioners approve funding to tackle court, eviction backlogs
6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Parents allege hospital mistakes led to son’s escape, and untimely death
6h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
6h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
6h ago

Credit: Development Authority of Fulton County

DAFC grants 3 big tax breaks, including $32M abatement for data center
3h ago
The Latest

GHSA to consider separate private-school championships again
6h ago
Stories to watch in second half of the regular season
11h ago
Top performances of Week 6: Eziomume leads North Cobb’s turnaround
14h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
4h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
9h ago
Atlanta reaches 100 homicides; pace is lower than last year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top