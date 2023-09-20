Softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday

Score Atlanta
1 hour ago
Softball

Bainbridge 19, Hardaway 1

Bainbridge 8, Hardaway 0

Calvary Day 6, Long County 4

Cartersville 11, Adairsville 10

Central-Carroll 16, Southeast Whitfield 0

Chamblee 8, Dunwoody 4

Chapel Hill 10, Midtown 0

Christian Heritage 4, St. Francis 1

Clarke Central 17, Cedar Shoals 0

Coahulla Creek 16, Southeast Whitfield 0

East Jackson 16, Gainesville 8

Fannin County 11, West Hall 3

George Walton Academy 9, Loganville 4

Georgia Military 5, Trinity Christian 2

Glynn Academy 10, Charlton County 2

Griffin 19, Baldwin 3

Grovetown 9, Lakeside-Evans 1

Haralson County 6, North Murray 5

Heritage School-Newnan 7, Landmark Christian 2

Hiram 6, Lithia Springs 5

Irwin County 15, Atkinson County 0

Jenkins County 15, New Hampstead 0

Johns Creek 8, Northview 7

Johnson County 16, GSIC 1

LaFayette 3, Bremen 2

Mays 6, Jackson-Atlanta 4

Monroe Area 5, Oconee County 4

Mt. Paran Christian 11, North Cobb Christian 0

Norcross 17, Discovery 2

North Atlanta 9, Lakeside-DeKalb 1

Northeast-Macon 18, Twiggs County 0

Prince Avenue 8, Winder-Barrow 1

Providence Christian 16, Berkmar 1

Redan 13, Stone Mountain 5

Ridgeland 8, Calhoun 1

Savannah Christian 12, Liberty County 1

Savannah Christian 8, Liberty County 0

Seckinger 17, Holy Innocents’ 2

Taylor County 6, Lamar County 0

Toombs County 10, Screven County 4

Troup County 9, Columbus 0

Walton 5, Sprayberry 1

Wesleyan 6, Gilmer 0

Wheeler County 14, McIntosh County Academy 0

Alcovy 12, Lovejoy 0

Alcovy 15, Lovejoy 0

Apalachee 3, North Forsyth 0

Arabia Mountain 23, Therrell 5

Bacon County 12, Brooks County 0

Berkmar 19, Meadowcreek 16

Bradwell Institute 11, Jenkins 3

Burke County 7, Islands 6

Calhoun 8, Cartersville 2

Callaway 15, Landmark Christian 3

Cambridge 16, Northview 0

Carrollton 7, Lakeside-Evans 6

Chapel Hill 11, Creekside 2

Charlton County 14, Atkinson County 0

Chattahoochee 14, Greater Atlanta Christian 2

Cherokee 12, Wheeler 0

Dade County 7, Chattooga 2

Dawson County 6, White County 1

Duluth 3, Peachtree Ridge 2

Elbert County 16, Athens Christian 1

Glascock County 19, Wilkinson County 0

Glynn Academy 6, Evans 0

Habersham Central 6, Lanier 5

Haralson County 1, Murray County 0

Harlem 2, Morgan County 1

Harrison 17, Marietta 2

Hawkinsville 13, Telfair County 1

Heard County 6, Temple 3

Hebron Christian 7, Hart County 1

Heritage-Catoosa 16, Southeast Whitfield 0

Jackson County 1, Shiloh 0

Jeff Davis 11, Worth County 0

Jefferson County 16, Dublin 4

Jenkins County 17, McIntosh County Academy 1

Jonesboro 10, Mundy’s Mill 0

Jonesboro 16, Mundy’s Mill 1

Kell 1, North Springs 0

LaFayette 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Lassiter 5, Blessed Trinity 2

Long County 4, Calvary Day 3

Lumpkin County 8, West Hall 5

M. L. King 23, Stone Mountain 8

Marist 3, Lakeside-DeKalb 2

Mary Persons 8, Upson-Lee 3

Midtown 21, Banneker 2

Mill Creek 13, Dacula 1

Miller County 7, Baconton Charter 6

Model 17, Gordon Central 0

Montgomery County 10, Treutlen 0

Mt. Paran Christian 17, Drew Charter 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 13, St. Francis 1

Newnan 15, Douglas County 0

North Cobb 17, Kennesaw Mountain 2

North Gwinnett 16, Norcross 0

North Oconee 19, Cedar Shoals 2

North Paulding 14, McEachern 6

Northside-Columbus 4, Northgate 2

Parkview 3, Brookwood 0

Pataula Charter 16, Randolph-Clay 1

Pope 12, Johns Creek 0

Ringgold 6, Ridgeland 1

Rockdale County 23, Forest Park 5

Rockmart 9, North Murray 1

Roswell 9, Alpharetta 1

Shaw 14, Westover 0

Social Circle 21, Jasper County 2

South Effingham 11, Brunswick 1

Southwest DeKalb 11, Holy Innocents’ 4

Thomasville 16, Dougherty 0

Thomson 12, Washington County 1

Trinity Christian 14, Fayette County 1

Troup County 15, Riverdale 0

Troup County 16, Riverdale 0

Turner County 7, Echols County 3

Veterans 9, Wilcox County 8

Villa Rica 20, Jackson-Atlanta 2

Walnut Grove 15, Chestatee 0

Wayne County 11, Southeast Bulloch 4

West Forsyth 6, Denmark 5

Westminster 12, Centennial 8

Whitefield Academy 12, King’s Ridge 3

Woodland-Cartersville 10, Cass 2

Volleyball

Atlanta International 2, King’s Ridge 1

Centennial 2, North Springs 0

Jackson County 3, Gainesville 0

Savannah Arts 2, St. Vincents 0

Savannah Arts 3, Appling County 0

St. Mary’s 3, Weber 0

St. Vincents 2, Appling County 0

Adairsville 2, Ridgeland 1

Bremen 2, Coahulla Creek 0

Brookwood 3, Parkview 0

Brunswick 3, St. Andrews 0

Chestatee 2, Flowery Branch 0

Chestatee 2, Lanier 0

Columbus 3, Thomasville 0

East Hamilton, Tenn, 2, Dalton 0

Gordon Lee 2, Bremen 0

Grovetown 2, Westminster Christian Academy 0

Hebron Christian 2, Hart County 1

Hebron Christian 2, Stephens County 0

Jackson 2, Peachtree Academy 0

Johns Creek 3, Sprayberry 0

Kell 2, North Springs 0

LaFayette 2, HHCA 0

LaFayette 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Miller Grove 2, Hapeville Charter 0

Newnan 2, Douglas County 0

Newnan 2, New Manchester 1

North Clayton 2, Riverdale 1

North Forsyth 3, Shiloh 0

Paideia 2, Atlanta Classical Academy 0

Peachtree Ridge 2, Duluth 0

Peachtree Ridge 2, Meadowcreek 0

Pike County 2, Crawford County 0

Pope 3, Lassiter 0

Redan 2, South Atlanta 0

Ringgold 2, Adairsville 0

Riverdale 2, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Seckinger 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0

South Effingham 2, Evans 0

Tift County 2, Perry 0

Upson-Lee 2, Northeast-Macon 0

Valdosta 2, Perry 0

Walnut Grove 2, Hapeville Charter 0

Walnut Grove 2, Stephenson 0

Wesleyan 2, Pickens 0

White County 2, Pickens 0

