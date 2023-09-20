Softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Bainbridge 19, Hardaway 1
Bainbridge 8, Hardaway 0
Calvary Day 6, Long County 4
Cartersville 11, Adairsville 10
Central-Carroll 16, Southeast Whitfield 0
Chamblee 8, Dunwoody 4
Chapel Hill 10, Midtown 0
Christian Heritage 4, St. Francis 1
Clarke Central 17, Cedar Shoals 0
Coahulla Creek 16, Southeast Whitfield 0
East Jackson 16, Gainesville 8
Fannin County 11, West Hall 3
George Walton Academy 9, Loganville 4
Georgia Military 5, Trinity Christian 2
Glynn Academy 10, Charlton County 2
Griffin 19, Baldwin 3
Grovetown 9, Lakeside-Evans 1
Haralson County 6, North Murray 5
Heritage School-Newnan 7, Landmark Christian 2
Hiram 6, Lithia Springs 5
Irwin County 15, Atkinson County 0
Jenkins County 15, New Hampstead 0
Johns Creek 8, Northview 7
Johnson County 16, GSIC 1
LaFayette 3, Bremen 2
Mays 6, Jackson-Atlanta 4
Monroe Area 5, Oconee County 4
Mt. Paran Christian 11, North Cobb Christian 0
Norcross 17, Discovery 2
North Atlanta 9, Lakeside-DeKalb 1
Northeast-Macon 18, Twiggs County 0
Prince Avenue 8, Winder-Barrow 1
Providence Christian 16, Berkmar 1
Redan 13, Stone Mountain 5
Ridgeland 8, Calhoun 1
Savannah Christian 12, Liberty County 1
Savannah Christian 8, Liberty County 0
Seckinger 17, Holy Innocents’ 2
Taylor County 6, Lamar County 0
Toombs County 10, Screven County 4
Troup County 9, Columbus 0
Walton 5, Sprayberry 1
Wesleyan 6, Gilmer 0
Wheeler County 14, McIntosh County Academy 0
Alcovy 12, Lovejoy 0
Alcovy 15, Lovejoy 0
Apalachee 3, North Forsyth 0
Arabia Mountain 23, Therrell 5
Bacon County 12, Brooks County 0
Berkmar 19, Meadowcreek 16
Bradwell Institute 11, Jenkins 3
Burke County 7, Islands 6
Calhoun 8, Cartersville 2
Callaway 15, Landmark Christian 3
Cambridge 16, Northview 0
Carrollton 7, Lakeside-Evans 6
Chapel Hill 11, Creekside 2
Charlton County 14, Atkinson County 0
Chattahoochee 14, Greater Atlanta Christian 2
Cherokee 12, Wheeler 0
Dade County 7, Chattooga 2
Dawson County 6, White County 1
Duluth 3, Peachtree Ridge 2
Elbert County 16, Athens Christian 1
Glascock County 19, Wilkinson County 0
Glynn Academy 6, Evans 0
Habersham Central 6, Lanier 5
Haralson County 1, Murray County 0
Harlem 2, Morgan County 1
Harrison 17, Marietta 2
Hawkinsville 13, Telfair County 1
Heard County 6, Temple 3
Hebron Christian 7, Hart County 1
Heritage-Catoosa 16, Southeast Whitfield 0
Jackson County 1, Shiloh 0
Jeff Davis 11, Worth County 0
Jefferson County 16, Dublin 4
Jenkins County 17, McIntosh County Academy 1
Jonesboro 10, Mundy’s Mill 0
Jonesboro 16, Mundy’s Mill 1
Kell 1, North Springs 0
LaFayette 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Lassiter 5, Blessed Trinity 2
Long County 4, Calvary Day 3
Lumpkin County 8, West Hall 5
M. L. King 23, Stone Mountain 8
Marist 3, Lakeside-DeKalb 2
Mary Persons 8, Upson-Lee 3
Midtown 21, Banneker 2
Mill Creek 13, Dacula 1
Miller County 7, Baconton Charter 6
Model 17, Gordon Central 0
Montgomery County 10, Treutlen 0
Mt. Paran Christian 17, Drew Charter 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 13, St. Francis 1
Newnan 15, Douglas County 0
North Cobb 17, Kennesaw Mountain 2
North Gwinnett 16, Norcross 0
North Oconee 19, Cedar Shoals 2
North Paulding 14, McEachern 6
Northside-Columbus 4, Northgate 2
Parkview 3, Brookwood 0
Pataula Charter 16, Randolph-Clay 1
Pope 12, Johns Creek 0
Ringgold 6, Ridgeland 1
Rockdale County 23, Forest Park 5
Rockmart 9, North Murray 1
Roswell 9, Alpharetta 1
Shaw 14, Westover 0
Social Circle 21, Jasper County 2
South Effingham 11, Brunswick 1
Southwest DeKalb 11, Holy Innocents’ 4
Thomasville 16, Dougherty 0
Thomson 12, Washington County 1
Trinity Christian 14, Fayette County 1
Troup County 15, Riverdale 0
Troup County 16, Riverdale 0
Turner County 7, Echols County 3
Veterans 9, Wilcox County 8
Villa Rica 20, Jackson-Atlanta 2
Walnut Grove 15, Chestatee 0
Wayne County 11, Southeast Bulloch 4
West Forsyth 6, Denmark 5
Westminster 12, Centennial 8
Whitefield Academy 12, King’s Ridge 3
Woodland-Cartersville 10, Cass 2
Volleyball
Atlanta International 2, King’s Ridge 1
Centennial 2, North Springs 0
Jackson County 3, Gainesville 0
Savannah Arts 2, St. Vincents 0
Savannah Arts 3, Appling County 0
St. Mary’s 3, Weber 0
St. Vincents 2, Appling County 0
Adairsville 2, Ridgeland 1
Bremen 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Brookwood 3, Parkview 0
Brunswick 3, St. Andrews 0
Chestatee 2, Flowery Branch 0
Chestatee 2, Lanier 0
Columbus 3, Thomasville 0
East Hamilton, Tenn, 2, Dalton 0
Gordon Lee 2, Bremen 0
Grovetown 2, Westminster Christian Academy 0
Hebron Christian 2, Hart County 1
Hebron Christian 2, Stephens County 0
Jackson 2, Peachtree Academy 0
Johns Creek 3, Sprayberry 0
Kell 2, North Springs 0
LaFayette 2, HHCA 0
LaFayette 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Miller Grove 2, Hapeville Charter 0
Newnan 2, Douglas County 0
Newnan 2, New Manchester 1
North Clayton 2, Riverdale 1
North Forsyth 3, Shiloh 0
Paideia 2, Atlanta Classical Academy 0
Peachtree Ridge 2, Duluth 0
Peachtree Ridge 2, Meadowcreek 0
Pike County 2, Crawford County 0
Pope 3, Lassiter 0
Redan 2, South Atlanta 0
Ringgold 2, Adairsville 0
Riverdale 2, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Seckinger 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0
South Effingham 2, Evans 0
Tift County 2, Perry 0
Upson-Lee 2, Northeast-Macon 0
Valdosta 2, Perry 0
Walnut Grove 2, Hapeville Charter 0
Walnut Grove 2, Stephenson 0
Wesleyan 2, Pickens 0
White County 2, Pickens 0
About the Author