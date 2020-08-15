X

Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday

Softball

Bryan County 14, Valdosta 0

Bryan County 16, Valdosta 0

Buford 5, Parkview 3

Cedartown 10, North Murray 2

Cedartown 13, Cass 12

Coahulla Creek 5, Woodland-Cartersville 2

East Coweta 7, North Paulding 0

East Coweta 4, Tattnall Square 2

North Gwinnett 14, Social Circle 4

North Gwinnett 4, Grayson 0

Parkview 5, Mountain View 3

South Forsyth 6, Mill Creek 5

West Forsyth 7, Creekview 5

Woodland-Cartersville 5, Sprayberry 1

Volleyball

Apalachee 2, Dacula 1

Athens Academy 2, Dacula 1

Brookwood 2, Loganville Christian 0

Brookwood 2, Winder-Barrow 1

Dacula 2, Archer 0

Dacula 2, West Forsyth 0

Eagle's Landing Christian 2, St. Vincents 0

Gainesville 2, Lanier 0

Gainesville 2, Providence Christian 0

Gainesville 2, Stephens County 0

Hebron Christian 2, Eagle's Landing Christian 1

Lakeview Academy 2, Brookwood 1

Lanier 2, Stephens County 0

Marietta 2, Columbus 0

McIntosh 2, Whitewater 0

Morgan County 2, Brookwood 0

North Forsyth 2, Chapel Hill 0

North Forsyth 2, North Hall 0

North Forsyth 2, The Habersham School 0

North Gwinnett 2, Gainesville 0

North Gwinnett 2, Providence Christian 0

North Gwinnett 2, Stephens County 0

North Hall 2, Chapel Hill 0

Parkview 2, Loganville 0

Parkview 2, Tallulah Falls 1

Pope 2, North Paulding 0

Pope 2, Northside-Columbus 0

Pope 2, Woodstock 0

Sequoyah 2, South Forsyth 0

South Forsyth 2, Columbus 0

South Forsyth 2, Marietta 0

St. Pius X 2, Parkview 0

Whitewater 2, East Coweta 1

