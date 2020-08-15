Softball and Volleyball scores from Saturday

See the scores below
Softball
Bryan County 14, Valdosta 0
Bryan County 16, Valdosta 0
Buford 5, Parkview 3
Cedartown 10, North Murray 2
Cedartown 13, Cass 12
Coahulla Creek 5, Woodland-Cartersville 2
East Coweta 7, North Paulding 0
East Coweta 4, Tattnall Square 2
North Gwinnett 14, Social Circle 4
North Gwinnett 4, Grayson 0
Parkview 5, Mountain View 3
South Forsyth 6, Mill Creek 5
West Forsyth 7, Creekview 5
Woodland-Cartersville 5, Sprayberry 1
Volleyball
Apalachee 2, Dacula 1
Athens Academy 2, Dacula 1
Brookwood 2, Loganville Christian 0
Brookwood 2, Winder-Barrow 1
Dacula 2, Archer 0
Dacula 2, West Forsyth 0
Eagle's Landing Christian 2, St. Vincents 0
Gainesville 2, Lanier 0
Gainesville 2, Providence Christian 0
Gainesville 2, Stephens County 0
Hebron Christian 2, Eagle's Landing Christian 1
Lakeview Academy 2, Brookwood 1
Lanier 2, Stephens County 0
Marietta 2, Columbus 0
McIntosh 2, Whitewater 0
Morgan County 2, Brookwood 0
North Forsyth 2, Chapel Hill 0
North Forsyth 2, North Hall 0
North Forsyth 2, The Habersham School 0
North Gwinnett 2, Gainesville 0
North Gwinnett 2, Providence Christian 0
North Gwinnett 2, Stephens County 0
North Hall 2, Chapel Hill 0
Parkview 2, Loganville 0
Parkview 2, Tallulah Falls 1
Pope 2, North Paulding 0
Pope 2, Northside-Columbus 0
Pope 2, Woodstock 0
Sequoyah 2, South Forsyth 0
South Forsyth 2, Columbus 0
South Forsyth 2, Marietta 0
St. Pius X 2, Parkview 0
Whitewater 2, East Coweta 1