Slow-pitch softball championships return; newcomers and familiar faces vying for title

Entering the double-elimination championship bracket, Haralson County leads a pack of just three teams who have won a state title – Haralson, Jefferson, and West Laurens. Both Jefferson (Class A) and West Laurens (Class 4A/3A) each won the program’s only state championships in 2000.

After a run through the loser’s bracket in 2019, Creekview won the state title, beating Franklin County 15-4 in the championship game on April 25, 2019 which would be the last slow pitch softball playoff game in the state until Wednesday.