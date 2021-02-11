Slack steps down as Hillgrove’s football coach

Byron Slack resigned Thursday morning as Hillgrove’s football coach after one season. The Hawks finished 4-5 in 2020.
Slack said he’d been offered another job. ’'Unique opportunity to head back South,’' Slack said in a text. “I’d like to thank the Hillgrove Family and especially the administration for giving me the opportunity.’'
Slack came to Hillgrove from Lowndes, where he had been the defensive coordinator. He was on Camden County’s staff from 2004 to 2016. He’s a native of Terrell County.
Slack didn’t identify the new job opportunity.
Slack was Hillgrove’s second coach in history. Phillip Ironside, now coach at Worth County, started the program in 2006, won four region titles and compiled a 109-46 record without a losing season.
Hillgrove is a Class 7A school in Cobb County.
