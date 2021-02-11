Slack steps down as Hillgrove’s football coach

Slack said he’d been offered another job. ’'Unique opportunity to head back South,’' Slack said in a text. “I’d like to thank the Hillgrove Family and especially the administration for giving me the opportunity.’'

Slack came to Hillgrove from Lowndes, where he had been the defensive coordinator. He was on Camden County’s staff from 2004 to 2016. He’s a native of Terrell County.