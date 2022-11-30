Shaw’s Harrison moves from coach to AD

Shaw hired Blair Harrison as its athletic director Tuesday and began looking for his replacement as football coach.
Harrison became the interim coach in June after Al Pellegrino passed away and led the Raiders to a 4-7 finish and their first playoff berth in seven seasons. Harrison has 128 career victories and is best known for his time at Columbus private school Brookstone.
