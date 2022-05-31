ajc logo
Shaw football coach Pellegrino dies

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Al Pellegrino, the athletic director and football coach at Shaw High in Columbus, died Monday while in Florida, the Muscogee County School District announced Tuesday. No cause of death was given. He was 56.

“The leadership and guidance Coach Pellegrino brought to the Shaw High School community and Muscogee County will be missed,’’ county athletic director Jeff Battles said in a statement. “Muscogee County School District would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Coach Pellegrino’s family during this time.’’

Pellegrino was a head football coach at seven schools that include Shaw (since 2017), Heritage in Conyers (2004-06), East Hall in Gainesville (2000-02), Savannah (1999) and Sycamore, Ripley and Lake County in Tennessee (2007-15). Lake County, in Tiptonville, Tenn., was Pellegrino’s alma mater.

Pellegrino often took on some of the tougher coaching jobs. His head coaching record was 82-107 in 17 seasons.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

