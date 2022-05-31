Shaw football coach Pellegrino dies

“The leadership and guidance Coach Pellegrino brought to the Shaw High School community and Muscogee County will be missed,’’ county athletic director Jeff Battles said in a statement. “Muscogee County School District would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Coach Pellegrino’s family during this time.’’

Pellegrino was a head football coach at seven schools that include Shaw (since 2017), Heritage in Conyers (2004-06), East Hall in Gainesville (2000-02), Savannah (1999) and Sycamore, Ripley and Lake County in Tennessee (2007-15). Lake County, in Tiptonville, Tenn., was Pellegrino’s alma mater.