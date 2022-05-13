Session I in the books at GHSA Track and Field state championships

In Session I on Thursday, state titles were awarded in pole vault, discus throw, high jump, shot put, long jump, triple jump as well as the 4x200 and 4x800 relays on the boys and girls side of each of the state’s eight classes.

On the boys side of Class 7A, Alpharetta’s Vincent McMillion won the high jump, Brookwood’s Langston Jones won the discus throw state title and Dunwoody’s Alon Rogow finished on top in the pole vault championship. Roswell’s William Muller won the shot put competition, Ryane Martin Jr from Cherokee finished at the top in the long jump and Meadowcreek’s Michael Tatnall took the top spot in the triple jump. In the 4x800 relay, Woodstock’s Joseph Mines, Dillion Watson, Will Sumner and Cedric Ansong finished at the top with a 7:47.53 time.