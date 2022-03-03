Semifinals primer: 12 teams make first final-four appearances

Here’s a primer for what’s in store.

Favorites: Five No. 1-ranked teams remain on both the boys’ and girls’ brackets. The top boys teams are Pebblebrook (7A), Eagle’s Landing (5A), McDonough (4A), Greenforest Christian (A Private) and Drew Charter (A Public). The No. 1 girls teams are Woodward Academy (5A), Luella (4A), Lumpkin County (3A), Holy Innocents’ (A Private) and Lake Oconee Academy (A Public). No. 1 teams ousted in the quarterfinals this week were Wheeler’s defending champion boys (6A), Brookwood’s girls (7A), River Ridge’s girls (6A) and Fannin County’s girls (2A).

Best girls game: Holy Innocents’ meets No. 2 Mount Paran Christian on Friday in Buford. The two teams have won their six playoff games by an average of 39.2 points, none closer than 27. Led by Region 5 player of the year Olivia Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’ (27-2) has won three state titles (2016, 2019, 2020) and made the finals seven of the past eight seasons. Led by Georgia Tech signee Kara Dunn Mount, Mount Paran Christian (23-4) is in the semifinals for the first time.

Best boys game: Pebblebrook plays No. 2 Berkmar on Friday night in Buford. Pebblebrook, led by Region 2 player of the year Kami Young, a Rider signee, has made the semifinals or better five of the past nine seasons but never won a state title. Berkmar, led by Region 7 player of the year Malique Ewin, an Ole Miss signee, was the 2021 runner-up and last won in 2001.

Unranked, undeterred: Eleven teams are unranked. The boys teams are Langston Hughes (6A), Calhoun (5A), Beach (3A), Woodville-Tompkins (2A), Heritage-Newnan (A Private). The girls teams are Campbell (7A), Rockdale County (6A), New Manchester (5A), Westminster (3A), Commerce (A Public) and Hancock Central (A Public). Commerce’s girls entered the tournament 11-14.

Newcomers: In addition to Social Circle, the boys teams in the semifinals for the first time are Sequoyah, Grovetown, Woodville-Tompkins, Heritage-Newnan, King’s Ridge Christian, First Presbyterian and Drew Charter. Girls teams in their first semifinals are New Manchester, Pierce County, Mount Paran Christian and Lake Oconee Academy.

Drought-breakers: Joining Elbert County’s girls as teams in their first semifinals this century are Warren County’s boys (last appearance 1969), Northeast-Macon’s boys (1987), Thomson’s boys (1992), Westside-Augusta’s boys (1996), Warner Robins’ girls (1996) and Hancock Central’s girls (1997).

Twice the fun: Norcross (7A), Sequoyah (6A), Marist (4A) and Northeast-Macon (2A) have their boys and girls teams in the semifinals.

Road warriors: Galloway’s girls, Hughes’ boys and the Beach boys are the only teams to win three road games to reach the semifinals.

Swan songs: Two Class A Private boys semifinalists are playing in the GHSA for the last time. Heritage-Newnan and First Presbyterian are leaving for the Georgia Independent School Association next season.

Next: The finals are March 9-12 in the Macon Coliseum.