Second-round wrapup: No. 4 seeds Jenkins, Cass continue their roll

Cass will play at No. 1 Coffee and Jenkins will travel to play No. 4 Cartersville in the second round. The other quarterfinal games will be No. 2 Creekside at No. 9 Warner Robins and No. 3 Jefferson at No. 10 Harris County.

Jenkins got three sacks from Kentucky commit Lorenzo Cowan and 2 ½ sacks from Jeremiah James. The determining factor may have been a blocked extra point with 4:10 remaining and the Warriors were able to run out the clock.

“We just played with unmatched intensity,” Jenkins coach Tony Welch told the Savannah Morning News. “It’s a great feeling because the guys have bought in from the beginning. We played the toughest schedule to be prepared for this time of year.”

Cass jumped out in front early and survived a delay when the lights went out at Lakewood Stadium. Devin Henderson scored on a 2-yard run and intercepted a pass to seal the victory. The Colonels also got a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brodie McWhorter to freshman Izak Koep. Mays defeated Cass in the same situation a year ago.

Warner Robins ousts reigning champion Ware County: Alfred Medina atoned for a missed field goal by making a 42-yarder in the waning seconds to give the Demons a 23-21 victory. A 25-yard pass to Georgia Tech commit Isiah Canion from Judd Anderson set up the winning kick. It was the second time the duo had connected for a touchdown. The Demons also recovered a fumble in the end zone and blocked a field goal.

Coffee rolls over Jones County: The Trojans put it away with 21 fourth-quarter points and beat Jones County 45-14. Ironman Fred Brown carried 33 times for 235 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Maurice Hansley ran for two touchdowns for Coffee. Jones County quarterback Devin Edmonds threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted three times, one of them to Tyriq Edwards for a pick-six. Coffee is in the third round of the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years and is seeking its first state championship.

Brown, Jefferson overpower Hiram: Clemson commit Sammy Brown rushed 21 times for 355 yards and four touchdowns and passed for a touchdown to lead Jefferson to a 42-22 win over Hiram.

“I told him before our walkthrough on Wednesday that he needed to eat his spinach because we need him to be strong,” Jefferson coach Travis Noland told AccessWDUN.com. “He said, ‘Coach, you can count on me.’ I think as the stakes got higher, his level of play got higher.”

Hiram’s Kaden Hamilton ran 24 times for 154 yards and quarterback Ryan Strickland completed 13 of 24 passes for 155 and one touchdown, with Chase Tyler making eight receptions for 121 yards and a score.

Three TDs for Cartersville’s Lando

Cartersville’s Khristian Lando rushed 26 times for 148 yards for three touchdowns to lead the Purple Hurricanes in a 28-9 win over Eastside. Cartersville also scored on a 16-yard screen pass from Nate Russell to Richard Houston. Russell completed 11 of 20 passes for 172 yards. Jayden Barr ran for Eastside’s lone touchdown.

Creekside’s high-powered offense keeps rolling

The Seminoles roared from behind to beat Dalton 49-24. Quarterback Vinson Berry ran for two touchdowns and threw to Shane Kelley for another. Travis Terrell Jr. ran for 110 yards for two touchdowns and Roderick McCrary ran for 180 yards and one touchdown. It was the seventh time this season the Seminoles have scored at least 49 points.

Dalton led 24-14 on three touchdown passes from Ethan Long to Bubba Turner, who caught eight passes for 132 yards. Long was 18-for-33 for 219 yards and ran for two touchdowns. Adriel Hernandez ran 15 times for 76 yards.

Harris County overwhelms Statesboro

Quarterback Levi Watson completed 15 of 19 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns in Harris County’s 42-7 win over Statesboro. Mataye Youman carried 22 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Ran Ogletree caught seven passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Zy’Kevious Gate had five receptions for 61 yards. Tight end Tim Hudson caught the other touchdown pass. The Tigers have won 11 straight since losing their season opener to Troup and will make their first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2012.