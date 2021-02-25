Second-round preview: 38 games between top-10 teams

A 13-time champion since 2002, Wesleyan must win to extend its state-record streak of 20 quarterfinal appearances. St. Francis, a three-time former champion, was the 2020 runner-up and hasn’t fallen short of the quarters since 2007.

Another highly ranked matchup, also in 1A Private, has No. 2 Holy Innocents’ at No. 3 Mount Paran Christian. Holy Innocents’, the two-time defending champion, has played in seven straight finals, winning three, and handled Mount Paran easily in a Jan. 13 meeting.

The best girls game in the highest class has No. 7 Norcross at No. 3 Cherokee. Norcross has made the quarters or better the past four seasons and missed only twice in the past 11 seasons. Cherokee has made the semifinals the past two seasons.

Other girls games between top-five teams are No. 5 Cass at No. 4 Southwest DeKalb in 5A and No. 5 Westminster at No. 2 Lumpkin County in 3A.

The most surprising news of the first round, played Tuesday and Wednesday, was the elimination of No. 1 Luella’s and No. 2 Baldwin’s girls teams in Class 4A. Both team’s region tournaments were canceled over COVID-19 concerns. Luella hadn’t played since Jan. 29. Baldwin hadn’t played since Feb. 5. Baldwin had been 14-0.

Other ranked girls teams that lost this week were No. 10 West Forsyth (7A), No. 9 Mount Zion of Jonesboro (4A) and No. 8 Lamar County (2A). Top-10 boys teams that lost were No. 6 South Forsyth and No. 10 Etowah (both 7A), No. 8 Douglas County (5A), No. 6 Chattooga (2A) and No. 5 Bowdon (1A Public).

Eight teams won state-playoff games for the first time in the first round.

One was Mount Zion’s girls, whose school in Carroll County dates to the 1930s. They beat Hancock Central 62-32 in 1A Public. Another was Brookstone, a Columbus private school that opened in 1968. Its girls team had been 0-6 at state before beating Mount de Sales 60-32.

Another drought-breaker was Chapel Hill’s boys from a Douglas county school that opened in 1999. They’d been 0-7 at state but defeated Region 7-5A champion Calhoun 56-37. Hiram, also opened in 1999, advanced its boys team for the first time after five previous losses.

Other first-time winners were Deerfield-Windsor’s girls, B.E.S.T. Academy’s boys, Locust Grove’s boys and North Paulding’s boys.

The quarterfinals will be Tuesday and Wednesday. The finals are March 10-13 in Macon.