Second-round pairings, first-round scores

By Score Atlanta

GHSA football playoffs (Brackets) second-round schedules:

Class 7A second-round pairings

R1 #2 Lowndes at R3 #1 North Cobb

R7 #2 Archer at R5 #1 Milton

R6 #2 Denmark at R8 #1 Collins Hill

R4 #2 Parkview at R2 #1 East Coweta

R5 #2 Roswell at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #2 Walton at R1 #1 Colquitt County

R3 #3 Harrison at R4 #1 Grayson

R8 #2 North Gwinnett at R6 #1 West Forsyth

Class 7A first-round scores

R1 #2 Lowndes 42, R4 #3 Newton 0

R3 #1 North Cobb 35, R2 #4 Pebblebrook 6

R7 #2 Archer 21, R6 #3 Gainesville 14

R5 #1 Milton 45, R8 #4 Peachtree Ridge 14

R6 #2 Denmark 63, R7 #3 Discovery 0

R8 #1 Collins Hill 42, R5 #4 Alpharetta 7

R4 #2 Parkview 24, R1 #3 Camden County 17

R2 #1 East Coweta 37, R3 #4 Marietta 28

R5 #2 Roswell 28, R8 #3 Mill Creek 27

R7 #1 Norcross 47, R6 #4 South Forsyth 20

R3 #2 Walton 49, R2 #3 McEachern 9

R1 #1 Colquitt County 49, R4 #4 Brookwood 3

R3 #3 Harrison 26, R2 #2 Newnan 24

R4 #1 Grayson 43, R1 #4 Tift County 0

R8 #2 North Gwinnett 29, R5 #3 Cherokee 16

R6 #1 West Forsyth 39, R7 #4 Meadowcreek 14

Class 6A second-round pairings

R1 #2 Valdosta at R3 #1 Evans

R6 #3 Sprayberry at R5 #1 Carrollton

R7 #3 Cambridge at R8 #1 Buford

R4 #2 Langston Hughes at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R5 #2 Rome at R7 #1 River Ridge

R2 #3 Brunswick at R1 #1 Lee County

R2 #2 Richmond Hill at R4 #1 Westlake

R8 #2 Dacula at R6 #1 Allatoona

Class 6A first-round scores

R1 #2 Valdosta 52, R4 #3 Lovejoy 14

R3 #1 Evans 42, R2 #4 Statesboro 21

R6 #3 Sprayberry 34, R7 #2 Creekview 14

R5 #1 Carrollton 55, R8 #4 Winder-Barrow 7

R7 #3 Cambridge 36, R6 #2 Kell 14

R8 #1 Buford 48, R5 #4 Douglas County 0

R4 #2 Langston Hughes 27, R1 #3 Northside-Warner Robins 0

R2 #1 Glynn Academy 42, R3 #4 Grovetown 3

R5 #2 Rome 35, R8 #3 Habersham Central 14

R7 #1 River Ridge 35, R6 #4 Kennesaw Mountain 34

R2 #3 Brunswick 42, R3 #2 Alcovy 6

R1 #1 Lee County 48, R4 #4 Tucker 17

R2 #2 Richmond Hill 56, R3 #3 Lakeside-Evans 0

R4 #1 Westlake 42, R1 #4 Houston County 10

R8 #2 Dacula 49, R5 #3 Alexander 24

R6 #1 Allatoona 24, R7 #4 Johns Creek 0

Class 5A second-round pairings

R1 #2 Ware County at R3 #1 Creekside

R7 #2 Cartersville at R5 #1 St. Pius X

R7 #3 Calhoun at R8 #1 Clarke Central

R1 #3 Coffee at R2 #1 Starr’s Mill

R5 #2 Decatur at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R3 #2 Woodward Academy at R1 #1 Warner Robins

R2 #2 Griffin at R4 #1 Jones County

R5 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R6 #1 New Manchester

Class 5A first-round scores

R1 #2 Ware County 24, R4 #3 Dutchtown 0

R3 #1 Creekside 47, R2 #4 Harris County 28

R7 #2 Cartersville 56, R6 #3 Jackson-Atlanta 6

R5 #1 St. Pius X 31, R8 #4 Loganville 6

R7 #3 Calhoun 46, R6 #2 Lithia Springs 21

R8 #1 Clarke Central 41, R5 #4 M.L. King 14

R1 #3 Coffee 31, R4 #2 Ola 7

R2 #1 Starr’s Mill 63, R3 #4 Mundy’s Mill 6

R5 #2 Decatur 51, R8 #3 Greenbrier 31

R7 #1 Blessed Trinity 49, R6 #4 Chapel Hill 14

R3 #2 Woodward Academy 35, R2 #3 Whitewater 14

R1 #1 Warner Robins 49, R4 #4 Union Grove 7

R2 #2 Griffin 49, R3 #3 Jonesboro 0

R4 #1 Jones County 27, R1 #4 Wayne County 25

R5 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R8 #2 Eastside (Saturday)

R6 #1 New Manchester 21, R7 #4 Hiram 17

Class 4A second-round pairings

R1 #2 Cairo at R3 #1 Benedictine

R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield at R5 #1 Riverdale

R6 #2 Hapeville Charter at R8 #1 Jefferson

R4 #2 Baldwin at R2 #1 Carver-Columbus

R8 #3 North Oconee at R7 #1 Cedartown

R3 #2 Islands at R1 #1 Bainbridge

R2 #2 LaGrange at R4 #1 Perry

R8 #2 Flowery Branch at R6 #1 Marist

Class 4A first-round scores

R1 #2 Cairo 37, R4 #3 West Laurens 0

R3 #1 Benedictine 42, R2 #4 Troup County 35

R7 #2 Northwest Whitfield 28, R6 #3 Stephenson 24

R5 #1 Riverdale 44, R8 #4 Cedar Shoals 7

R6 #2 Hapeville Charter 6, R7 #3 Heritage-Catoosa 6

R8 #1 Jefferson 65, R5 #4 Mount Zion-Jonesboro 0

R4 #2 Baldwin 36, R1 #3 Thomas County Central 30

R2 #1 Carver-Columbus 26, R3 #4 Jenkins 3

R8 #3 North Oconee 41, R5 #2 Fayette County 35

R7 #1 Cedartown 1, R6 #4 Arabia Mountain 0 (Arabia forfeits due to COVID-19)

R3 #2 Islands 22, R2 #3 Hardaway 18

R1 #1 Bainbridge 42, R4 #4 Westside-Macon 0

R2 #2 LaGrange 30, R3 #3 New Hampstead 26

R4 #1 Perry 30, R1 #4 Westover 14

R8 #2 Flowery Branch 40, R5 #3 Luella 7

R6 #1 Marist 49, R7 #4 Central-Carroll 0

Class 3A second-round pairings

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R1 #2 Appling County

R7 #2 North Hall at R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R7 #3 Dawson County at R8 #1 Oconee County

R4 #2 Thomson at R2 #1 Peach County

R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta at R7 #1 Cherokee Bluff

R2 #3 Central-Macon at R1 #1 Pierce County

R2 #2 Crisp County at R4 #1 Richmond Academy

R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R6 #1 Rockmart

Class 3A first-round scores

R1 #2 Appling County 42, R4 #3 Morgan County 13

R2 #4 Upson-Lee 31, R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch 13

R7 #2 North Hall 36, R6 #3 North Murray 28

R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian 37, R8 #4 Franklin County 7

R7 #3 Dawson County 45, R6 #2 Adairsville 31

R8 #1 Oconee County 21, R5 #4 Westminster 7

R4 #2 Thomson 62, R1 #3 Tattnall County 21

R2 #1 Peach County 47, R3 #4 Johnson-Savannah 0

R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta 32, R8 #3 Hart County 21

R7 #1 Cherokee Bluff 35, R6 #4 LaFayette 7

R2 #3 Central-Macon 14, R3 #2 Liberty County 6

R1 #1 Pierce County 58, R4 #4 Burke County 14

R2 #2 Crisp County 35, R3 #3 Windsor Forest 0

R4 #1 Richmond Academy 28, R1 #4 Brantley County 0

R5 #3 Cedar Grove 28, R8 #2 Monroe Area 12

R6 #1 Rockmart 48, R7 #4 White County 35

Class 2A second-round pairings

R1 #2 Thomasville at R3 #1 Dodge County

R8 #4 Banks County at R6 #3 Lovett

R7 #3 Model at R8 #1 Rabun County

R3 #4 Bleckley County at R1 #3 Early County

R5 #2 Heard County at R7 #1 Fannin County

R3 #2 Northeast at R1 #1 Fitzgerald

R2 #2 Jeff Davis at R4 #1 Jefferson County

R5 #3 Bremen at R6 #1 South Atlanta

Class 2A first-round scores

R1 #2 Thomasville 42, R4 #3 Westside-Augusta 13

R3 #1 Dodge County 35, R2 #4 Swainsboro 0

R6 #3 Lovett 38, R7 #2 Pepperell 17

R8 #4 Banks County (Canceled due to COVID) at R5 #1 Callaway (advances)

R7 #3 Model 28, R6 #2 Washington 14

R8 #1 Rabun County 35, R5 #4 Haralson County 7

R1 #3 Early County 48, R4 #2 Putnam County 7

R3 #4 Bleckley County 56, R2 #1 Vidalia 15

R5 #2 Heard County 31, R8 #3 Union County 28

R7 #1 Fannin County 28, R6 #4 Pace Academy 21

R3 #2 Northeast 27, R2 #3 Toombs County 14

R1 #1 Fitzgerald 58, R4 #4 Oglethorpe County 12

R2 #2 Jeff Davis 28, R3 #3 Washington County 25

R4 #1 Jefferson County 36, R1 #4 Cook 22

R5 #3 Bremen 28, R8 #2 Elbert County 21

R6 #1 South Atlanta 26, R7 #4 Chattooga 21

Class A Public second-round pairings

R1 #2 Mitchell County at R3 #1 Metter '

R7 #2 Warren County at R5 #1 Macon County

R6 #2 Gordon Lee at R8 #1 Commerce

R4 #2 Wilcox County at R2 #1 Irwin County

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R7 #1 Hancock Central

R2 #3 Clinch County at R1 #1 Pelham

R2 #2 Brooks County at R4 #1 Dublin

R8 #2 Washington-Wilkes at R6 #1 Bowdon

Class A Public first-round scores

R1 #2 Mitchell County 28, R4 #3 Johnson County 22

R3 #1 Metter 20, R2 #4 Turner County 19

R7 #2 Warren County 60, R6 #3 Mount Zion-Carroll 14

R5 #1 Macon County 41, R8 #4 Social Circle 21

R6 #2 Gordon Lee 56, R7 #3 Georgia Military 0

R8 #1 Commerce 52, R5 #4 Manchester 20

R4 #2 Wilcox County 51, R1 #3 Miller County 0

R2 #1 Irwin County 41, R3 #4 Jenkins County 7

R8 #3 Lincoln County 29, R5 #2 Chattahoochee County 13

R7 #1 Hancock Central 24, R6 #4 BEST Academy 22

R2 #3 Clinch County 23, R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy 17

R1 #1 Pelham 41, R4 #4 Montgomery County 12

R2 #2 Brooks County 36, R3 #3 Claxton 0

R4 #1 Dublin 14, R1 #4 Terrell County 12

R8 #2 Washington-Wilkes 41, R5 #3 Taylor County 18

R6 #1 Bowdon 35, R7 #4 Wilkinson County 6

Class A Private second-round pairings

R4 #3 St. Anne Pacelli at R3 #1 Savannah Christian

R7 #2 North Cobb Christian at R5 #1 Wesleyan

R7 #3 Darlington at R8 #1 Prince Avenue Christian

R1 #3 Stratford Academy at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian

R8 #3 George Walton at R7 #1 Christian Heritage

R3 #2 Calvary Day at R1 #1 First Presbyterian

R2 #2 Whitefield Academy at R4 #1 Trinity Christian

R8 #2 Athens Academy at R6 #1 Fellowship Christian

Class A Private first-round scores

R4 #3 St. Anne Pacelli 37, R1 #2 Mount de Sales 3

R2 #4 BYE at R3 #1 Savannah Christian

R7 #2 North Cobb Christian 28, R6 #3 Lakeview Academy 7

R5 #1 Wesleyan 34, R8 #4 Athens Christian 28

R7 #3 Darlington 28, R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian 21

R8 #1 Prince Avenue Christian 63, R5 #4 Hebron Christian 28

R1 #3 Stratford Academy 42, R4 #2 Brookstone 21

R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian 45, R3 #4 Aquinas 17

R8 #3 George Walton 32, R5 #2 Holy Innocents’ 7

R7 #1 Christian Heritage 38, R6 #4 King’s Ridge Christian 0

R2 #3 Landmark Christian (Cancelled due to COVID) at R3 #2 Calvary Day (advances)

R1 #1 First Presbyterian 49, R4 #4 Heritage-Newnan 7

R2 #2 Whitefield Academy 27, R3 #3 Savannah County Day 21

R4 #1 Trinity Christian 51, R1 #4 Tattnall Square Academy 0

R8 #2 Athens Academy 49, R5 #3 Mount Vernon 42

R6 #1 Fellowship Christian 49, R7 #4 Mount Paran Christian 7

