Sandy Creek’s Smith a finalist for Gatorade national award

The 6-foot-10 senior forward averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks per game for a team that went 28-5 and reached the state finals for the first time.

Smith, who has signed with Auburn, is the consensus No. 4 recruit and No. 2 power forward nationally. He was a McDonald’s All-American Game selection and one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith High School Trophy.