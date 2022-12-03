Sandy Creek 49, Carver-Atlanta 14

Garvin said Latimer played with a banged-up leg and was told to limit the scrambling and trust his arm. After a shaky start, he had a hard time missing his targets once he got comfortable.

“My hats off to him play on that bad wheel,” Garvin said. “We told him all week just deliver the ball on time and let those guys do it for you. You don’t have to run the ball. He threw the ball extremely well. He’s physically and mentally as sharp as they come. I have to give the offensive line too. We told them it’s up to y’all to make sure he doesn’t get hit tonight.”

Trailing 8-0 and missing on his first five passes, Latimer started to find his groove as he led the Patriots down inside the Panthers’ 5-yard-line, where Cost scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns on a keeper from the Wildcat formation.

Carver quarterback Bryce Bowens started the game a perfect 5-for-5 for 88 yds and perfect pass on a 58-yard touchdown pass to Zyee’k Mender, but the Sandy Creek defense clamped down and frustrated the senior in his final game the rest of the way.

The momentum turned the Patriots’ way when Latimer threw a swing pass to Watts, who got a block near the sideline that sprung him 71 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. The Patriots never looked back from there. After starting 4 of 14, Latimer finished the half 7 of 10. His second touchdown pass came on 6-yard inside slant to Cost, giving Sandy Creek a 21-8 lead.

The Patriots’ defense came up with an interception on the next Carver possession, and facing a fourth-and-14, Latimer hit Watts over the middle for a 24-yard score. Cost added another 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime.

Cost, who plays offense and defense, also came up with an interception in the end zone in the third quarter to erase any notion of a comeback.

The Panthers scored late in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Jaquavious Bryant-Brown, but the Watts put the Patriots back up by four touchdowns when he caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, his third of the game.

“Can’t describe the emotions,” Garvin said after meeting with his players. “Just proud. This town deserves it, the school deserves. Just awesome.”

CHS|8|0|7|0||--|14

SC|7|28|0|14|--|49

First Quarter

CHS — Zyee’k Mender 58 pass from Bryce Bowens (Jaquavious Bryant-Brown run)

SC — Kaleb Cost 5 run (Jakob Norris kick)

Second Quarter

SC — Cameron Watts 71 pass from Giemere Latimer (Norris kick)

SC — Cost 6 pass from Latimer (Norris kick)

SC — Watts 24 pass from Latimer (Norris kick)

SC — Cost 2 run (Norris kick)

Third Quarter

CHS — Jaquavious Bryant-Brown 3 run

Fourth Quarter

SC — Watts 12 pass from Latimer (Norris kick)

SC — Dorian Graham 1 run (Norris kick)