Saint Francis girls and boys teams standing tall in top-10 rankings

St. Francis’ boys and girls teams are both ranked in the top 10 of the Class A Division I standings, and in the polls, the top-ranked Knights girls (13-5, 3-0) team is just ahead of the No. 6-ranked boys (7-7, 3-0).

The girls are coming off a 56-47 victory against Immaculate Conception on Saturday and will travel to Galloway on Friday for a Region 6 game. The Knights are 3-0 in Region 6 play after beating Paideia 71-34, Mount Pisgah 88-55 and Atlanta International 58-26.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Knights. Giaunni Rogers is averaging 15 points with three assists, and Camryn Golston is scoring 13 points per game with three assists.