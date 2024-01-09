Saint Francis girls and boys teams standing tall in top-10 rankings

St. Francis’ boys and girls teams are both ranked in the top 10 of the Class A Division I standings, and in the polls, the top-ranked Knights girls (13-5, 3-0) team is just ahead of the No. 6-ranked boys (7-7, 3-0).
The girls are coming off a 56-47 victory against Immaculate Conception on Saturday and will travel to Galloway on Friday for a Region 6 game. The Knights are 3-0 in Region 6 play after beating Paideia 71-34, Mount Pisgah 88-55 and Atlanta International 58-26.
Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Knights. Giaunni Rogers is averaging 15 points with three assists, and Camryn Golston is scoring 13 points per game with three assists.
The boys also are 3-0 in league play after beating Mount Pisgah 71-61, Paideia 65-54 and Atlanta International 76-31. The Knights will travel to Weber on Tuesday to try to stop a two-game losing streak after losing to Division II No. 1 Greenforest 76-60 and Class 3A No. 3 Hebron Christian 63-54 on Wednesday.
Junior Greg Howard is scoring 18 points per game, and junior Reynolds Escher adds 15 points per game. Sophomore Triston McDonald is scoring 12 points per game.
Class A Division I boys top-10
1. Mount Vernon (9-7)
2. Savannah (9-4)
3. Woodville-Tompkins (13-2)
4. Darlington (11-4)
5. King’s Ridge Christian (10-4)
6. St. Francis (7-7)
7. Bleckley County (11-3)
8. East Laurens (7-2)
9. Mount Bethel Christian (10-4)
10. Paideia (5-10)
Class A Division II boys top-10
1. Greenforest Christian (11-4)
2. Christian Heritage (13-2)
3. Portal (11-1)
4. Calhoun County (10-3)
5. Mitchell County (10-2)
6. Seminole County (10-2)
7. Clinch County (6-1)
8. Terrell County (6-7)
9. Wheeler County (7-2)
10. McIntosh County Academy (7-4)
Class A Division I girls top-10
1. St. Francis (13-5)
2. Galloway (8-6)
3. Oglethorpe County (12-1)
4. Athens Christian (12-3)
5. Rabun County (12-4)
6. Lamar County (11-3)
7. Swainsboro (7-4)
8. East Laurens (7-2)
9. Bryan County (11-2)
10. Mount Pisgah Christian (10-6)
Class A Division II girls top-10
1. Greenforest (11-4)
2. Montgomery County (12-0)
3. Wilcox County (11-0)
4. Taylor County (13-3)
5. Early County (11-3)
6. Towns County (10-4)
7. Chattahoochee County (9-4)
8. Warren County (11-3)
9. Terrell County (8-4)
10. Manchester (6-3)
