Runner-up North Oconee leads Georgia teams in Carrollton Invitational

Led by Coastal Carolina signee Luke Koenig, the North Oconee Titans finished second in a strong 15-team regional field at the Carrollton Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club.
Koenig shot 71-68--139 to place second overall, two shots behind Andrew Gregory of Boiling Springs High School, who shot 70-67. Koenig anchored the team’s 23-over 591, which was seven shots behind Trinity Collegiate.
Ryan Davidson, a senior at Gainesville High School, tied for third with Jay Smith of Florence, S.C., at 141. Brycen Jones of Thomasville and Pake June of Florence, S.C., tied for fifth at 143. Freshman Henry Kopydlowksi of Gainesville finished seventh at 144.
The top seven players were named to the all-tournament team.
Gainesville finished third at plus-28, followed by A.C. Flora of Columbia, S.C., at plus-34, Perry at plus-41, Johns Creek at plus-42 and Carrollton at plus-43.
North Oconee’s Frederick Chappell (71-74--145) finished T-9 and Eli Rogers (148) was T-12. Zach Wiley shot 154.
Gainesville’s Brigham Ralston was 15th at 150 and Turner Edmondson shot 161. Perry’s top finishers were Andrew Reyes with a 145 and Aaron Stocks at 149.
Johns Creek’s Tyler Milyagi shot 148 and Carrollton’s Luke Able shot 146 to lead the Trojans.
