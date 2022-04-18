ajc logo
X

Runner-up North Oconee leads Georgia teams in Carrollton Invitational

One of the top foursomes at the Carrollton Invitational was (L-R) Jay Smith (Trinity Collegiate), Caleb Wall (Carrollton), tournament starter, Luke Koenig (North Oconee) and Ryan Davidson (Gainesville). Koenig finished second and helped the Titans finish second in the stellar field at Sunset Hills Country Club, April 16-17, in Carrollton.

Combined ShapeCaption
One of the top foursomes at the Carrollton Invitational was (L-R) Jay Smith (Trinity Collegiate), Caleb Wall (Carrollton), tournament starter, Luke Koenig (North Oconee) and Ryan Davidson (Gainesville). Koenig finished second and helped the Titans finish second in the stellar field at Sunset Hills Country Club, April 16-17, in Carrollton.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Led by Coastal Carolina signee Luke Koenig, the North Oconee Titans finished second in a strong 15-team regional field at the Carrollton Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club.

Koenig shot 71-68--139 to place second overall, two shots behind Andrew Gregory of Boiling Springs High School, who shot 70-67. Koenig anchored the team’s 23-over 591, which was seven shots behind Trinity Collegiate.

Ryan Davidson, a senior at Gainesville High School, tied for third with Jay Smith of Florence, S.C., at 141. Brycen Jones of Thomasville and Pake June of Florence, S.C., tied for fifth at 143. Freshman Henry Kopydlowksi of Gainesville finished seventh at 144.

The top seven players were named to the all-tournament team.

Gainesville finished third at plus-28, followed by A.C. Flora of Columbia, S.C., at plus-34, Perry at plus-41, Johns Creek at plus-42 and Carrollton at plus-43.

North Oconee’s Frederick Chappell (71-74--145) finished T-9 and Eli Rogers (148) was T-12. Zach Wiley shot 154.

Gainesville’s Brigham Ralston was 15th at 150 and Turner Edmondson shot 161. Perry’s top finishers were Andrew Reyes with a 145 and Aaron Stocks at 149.

Johns Creek’s Tyler Milyagi shot 148 and Carrollton’s Luke Able shot 146 to lead the Trojans.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks
Thomas W. Cole Jr. was the founding president of Clark Atlanta University. He led the historically Black university from 1988 to 2002. (File photo)

Thomas W. Cole, Clark Atlanta University’s first president, dies at 812h ago
January 25, 2022 file photo. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Can an out-of-state hospital system block a new project in Ga.?
6h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene outraised by Democratic challenger in 2022
4h ago
Keosha Roache lived in three PadSplit properties in Atlanta while saving enough money to buy her home in Monroe. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Co-living a growing trend among renters on a budget
5h ago
Keosha Roache lived in three PadSplit properties in Atlanta while saving enough money to buy her home in Monroe. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Co-living a growing trend among renters on a budget
5h ago
The Atlanta VA Health Care System is located on Clairmont Road in Decatur would be demolished and rebuilt if Congress adopts a new plan for revamping the VA's health care network in Georgia. Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

VA proposes massive changes to health-care system in Georgia
6h ago
The Latest
Girls soccer blog: 57 of 63 region champions advance to second round
3h ago
Week 10 Baseball Rankings
Q&A with new GHSA president Jim Finch: ‘GHSA is run by its member schools’
Featured
After a temporary move to the fall in 2021, Shaky Knees Festival returns to its usual springtime slot with headline appearances from Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket. Courtesy of Roger Ho.

Credit: Roger Ho

A trio of Atlanta music festivals
3h ago
Man arrested after teen killed during Easter gathering in Clayton County
2h ago
Consortium makes unsolicited offer to buy Atlanta-based Cumulus Media for $1.2 billion
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top