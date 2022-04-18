Runner-up North Oconee leads Georgia teams in Carrollton Invitational

Koenig shot 71-68--139 to place second overall, two shots behind Andrew Gregory of Boiling Springs High School, who shot 70-67. Koenig anchored the team’s 23-over 591, which was seven shots behind Trinity Collegiate.

Ryan Davidson, a senior at Gainesville High School, tied for third with Jay Smith of Florence, S.C., at 141. Brycen Jones of Thomasville and Pake June of Florence, S.C., tied for fifth at 143. Freshman Henry Kopydlowksi of Gainesville finished seventh at 144.