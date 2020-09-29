Rockdale gearing up; Peachtree Ridge cancels 2 games

Rockdale County’s football teams – Salem, Heritage and Rockdale County – have the green light to start games, and their schedules have reappeared on the GHSA website, albeit limited.
They’re mostly playing each other, beginning with a Salem-Rockdale County matchup Oct. 23.
Rockdale is playing Arabia Mountain on Nov. 20. All three are looking for more games.
"I’m currently in the middle of calling around for games,'' Salem coach Jarrett Laws said Monday. “Just so happy for the kids. They deserve it, you know?”
Briefly ...
Peachtree Ridge has canceled Friday’s game with Lanier and next week’s game with Campbell because of COVID-19 exposure. … Pelham’s game with Cairo on Friday is off because of exposure on Pelham’s team, according to the Times Enterprise of Thomasville. Cairo is seeking a replacement and might make up the Pelham game Oct. 9, the newspaper said. … Crisp County and Jackson have moved Friday’s game to Oct. 30. ... Three new games have been added for Oct. 23 – Tift County vs. Perry, Fannin County vs. Copper Basin, Tenn., and Screven County vs. Tattnall County.
About the Author