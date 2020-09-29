Rockdale gearing up; Peachtree Ridge cancels 2 games

Peachtree Ridge has canceled Friday’s game with Lanier and next week’s game with Campbell because of COVID-19 exposure. … Pelham’s game with Cairo on Friday is off because of exposure on Pelham’s team, according to the Times Enterprise of Thomasville. Cairo is seeking a replacement and might make up the Pelham game Oct. 9, the newspaper said. … Crisp County and Jackson have moved Friday’s game to Oct. 30. ... Three new games have been added for Oct. 23 – Tift County vs. Perry, Fannin County vs. Copper Basin, Tenn., and Screven County vs. Tattnall County.

About the Author GHSF Daily