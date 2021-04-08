With talent, unique approach, Rivers Academy dominates high school golf

Basically, all the time gaps between class go toward golfing, David Ford said. On school days, he’ll play from 1:15 p.m. until dark, then play in tournaments every weekend.

“That’s my goal,” he said. “That’s what gives me the satisfaction that I’m working on my craft to the best of my abilities.”

In addition to an accommodating schedule, Rivers players work with Charlie Anderson, who took over the program in 2020 after Patrick Ford, father of the Ford brothers, helped found it with other parents. Anderson is president of the Georgia State Golf Association and a former co-chairman and president of the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Anderson, who is not a teacher or employee at Rivers, said he coaches the team for fun.

“I’m the guy who brings in the trophies that the kids won,” he said.

Anderson said the challenge has been managing the lineup at tournaments to ensure all players are contributing.

“I’m a competitor myself,” he said. “I want them to win, and I want everyone to participate and have a good time. I’m not going to be a Bear Bryant about it because I want everyone to participate — even if it costs us the tournament.

“But so far, we’re undefeated.”

The last time the GISA held a state golf championship, in 2019, Rivers won by 44 strokes. But it’s not just GISA competition they’re dominating. While competing against some of the top teams in the GHSA this season, they’ve won all eight tournaments they’ve played, including the Larry Nelson Invitational, North Gwinnett Invitational, the Milton Georgia Cup and GSGA High School Invitational.

Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners tees off at the 2020 Georgia Amateur Championship. Ford signed with the University of Georgia. Credit: Kate Awtrey Credit: Kate Awtrey

Leading the way has been Maxwell Ford, because David has missed most of the season with a back injury.

“This has probably been my favorite high-school season because I’m carrying the load,” said Maxwell, who also acknowledged the strong play of his teammates.

Aside from the Ford brothers, Rivers has two others ranked in the AJGA’s top 100. Senior Will Morlan is No. 29 and sophomore Ava Merrill, the team’s only female golfer, is ranked No. 52 in the AJGA’s girls national rankings.

If the competition isn’t up to Rivers’ level, the players still make sure to give each other a stiff challenge.

“We’re playing to beat each other,” David Ford said. “We’ve known each other so long. We’ve been playing each other every day for the last six years, and it becomes a pride thing. I want to beat them as much as they want to beat me, and it’s a good team atmosphere.”

With Rivers undefeated, and with only three tournaments remaining in the regular season before the GISA championships April 26, opportunities to dominate the competition are dwindling. Maybe that’s a good thing because there’s a concern among some affiliated with the program that Rivers — because of a perceived advantage due to the schools’ format — won’t be invited to compete in future high school events.

Ford believes not inviting Rivers to compete would be a mistake.

“My brain doesn’t process things like, ‘They’re better than me, so get them out of here,’” he said. “If we’ve got a great team, and we have some younger players who are going to make us great for a while, then why wouldn’t you want us there? If I was on those teams, I’d tell my players to get better, and I’d do the same.”