Report: Tech to hire Fellowship’s McFarlin as director of high school relations

Tim McFarlin, who led Roswell and Blessed Trinity to state championships before becoming Fellowship Christian’s football coach in 2021, is jumping into college football as Georgia Tech’s as director of high school relations, according to JacketsOnline.
McFarlin couldn’t be reached immediately to confirm. Georgia Tech has not announced the hire.
McFarlin has led Fellowship Christian to consecutive state semifinal appearances in his only two seasons at the Roswell private school.
He won state titles at Blessed Trinity in 2017 and Roswell in 2006, making him one of 15 GHSA coaches to win championships at two schools.
McFarlin has coached a number of major Division I players, including current starting linebackers Steele Chambers of Ohio State and J.D. Bertrand of Notre Dame.
McFarlin graduated from Milton, where he played quarterback and defensive back, and was a 16-year assistant at Roswell before succeeding Ray Manus in 1998.
