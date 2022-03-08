Report: Oconee County football to hire Flowery Branch’s Ben Hall

Oconee County is set to hire Flowery Branch coach Ben Hall as football coach, according to accessWDUN.
Flowery Branch will promote defensive coordinator Jason Tester to head coach.
Hall would replace Travis Noland, who left last month to take the Jefferson job. Oconee County athletic director Curt Miller didn’t immediately confirm Hall’s hiring.
Hall’s first head-coaching job coincidentally was at Jefferson, where his teams were 44-7 with two region titles from 2013 to 2016. He was the offensive coordinator on Jefferson’s 2012 state championship team.
Hall came to Flowery Branch in 2017. His five-year record with the Falcons is 41-17.
Oconee County under Noland was 74-27 and reached state finals in 2019 and 2020. The 2021 team was 10-2.
