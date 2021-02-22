Report: George Walton Academy forfeits 6 football games

George Walton Academy, a Class 1A Private school in Monroe, is forfeiting six of its nine football victories in 2020 after reporting rules violations to the Georgia High School Association, The Walton Tribune reported Monday afternoon, citing a letter from the school to faculty, parents and other stake-holders.
The GHSA fined George Walton $1,000 per violation, the newspaper said, though the number of violations is uncertain.
The school’s board of directors began an investigation last month to look into alleged improper payments to a student athlete, the newspaper previously reported.
George Walton fired football coach Shane Davis last month and hired former Mount Paran Christian offensive coordinator Logan Beer as his replacement.
The GHSA didn’t immediately confirm the forfeits, and it was not known which of the nine victories were forfeited. George Walton had wins over Athens Christian, Social Circle, Stratford Academy, Mount Vernon, Holy Innocents’ (twice), Banks County, Loganville Christian and Christian Heritage.
George Walton was 9-3 overall and reached the Class 1A Private quarterfinals and finished No. 8 in the final AJC rankings.
