Region 2 of Division II filled with strong cast of ranked teams

Two juniors are powering No. 7 Early County (14-7, 9-6) through one of the toughest regions in Class A Division II as the Bobcats prepare for the Region 2 tournament alongside some of the best teams in the state.

The formidable Region 2 of Class A Division II features four ranked programs -- No. 3 Calhoun County (17-4, 12-0), No. 5 Seminole County (13-5, 9-3), No. 6 Mitchell County (15-5, 9-4) and No. 7 Early.

Jabril Lindsey, 6-foot-4 shooting guard, leads the Bobcats with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. Nathaniel Tinson, a 6-1 point guard, adds 11 points, three rebounds and three steals per game.