Region 2 of Division II filled with strong cast of ranked teams

Two juniors are powering No. 7 Early County (14-7, 9-6) through one of the toughest regions in Class A Division II as the Bobcats prepare for the Region 2 tournament alongside some of the best teams in the state.
The formidable Region 2 of Class A Division II features four ranked programs -- No. 3 Calhoun County (17-4, 12-0), No. 5 Seminole County (13-5, 9-3), No. 6 Mitchell County (15-5, 9-4) and No. 7 Early.
Jabril Lindsey, 6-foot-4 shooting guard, leads the Bobcats with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. Nathaniel Tinson, a 6-1 point guard, adds 11 points, three rebounds and three steals per game.
Early County will face Miller County (8-13, 6-8) Tuesday and No. 5 Seminole County (13-5, 9-3) Friday in region play before traveling to Class 4A Bainbridge on Feb. 6. On Feb. 7, the Bobcats will travel to Stewart County (1-16, 0-14) in the final game before the region tournament.
The region-leader, Calhoun County, is undefeated through Region 2 play and has four overall losses, but all against ranked opponents -- Class 3A No. 5 Dougherty 81-77 on Dec. 12, Division II No. 4 Christian Heritage 72-65 on Dec. 22, Division II No. 2 Portal 66-63 on Dec. 23 and Class 3A No. 2 Monroe 51-46 in overtime on Jan. 15.
Class A Division I boys top-10
1. Mount Vernon (14-9)
2. Darlington (18-4)
3. Woodville-Tompkins (19-3)
4. Savannah (14-7)
5. Mount Bethel Christian (15-5)
6. Paideia (10-11)
7. St. Francis (10-9)
8. East Laurens (13-3)
9. King’s Ridge Christian (14-6)
10. Bleckley County (16-5)
Class A Division II boys top-10
1. Greenforest Christian (16-4)
2. Portal (19-1)
3. Calhoun County (17-4)
4. Christian Heritage (17-4)
5. Seminole County (13-5)
6. Mitchell County (15-5)
7. Early County (14-7)
8. Treutlen (15-5)
9. Lanier County (17-4)
10. Towns County (15-4)
Class A Division I girls top-10
1. St. Francis (15-7)
2. Galloway (12-8)
3. Athens Christian (16-3)
4. Oglethorpe County (17-2)
5. Rabun County (17-5)
6. Swainsboro (12-5)
7. Lamar County (15-5)
8. Bryan County (17-3)
9. East Laurens (11-5)
10. Mount Pisgah Christian (12-6)
Class A Division II girls top-10
1. Greenforest (15-5)
2. Montgomery County (19-0)
3. Taylor County (20-3)
4. Wilcox County (17-2)
5. Early County (15-5)
6. Clinch County (11-3)
7. Terrell County (15-5)
8. Lake Oconee Academy (13-7)
9. Towns Couty (14-6)
10. Seminole County (12-5)
