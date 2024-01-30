BreakingNews
High School Sports Blog

Region 2 of Division II filled with strong cast of ranked teams

General view of basketballs before the game between Buford and Duluth during the first round game of the GHSA Class 7A girls playoffs, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Buford, Ga.. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Seth Ellerbee
17 minutes ago

Two juniors are powering No. 7 Early County (14-7, 9-6) through one of the toughest regions in Class A Division II as the Bobcats prepare for the Region 2 tournament alongside some of the best teams in the state.

The formidable Region 2 of Class A Division II features four ranked programs -- No. 3 Calhoun County (17-4, 12-0), No. 5 Seminole County (13-5, 9-3), No. 6 Mitchell County (15-5, 9-4) and No. 7 Early.

Jabril Lindsey, 6-foot-4 shooting guard, leads the Bobcats with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. Nathaniel Tinson, a 6-1 point guard, adds 11 points, three rebounds and three steals per game.

Early County will face Miller County (8-13, 6-8) Tuesday and No. 5 Seminole County (13-5, 9-3) Friday in region play before traveling to Class 4A Bainbridge on Feb. 6. On Feb. 7, the Bobcats will travel to Stewart County (1-16, 0-14) in the final game before the region tournament.

The region-leader, Calhoun County, is undefeated through Region 2 play and has four overall losses, but all against ranked opponents -- Class 3A No. 5 Dougherty 81-77 on Dec. 12, Division II No. 4 Christian Heritage 72-65 on Dec. 22, Division II No. 2 Portal 66-63 on Dec. 23 and Class 3A No. 2 Monroe 51-46 in overtime on Jan. 15.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mount Vernon (14-9)

2. Darlington (18-4)

3. Woodville-Tompkins (19-3)

4. Savannah (14-7)

5. Mount Bethel Christian (15-5)

6. Paideia (10-11)

7. St. Francis (10-9)

8. East Laurens (13-3)

9. King’s Ridge Christian (14-6)

10. Bleckley County (16-5)

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Greenforest Christian (16-4)

2. Portal (19-1)

3. Calhoun County (17-4)

4. Christian Heritage (17-4)

5. Seminole County (13-5)

6. Mitchell County (15-5)

7. Early County (14-7)

8. Treutlen (15-5)

9. Lanier County (17-4)

10. Towns County (15-4)

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis (15-7)

2. Galloway (12-8)

3. Athens Christian (16-3)

4. Oglethorpe County (17-2)

5. Rabun County (17-5)

6. Swainsboro (12-5)

7. Lamar County (15-5)

8. Bryan County (17-3)

9. East Laurens (11-5)

10. Mount Pisgah Christian (12-6)

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest (15-5)

2. Montgomery County (19-0)

3. Taylor County (20-3)

4. Wilcox County (17-2)

5. Early County (15-5)

6. Clinch County (11-3)

7. Terrell County (15-5)

8. Lake Oconee Academy (13-7)

9. Towns Couty (14-6)

10. Seminole County (12-5)

