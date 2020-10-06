Ray Lamb, Maya Moore among 8 to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall

Ray Lamb, a high school football coach who won 249 games, 11 region champions and three state titles, and Maya Moore, the former Collins Hill star who became the most accomplished women’s basketball player in state history, were selected for induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Lamb was the fourth football coach in GHSA history to win state titles at two schools (1965-66 Warren County, 1981 Commerce). Lamb retired after the 1992 season with a 249-103-11 record and spent years at the University of Georgia as coordinator of high school relations. He is the father of retired Calhoun coach Hal Lamb and former Mercer coach Bobby Lamb.
Moore was the Naismith Girls National Player of the year her junior and senior years at Collins Hill. Then at the University of Connecticut, Maya led her team to two NCAA championships and was a national player of the year. Maya has led Minnesota Lynx to four WNBA titles and was the league’s 2014 most valuable player.
Other 2021 inductees will be Former Braves outfield and Falcons defensive back Brian Jordan, college football personality and report Tony Barnhart, golfer Stewart Cink, former Braves pitcher Tom Glavine, former Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton and and former Georgia basketball player Janet Harris.
About the Author