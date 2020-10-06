Ray Lamb, Maya Moore among 8 to be inducted into Georgia Sports Hall

Lamb was the fourth football coach in GHSA history to win state titles at two schools (1965-66 Warren County, 1981 Commerce). Lamb retired after the 1992 season with a 249-103-11 record and spent years at the University of Georgia as coordinator of high school relations. He is the father of retired Calhoun coach Hal Lamb and former Mercer coach Bobby Lamb.

Moore was the Naismith Girls National Player of the year her junior and senior years at Collins Hill. Then at the University of Connecticut, Maya led her team to two NCAA championships and was a national player of the year. Maya has led Minnesota Lynx to four WNBA titles and was the league’s 2014 most valuable player.