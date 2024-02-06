Rare loss by Sandy Creek’s boys sets stage for Cedar Grove rivalry

Cedar Grove’s Saints have won two consecutive games since losing to Region 5 rival Sandy Creek. The Saints beat Creekside Christian 66-54 on Jan. 27 and Carver 77-21 last week. Sophomore Emmanuel Green leads the team with 18 points per game, and sophomore Norval Rhodes is scoring 15 points a game.

On the girls side of the class, No. 2 Wesleyan (18-3, 10-0) will play at home Tuesday against No. 5 Pickens (21-2, 8-2) in a key Region 7 game. Wesleyan leads the region standings at 10-0, with Pickens (8-2), Dawson County (7-3) and White County (5-5) chasing.

The Wolves are riding a two-game winning streak since losing to Class 7A No. 3 Buford on Jan. 27. Pickens enters the game with a chance to avenge the Jan. 12 matchup, which Wesleyan won 62-54. The Dragons have won two consecutive games since losing to No. 6 Dawson County (15-8, 7-3) 53-46 on Jan. 26. Pickens defeated Dawson County 68-41 on Dec. 12.

Class 3A boys top-10

1. Sandy Creek (20-3)

2. Cedar Grove (16-6)

3. Monroe (17-5)

4. Hebron Christian (20-2)

5. Dougherty (16-7)

6. Carver-Columbus (19-2)

7. Douglass (12-10)

8. Cross Creek (15-9)

9. Monroe Area (17-6)

10. Salem (15-9)

Class 3A girls top-10

1. Hebron Christian (21-2)

2. Wesleyan (18-3)

3. Carver-Columbus (16-6)

4. Cross Creek (19-4)

5. Pickens (21-2)

6. Dawson County (15-8)

7. White County (17-6)

8. Mary Persons (20-4)

9. Monroe (16-7)

10. Oconee County (14-9)