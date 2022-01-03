Rabun County’s Shaw takes Wayne County job

Jaybo Shaw, the football coach who has led Rabun County to three region titles with Gunner Stockton as his quarterback, is moving to Jesup to take the Wayne County job.
Shaw’s Rabun County teams were 35-5 with two quarterfinal finishes and one semifinal in Class 2A. Stockton, who has signed with Georgia, set the state record with for career touchdown passes.
Wayne County, a southeast Georgia school in Class 5A, won region titles as recently as 2017 and 2018 in its first two seasons under Ken Cribb but bottomed out in 2021, finishing 0-9. Six of the losses against top-10 teams.
Shaw is a former all-state quarterback at Flowery Branch who played quarterback at Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech. He became a head coach for the first time in 2018, succeeding his father, Lee Shaw, who was Jaybo’s high school coach.
WJCL-TV in Savannah was the first to report the news of Shaw’s hire at Wayne County.
