Rabun County’s Shaw takes Wayne County job

Shaw’s Rabun County teams were 35-5 with two quarterfinal finishes and one semifinal in Class 2A. Stockton, who has signed with Georgia, set the state record with for career touchdown passes.

Wayne County, a southeast Georgia school in Class 5A, won region titles as recently as 2017 and 2018 in its first two seasons under Ken Cribb but bottomed out in 2021, finishing 0-9. Six of the losses against top-10 teams.