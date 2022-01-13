Hamburger icon
Rabun County promotes offensive coordinator to replace Shaw

Rabun County kicker Cesar Armenta (83) warms up prior to his game at Pope High School Friday, October 16, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado
Rabun County kicker Cesar Armenta (83) warms up prior to his game at Pope High School Friday, October 16, 2020. PHOTO/Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Rabun County offensive coordinator Michael Davis will succeed Jaybo Shaw as football coach, the Northeast Georgia school announced Thursday.

Davis joined Rabun County’s staff last season after spending 19 years with Calhoun, where he was the offensive coordinator for state-championship teams in 2011, 2014 and 2017.

In 2021, Rabun County averaged 48.6 points and 474.9 yards per game while reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals with Georgia signee Gunner Stockton at quarterback.

Shaw, Rabun’s coach the past three seasons, was hired at Wayne County in South Georgia.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

