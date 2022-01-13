Rabun County promotes offensive coordinator to replace Shaw

Rabun County offensive coordinator Michael Davis will succeed Jaybo Shaw as football coach, the Northeast Georgia school announced Thursday.
Davis joined Rabun County’s staff last season after spending 19 years with Calhoun, where he was the offensive coordinator for state-championship teams in 2011, 2014 and 2017.
In 2021, Rabun County averaged 48.6 points and 474.9 yards per game while reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals with Georgia signee Gunner Stockton at quarterback.
Shaw, Rabun’s coach the past three seasons, was hired at Wayne County in South Georgia.
