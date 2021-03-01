QF preview: Collins Hill-McEachern girls among 3 games featuring No. 1 vs. No. 2

The three No. 1-vs.-No. 2 teams are among 11 Tuesday and Wednesday that match teams ranked in the top five.

One has No. 3 Tri-Cities’ boys, the 2019 6A champions, at No. 1 St. Pius in 5A. St. Pius has won more than 60 state titles in 12 sports, but none in boys basketball.

Another has No. 4 Johnson-Savannah’s boys at No. 1 Sandy Creek in 3A. Sandy Creek has the state’s only McDonald’s boys All-American, Jabari Smith, but no boys basketball state titles.

Others top-five matchups are No. 2 Baldwin at No. 3 Miller Grove (4A boys), No. 4 Lovett at No. 2 Swainsboro (2A boys), No. 2 Pacelli at No. 3 Mount Pisgah (1A Private boys), No. 4 Lovejoy at No. 2 Buford (6A girls), No. 1 Westlake at No. 5 Kell (6A girls) and No. 2 Woodward Academy at No. 4 Southwest DeKalb (5A girls).

These early matchups of highly ranked opponents claimed two No. 1 boys teams last weekend. Spencer of Class 4A lost to No. 5 Westover 50-49 while Providence Christian of 1A Private lost to No. 3 Mount Pisgah 62-50. Spencer and Providence each had dreams of winning their first GHSA titles in the sport.

The next round, the semifinals, will be Friday and Saturday, and for the first time in history won’t be played on neutral sites. That’s because of COVID-19 considerations. Instead, the home teams, determined by the GHSA’s universal coin toss last week, will be the ones placed higher on the bracket.

That means the McEachern-Collins Hill girls winner will be on the road for the final four.

The 16 finals will be played at the Macon Coliseum.