Programs look to continue cross country dominance as GHSA season ends in Carrollton

In Class 6A, North Atlanta and Pope enter as the favorites for the boys. North Atlanta’s success has come from their top four runners, who have had superb seasons. Marist, Roswell, Blessed Trinity and Creekview are all top contenders. For the girls, Marist has only failed to win the state meet four times since 2000, with 22 girls cross country titles. Blessed Trinity looks to contend after winning Region 7 and taking down Pope and Roswell. St. Pius X, Pope, Roswell, and Sequoyah are other top contenders in 6A.

In Class 5A, the Decatur girls are looking to win their first state title. Their top five runners are solid, and they bring back Gabriella Malerba, who has looked like a championship contender. McIntosh, Northview, Cambridg, and Greenbrier are some of the top contenders. On the boys side, Decatur enters as heavy favorites for the 5A state title, while trying to win their third title in four seasons. It was a memorable moment for the Decatur Boys as they defeated 7A powerhouse Brookwood at Jekyll Island earlier in the season. In the state title race, Chapel Hill, Chattahoochee, McIntosh, and Greater Atlanta Christian are contenders.

In Class 4A, the Westminster girls are trying to extend one of the longest championship streaks in Georgia. Pace Academy and Starr’s Mill may have something to say about that. For the boys, all eyes are on Westminster again as Starr’s Mill looks to pull an upset.

In Class 3A, it’s all about the Wesleyan girls, who are looking to lock up their third consecutive title after the move up to 3A from A private. Oconee County, Wesleyan, Pike County, Pickens County and Lumpkin County are some of the top contenders for the boys.

In Class 2A, the Athens Academy boys enter as the favorite to win state. Athens Academy is seeking its first championship since 2012. Vidalia, Mount Paran and Fannin County are contenders. On the girls side, Savannah Arts Academy is looking to win its first championship. Athens Academy, Fellowship Christian and Landmark Christian are the top contenders.

In Class A Public, Atkinson County has the best average in runners 1-5. Georgia Military College Prep has the second fastest average and won five state championships in 2012-2018. Atlanta Classical Academy won a region title this year. For the girls, it starts with Atlanta Classical Academy, the favorites with a 23:46:84 average among their top five runners. Atkinson County, Chattahoochee Count, and Furlow Charter Schools are all contenders.

In Class A Private, the 1A Division 1 boys’ meet will be the ultimate showdown between two teams that have traded blows all season. Paideia is the first team with a great chance at the state championship this year. They are trying to earn their first title in school history. The Pythons have finished third in A Private in the last three years. Paideia’s biggest roadblock will be their region rivals, Whitefield Academy, the defending 1A Private state champions. Whitefield is seeking their second consecutive state championship.

2021 Boys Champions: 7A: Mill Creek, 6A: Richmond Hill, 5A: Decatur X, 4A: Chestatee, 3A: Westminster, 2A:Pace Academy, A Private: Whitefield Academy, A Public: Armuchee.

2021 Girls Champions: 7A: Marietta, 6A: North Atlanta, 5A: St. PIus X, 4A: Marist, 3A: Westminster, 2A: Pace Academy, A Private: Wesleyan, A Public: Armuchee.

When

November 4-5, 2022

Where

Carrollton Course

Carrollton High School

202 Trojan Drive

Carrollton, GA

Schedule

Friday November 4, 2022

9:00 am – A Div.1 Boys

9:45 am – A Div.1 Girls

10:30 am – A Div.2 Boys

11:15 am – A Div.2 Girls

12:00 noon – 7A Boys

12:45 pm – 7A Girls

Saturday November 5, 2022

8:00 am – 2A Boys

8:45 am – 2A Girls

9:30 am – 3A Boys

10:15 am – 3A Girls

11:00 am – 4A Boys

11:45 am – 4A Girls

12:30 pm – 6A Boys

1:15 pm – 6A Girls

2:00 pm – 5A Boys

2:45 pm – 5A Girls

Meet Results

View State Meet Results on MileSplitGA.

Course Map

Download the Course Map by clicking here.

Download Interactive Map by clicking here.