Programs look to continue cross country dominance as GHSA season ends in Carrollton

Westminster might have reclassified to 4A after winning the last nine girls’ titles and five boys’ championships, but the Wildcats are back in contention as the GHSA cross country championships come to a close at the Carrollton Cross Country course at Carrollton High School Friday and Saturday. In the history of the GHSA’s cross-country competitions, Westminster’s prowess for success is unrivaled. They run well.
UTTER DOMINATION
On the boys side, Westminster won its first cross-country title in 1962, but since 1987, it has won the other 28. The girls have been a consistent threat since their first title in 1981. Since then, Westminster has had 34 titles and won in streaks from 1984-1989, 1992-2004, 2007, 2009-2011, and 2013 seasons. Marietta girls in 7A have won state titles four of the past five years, and Wesleyan boys in Class A Private have won three out of the last four years. These teams look to continue their dominant run in Carrollton.
TALENTED TEAMS VENTURE BACK TO CARROLLTON
In Class 7A the boys championship might be the most competitive. The has not been a repeat champion since 2014-2015, when Marietta boys were back-to-back state champs. Mill Creek enters as the defending champions. Host Carrollton is the favorite, and local knowledge could help the Trojans. Lambert is a strong contender to Carrollton. Brookwood, Marietta, Harrison, and West Forsyth also could contend. On the girls side, Marietta and Harrison enter as the top two programs in the state. Marietta is the defending champion, led by Maddie Jones, Mary Nesmith, and Nora Hart. Harrison was the runner-up to Marietta and will look to lean on Samantha McGarity, defending state champion and current region champ to make a run for state. Lambert, Walton, South Forsyth and Brookwood are all top contenders in 7A.
In Class 6A, North Atlanta and Pope enter as the favorites for the boys. North Atlanta’s success has come from their top four runners, who have had superb seasons. Marist, Roswell, Blessed Trinity and Creekview are all top contenders. For the girls, Marist has only failed to win the state meet four times since 2000, with 22 girls cross country titles. Blessed Trinity looks to contend after winning Region 7 and taking down Pope and Roswell. St. Pius X, Pope, Roswell, and Sequoyah are other top contenders in 6A.
In Class 5A, the Decatur girls are looking to win their first state title. Their top five runners are solid, and they bring back Gabriella Malerba, who has looked like a championship contender. McIntosh, Northview, Cambridg, and Greenbrier are some of the top contenders. On the boys side, Decatur enters as heavy favorites for the 5A state title, while trying to win their third title in four seasons. It was a memorable moment for the Decatur Boys as they defeated 7A powerhouse Brookwood at Jekyll Island earlier in the season. In the state title race, Chapel Hill, Chattahoochee, McIntosh, and Greater Atlanta Christian are contenders.
In Class 4A, the Westminster girls are trying to extend one of the longest championship streaks in Georgia. Pace Academy and Starr’s Mill may have something to say about that. For the boys, all eyes are on Westminster again as Starr’s Mill looks to pull an upset.
In Class 3A, it’s all about the Wesleyan girls, who are looking to lock up their third consecutive title after the move up to 3A from A private. Oconee County, Wesleyan, Pike County, Pickens County and Lumpkin County are some of the top contenders for the boys.
In Class 2A, the Athens Academy boys enter as the favorite to win state. Athens Academy is seeking its first championship since 2012. Vidalia, Mount Paran and Fannin County are contenders. On the girls side, Savannah Arts Academy is looking to win its first championship. Athens Academy, Fellowship Christian and Landmark Christian are the top contenders.
In Class A Public, Atkinson County has the best average in runners 1-5. Georgia Military College Prep has the second fastest average and won five state championships in 2012-2018. Atlanta Classical Academy won a region title this year. For the girls, it starts with Atlanta Classical Academy, the favorites with a 23:46:84 average among their top five runners. Atkinson County, Chattahoochee Count, and Furlow Charter Schools are all contenders.
In Class A Private, the 1A Division 1 boys’ meet will be the ultimate showdown between two teams that have traded blows all season. Paideia is the first team with a great chance at the state championship this year. They are trying to earn their first title in school history. The Pythons have finished third in A Private in the last three years. Paideia’s biggest roadblock will be their region rivals, Whitefield Academy, the defending 1A Private state champions. Whitefield is seeking their second consecutive state championship.
2021 Boys Champions: 7A: Mill Creek, 6A: Richmond Hill, 5A: Decatur X, 4A: Chestatee, 3A: Westminster, 2A:Pace Academy, A Private: Whitefield Academy, A Public: Armuchee.
2021 Girls Champions: 7A: Marietta, 6A: North Atlanta, 5A: St. PIus X, 4A: Marist, 3A: Westminster, 2A: Pace Academy, A Private: Wesleyan, A Public: Armuchee.
When
November 4-5, 2022
Where
Carrollton Course
Carrollton High School
202 Trojan Drive
Carrollton, GA
Schedule
Friday November 4, 2022
9:00 am – A Div.1 Boys
9:45 am – A Div.1 Girls
10:30 am – A Div.2 Boys
11:15 am – A Div.2 Girls
12:00 noon – 7A Boys
12:45 pm – 7A Girls
Saturday November 5, 2022
8:00 am – 2A Boys
8:45 am – 2A Girls
9:30 am – 3A Boys
10:15 am – 3A Girls
11:00 am – 4A Boys
11:45 am – 4A Girls
12:30 pm – 6A Boys
1:15 pm – 6A Girls
2:00 pm – 5A Boys
2:45 pm – 5A Girls
Meet Results
View State Meet Results on MileSplitGA.
Course Map
Download the Course Map by clicking here.
Download Interactive Map by clicking here.
