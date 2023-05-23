Prince Avenue Christian sweeps Irwin County, wins Division I championship in Statesboro

Junior Andrew Gillespie was the leader in Prince Avenue’s 9-1 victory in Game 2 and was 3-for-3 from the play with three RBIs. Daniel Bell, a senior outfielder, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Sophomore Judson Hartwell was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Sophomore infielder Luke Burnett went 1-for-3 with one RBI to lead the Wolverines.

Junior Will Goff was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Prince Avenue to a 4-0 victory in the first game. Junior Andrew Gillespie went 2-for 3 with one RBI and sophomore Mac Bradley was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Junior Mason Banks pitched 5.1 innings in the opening game, faced 18 batters and had three strikeouts.