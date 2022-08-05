Preseason Volleyball Rankings

Class 6A lost its defending champion, but then received defending Class 5A state champion St. Pius and reigning Class 4A state champion Marist. Alpharetta debuts at No. 1 after its runner-up finish in Class 7A last season and St. Pius comes in at No. 2. Sequoyah opens up the year at No. 3 after reaching last year’s finals ahead of Blessed Trinity, which moves up from Class 5A. Marist rounds out the top 5 and the rest of the loaded top 10 includes Pope, Woodward Academy, North Forsyth and Creekview. Woodward moved into Class 6A from Class 5A and North Forsyth arrives from Class 7A.

Class 5A is headlined by Greenrier at No. 1 and defending Class 3A state champion Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 2. Flowery Branch comes in at No. 3 after its run to the Class 4A finals last season and Jefferson and McIntosh round out the top 5. In Class 4A, defending Class 2A/A-Public state champion Pace Academy gets the nod at No. 1 ahead of Holy Innocents’ Lovett, Northwest Whitfield and Whitewater. Class 4A also has Cherokee Bluff and Westminster arriving from Class 3A and those two powerhouses debut at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.