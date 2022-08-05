Preseason Volleyball Rankings

The landscape experienced dramatic shifts with the latest reclassification and the result will pin reigning state champions in the same classes and also open up other classes to a new batch of contenders. In Class 7A, defending state champion Walton returns as No. 1 ahead of reigning Class 6A state champion Buford. Walton returns its kills leader Mary Neal (415), its blocks leader Lihi Zaibert (63) and its digs leader Elizabeth Cheney (357) in addition to many more key pieces. Lambert Cherokee and North Cobb also debut in the top 5 and Kennesaw Mountain comes in at No. 6 after joining the classification from its previous position in Class 6A. North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Hillgrove round out the stacked Class 7A poll.
Class 6A lost its defending champion, but then received defending Class 5A state champion St. Pius and reigning Class 4A state champion Marist. Alpharetta debuts at No. 1 after its runner-up finish in Class 7A last season and St. Pius comes in at No. 2. Sequoyah opens up the year at No. 3 after reaching last year’s finals ahead of Blessed Trinity, which moves up from Class 5A. Marist rounds out the top 5 and the rest of the loaded top 10 includes Pope, Woodward Academy, North Forsyth and Creekview. Woodward moved into Class 6A from Class 5A and North Forsyth arrives from Class 7A.
Class 5A is headlined by Greenrier at No. 1 and defending Class 3A state champion Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 2. Flowery Branch comes in at No. 3 after its run to the Class 4A finals last season and Jefferson and McIntosh round out the top 5. In Class 4A, defending Class 2A/A-Public state champion Pace Academy gets the nod at No. 1 ahead of Holy Innocents’ Lovett, Northwest Whitfield and Whitewater. Class 4A also has Cherokee Bluff and Westminster arriving from Class 3A and those two powerhouses debut at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.
Sandy Creek leads the new-look Class 3A at No. 1 ahead of Savannah Christian, Hebron Christian, Gordon Lee and Oconee County in the top 5. Defending Class A Private state champion Mt. Paran debuts at No. 1 in Class 2A ahead of Athens Academy, Savannah Arts, ELCA and North Cobb Christian. Finally, Prince Avenue Christian opens the year at the top of the Class A poll ahead of No. 2 Armuchee, Tallulah Falls, Woodville-Thompkins and Lamar County.
Class 7A
1. Walton
2. Buford
3. Lambert
4. Cherokee
5. North Cobb
6. Kennesaw Mountain
7. Forsyth Central
8. North Gwinnett
9. West Forsyth
10. Hillgrove
Class 6A
1. Alpharetta
2. St. Pius
3. Sequoyah
4. Blessed Trinity
5. Marist
6. Pope
7. Woodward Academy
8. Lassiter
9. North Forsyth
10. Creekview
Class 5A
1. Greenbrier
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Flowery Branch
4. Jefferson
5. McIntosh
6. Northside-Columbus
7. Harris County
8. Chattahoochee
9. Centennial
10. Statesboro
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Holy Innocents’
3. Lovett
4. Northwest Whitfield
5. Whitewater
6. Cherokee Bluff
7. Westminster
8. Fayette County
9. Heritage-Catoosa
10. North Oconee
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Savannah Christian
3. Hebron Christian
4. Gordon Lee
5. Oconee County
6. LaFayette
7. Hart County
8. Columbus
9. Morgan County
10. Dawson County
Class 2A
1. Mt. Paran
2. Athens Academy
3. Savannah Arts
4. ELCA
5. North Cobb Christian
6. Elite Scholars Academy
7. Landmark Christian
8. Providence Christian
9. Union County
10. South Atlanta
Class A
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Armuchee
3. Tallulah Falls
4. Woodville-Thompkins
5. Lamar County
6. Lake Oconee Academy
7. Galloway
8. Mt. Pisgah
9. Mt. Bethel
10. Calvary Day
