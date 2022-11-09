Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

Lovejoy tops Class 6A with River Ridge, Forest Park, Rockdale County and Brunswick chasing. Warner Robins enters the season atop Class 5A with Northside-Columbus, Hiram, Kell and Greenbrier in the top 5. In Class 4A, Griffin opens at the top of class ahead of Luella, Holy Innocents’, Baldwin and Stockbridge.

Lumpkin County tops Class 3A with Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Carver-Columbus and Cross Creek in the top 5. In Class 2A, Central-Macon enters the season at the top and leads Landmark Christian, Josey, Mount Paran and Laney.