Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Brookwood opens the season atop the state’s highest class with Norcross, South Forsyth, Archer and Buford chasing in the top 5. Carrollton, Cherokee, Peachtree Ridge, Lowndes and Hillgrove round out the top 10.

Lovejoy tops Class 6A with River Ridge, Forest Park, Rockdale County and Brunswick chasing. Warner Robins enters the season atop Class 5A with Northside-Columbus, Hiram, Kell and Greenbrier in the top 5. In Class 4A, Griffin opens at the top of class ahead of Luella, Holy Innocents’, Baldwin and Stockbridge.

Lumpkin County tops Class 3A with Hebron Christian, Wesleyan, Carver-Columbus and Cross Creek in the top 5. In Class 2A, Central-Macon enters the season at the top and leads Landmark Christian, Josey, Mount Paran and Laney.

St. Francis tops Class A Division I with Elbert County, Galloway, Rabun County and Swainsboro in the top 5. In Class A Division II, Taylor County opens at the top with Lake Oconee Academy, Schley County, Clinch County and Turner County chasing in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Brookwood

2. Norcross

3. South Forsyth

4. Archer

5. Buford

6. Carrollton

7. Cherokee

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. Lowndes

10. Hillgrove

Class 6A

1. Lovejoy

2. River Ridge

3. Forest Park

4. Rockdale County

5. Brunswick

6. North Forsyth

7. Woodstock

8. New Manchester

9. Hughes

10. Woodward Academy

Class 5A

1. Warner Robins

2. Northside-Columbus

3. Hiram

4. Kell

5. Greenbrier

6. Bradwell Institute

7. Arabia Mountain

8. Union Grove

9. Jackson-Atlanta

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 4A

1. Griffin

2. Luella

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Baldwin

5. Stockbridge

6. Westminster

7. Chestatee

8. East Forsyth

9. Trinity Christian

10. Southwest DeKalb

Class 3A

1. Lumpkin County

2. Hebron Christian

3. Wesleyan

4. Carver-Columbus

5. Cross Creek

6. Pickens

7. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

8. Monroe

9. White County

10. Oconee County

Class 2A

1. Central-Macon

2. Landmark Christian

3. Josey

4. Mount Paran Christian

5. Laney

6. Fannin County

7. Banks County

8. Murray County

9. Northeast-Macon

10. Dodge County

Class A Division I

1. St. Francis

2. Elbert County

3. Galloway

4. Rabun County

5. Swainsboro

6. Woodville-Tompkins

7. Screven County

8. Heard County

9. Trion

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II

1. Taylor County

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Schley County

4. Clinch County

5. Turner County

6. Charlton County

7. Montgomery County

8. Mount Zion-Carroll

9. Greenforest

10. Telfair County

