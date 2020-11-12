Preseason Basketball Rankings

Boys: In Class 7A, defending champion Wheeler’s exit to to Class 6A has opened up the classification and resulted in Grayson starting the season at No. 1. Grayson was defeated by Wheeler in last year’s finals 60-59. Milton, McEachern, Norcross and Newton round out the top 5.
Wheeler opens the year at No. 1 in Class 6A ahead of Lanier, Buford, Chattahoochee and South Cobb in the top 5. Class 5A and 4A were especially restructured following this recent reclassification cycle. As a result, Tri-Cities, which made the semifinals in Class 6A this past season is now opening the year as the No. 1 team in Class 5A. Defending Class 4A champion Woodward Academy comes in at No. 4 in Class 5A.
In Class 4A, Miller Grove opens the year at No. 1 after arriving to the classification from Class 5A. The Wolverines are joined by Fayette County, Westover, Spencer and Stephenson in the top 5.
Sandy Creek, which was defeated by Class 4A state champion Woodward Academy 58-56 in last year’s playoffs will make its debut in Class 3A as the top-ranked team. The Patriots lead a poll filled with teams that formerly competed in Class 4A, including No. 4 Upson-Lee and No. 5 LaFayette.
Reigning Class 3A champion Pace Academy occupies the No. 1 spot in Class 2A after dropping down a classification. Defending state champion St. Francis returns to No. 1 in Class A-Private and Hancock Central debuts at No. 1 in Class A-Public following last season’s 61-58 win over Treutlen in the finals.
Class 7A
1. Grayson
2. Milton
3. McEachern
4. Norcross
5. Newton
6. Pebblebrook
7. Berkmar
8. Cherokee
9. Shiloh
10. North Gwinnett
Class 6A
1. Wheeler
2. Lanier
3. Buford
4. Chattahoochee
5. South Cobb
6. Kell
7. Allatoona
8. Richmond Hill
9. Douglas County
10. Heritage-Conyers
Class 5A
1. Tri-Cities
2. Eagle’s Landing
3. St. Pius
4. Woodward Academy
5. Warner Robins
6. Veterans
7. Chapel Hill
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Cass
10. Mundy’s Mill
Class 4A
1. Miller Grove
2. Fayette County
3. Westover
4. Spencer
5. Stephenson
6. Jenkins
7. Baldwin
8. Westside-Macon
9. Monroe
10. Marist
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Windsor Forest
3. Johnson-Savannah
4. Upson-Lee
5. LaFayette
6. Hart County
7. Cross Creek
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Dawson County
10. Monroe Area
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Swainsboro
3. Lovett
4. Laney
5. Columbia
6. Butler
7. Vidalia
8. Thomasville
9. Washington County
10. Jeff Davis
Class A Private
1. St. Francis
2. Greenforest Christian
3. Mt. Pisgah
4. Galloway
5. Wesleyan
6. Providence Christian
7. Holy Innocents'
8. North Cobb Christian
9. Trinity Christian
10. St. Anne-Pacelli
Class A Public
1. Hancock Central
2. Drew Charter
3. Manchester
4. Terrell County
5. Treutlen
6. Lincoln County
7. Wilkinson County
8. Calhoun County
9. Lanier County
10. Taylor County
Girls: The 2020-21 girls preseason basketball rankings feature a new look following the reclassification cycle and in Class 7A, McEachern’s girls take the top spot in the poll. Three-time defending champion Westlake dropped down to Class 6A and the state’s highest class is wide open.
Woodstock opens at No. 2 in Class 7A with Collins Hill, Archer and West Forsyth rounding out the top 5. Grayson opens the season at No. 6 with North Paulding, Campbell, Cherokee and Norcross rounding out the top 5.
In Class 6A, two dynasties are new to the class this season with Westlake (three-time 7A champion) and Buford (four-time 5A champion) entering the fray. Buford opens at No. 1 and Westlake is No. 2 followed by No. 3 Kell, No. 4 Langston Hughes and No. 5 Carrollton. Lovejoy, the 2018 champion, is No. 6 with Sprayberry, Grovetown, Rockdale County and Sequoyah filling the top 10.
Following Buford’s departure to Class 6A, 5A is open and Woodward Academy begins the season ranked at the top. Forest Park is No. 2 with Southwest DeKalb, Jackson-Atlanta and Loganville filling the top 5. Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Tri-Cities, No. 7 Griffin, No. 8 Cass, No. 9 Jones County and No. 10 New Manchester.
Jefferson advanced to the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs last season before losing to eventual champion Greater Atlanta Christian 54-51. The Dragons reclassed to 4A this season and open as the team to beat. State semifinalist Carver-Columbus, which won its only state championship in 2019, opens at No. 2 with Troup, Arabia Mountain and McDonough filling the top 5. Druid Hills is No. 6 followed by No. 7 Luella, No. 8 Spalding, No. 9 Madison County and No. 10 Flowery Branch.
The top three ranked programs in Class 3A have each won at least one state title in the past four seasons. Johnson-Savannah opens the season ranked at the top and won state titles in 2018 and 2019. Greater Atlanta Christian is the defending champion and ranked No. 2 and Beach won the 2017 3A championship and opens at No. 3. Rockmart, a 2A semifinalist last season, opens at No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Cross Creek.
Washington County opens at No. 1 in Class 2A with Rabun County, Early County, Josey and Vidalia in the top 5. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents' is the team to beat with Hebron Christian, Mount Paran, St. Francis and Wesleyan filling the top 5. Clinch County tops Class A Public to open the season ahead of Greenville, Calhoun County, Turner County and Central-Talbotton.
Class 7A
1. McEachern
2. Woodstock
3. Collins Hill
4. Archer
5. West Forsyth
6. Grayson
7. North Paulding
8. Campbell
9. Cherokee
10. Norcross
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Westlake
3. Kell
4. Langston Hughes
5. Carrollton
6. Lovejoy
7. Sprayberry
8. Grovetown
9. Rockdale County
10. Sequoyah
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy
2. Forest Park
3. Southwest DeKalb
4. Jackson-Atlanta
5. Loganville
6. Tri-Cities
7. Griffin
8. Cass
9. Jones County
10. New Manchester
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Carver-Columbus
3. Troup County
4. Arabia Mountain
5. McDonough
6. Druid Hills
7. Luella
8. Spalding
9. Madison County
10. Flowery Branch
Class 3A
1. Johnson-Savannah
2. Greater Atlanta Christian
3. Beach
4. Rockmart
5. Cross Creek
6. Cedar Grove
7. Sonoraville
8. Stephens County
9. Coahulla Creek
10. Westminster
Class 2A
1. Washington County
2. Rabun County
3. Early County
4. Josey
5. Vidalia
6. Northeast-Macon
7. Laney
8. Fannin County
9. Elbert County
10. Chattooga
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents'
2. Hebron Christian
3. Mount Paran Christian
4. St. Francis
5. Wesleyan
6. Galloway
7. Greenforest
8. Eagle’s Landing Christian
9. Calvary Day
10. Trinity Christian
Class A Public
1. Clinch County
2. Greenville
3. Calhoun County
4. Turner County
5. Central-Talbotton
6. Wilcox County
7. Georgia Military College
8. Emanuel County Institute
9. Mitchell County
10. Lake Oconee Academy
