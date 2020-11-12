Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. Milton

3. McEachern

4. Norcross

5. Newton

6. Pebblebrook

7. Berkmar

8. Cherokee

9. Shiloh

10. North Gwinnett

Class 6A

1. Wheeler

2. Lanier

3. Buford

4. Chattahoochee

5. South Cobb

6. Kell

7. Allatoona

8. Richmond Hill

9. Douglas County

10. Heritage-Conyers

Class 5A

1. Tri-Cities

2. Eagle’s Landing

3. St. Pius

4. Woodward Academy

5. Warner Robins

6. Veterans

7. Chapel Hill

8. Blessed Trinity

9. Cass

10. Mundy’s Mill

Class 4A

1. Miller Grove

2. Fayette County

3. Westover

4. Spencer

5. Stephenson

6. Jenkins

7. Baldwin

8. Westside-Macon

9. Monroe

10. Marist

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek

2. Windsor Forest

3. Johnson-Savannah

4. Upson-Lee

5. LaFayette

6. Hart County

7. Cross Creek

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. Dawson County

10. Monroe Area

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Swainsboro

3. Lovett

4. Laney

5. Columbia

6. Butler

7. Vidalia

8. Thomasville

9. Washington County

10. Jeff Davis

Class A Private

1. St. Francis

2. Greenforest Christian

3. Mt. Pisgah

4. Galloway

5. Wesleyan

6. Providence Christian

7. Holy Innocents'

8. North Cobb Christian

9. Trinity Christian

10. St. Anne-Pacelli

Class A Public

1. Hancock Central

2. Drew Charter

3. Manchester

4. Terrell County

5. Treutlen

6. Lincoln County

7. Wilkinson County

8. Calhoun County

9. Lanier County

10. Taylor County

Girls: The 2020-21 girls preseason basketball rankings feature a new look following the reclassification cycle and in Class 7A, McEachern’s girls take the top spot in the poll. Three-time defending champion Westlake dropped down to Class 6A and the state’s highest class is wide open.

Woodstock opens at No. 2 in Class 7A with Collins Hill, Archer and West Forsyth rounding out the top 5. Grayson opens the season at No. 6 with North Paulding, Campbell, Cherokee and Norcross rounding out the top 5.

In Class 6A, two dynasties are new to the class this season with Westlake (three-time 7A champion) and Buford (four-time 5A champion) entering the fray. Buford opens at No. 1 and Westlake is No. 2 followed by No. 3 Kell, No. 4 Langston Hughes and No. 5 Carrollton. Lovejoy, the 2018 champion, is No. 6 with Sprayberry, Grovetown, Rockdale County and Sequoyah filling the top 10.

Following Buford’s departure to Class 6A, 5A is open and Woodward Academy begins the season ranked at the top. Forest Park is No. 2 with Southwest DeKalb, Jackson-Atlanta and Loganville filling the top 5. Rounding out the top 10 are No. 6 Tri-Cities, No. 7 Griffin, No. 8 Cass, No. 9 Jones County and No. 10 New Manchester.

Jefferson advanced to the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs last season before losing to eventual champion Greater Atlanta Christian 54-51. The Dragons reclassed to 4A this season and open as the team to beat. State semifinalist Carver-Columbus, which won its only state championship in 2019, opens at No. 2 with Troup, Arabia Mountain and McDonough filling the top 5. Druid Hills is No. 6 followed by No. 7 Luella, No. 8 Spalding, No. 9 Madison County and No. 10 Flowery Branch.

The top three ranked programs in Class 3A have each won at least one state title in the past four seasons. Johnson-Savannah opens the season ranked at the top and won state titles in 2018 and 2019. Greater Atlanta Christian is the defending champion and ranked No. 2 and Beach won the 2017 3A championship and opens at No. 3. Rockmart, a 2A semifinalist last season, opens at No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Cross Creek.

Washington County opens at No. 1 in Class 2A with Rabun County, Early County, Josey and Vidalia in the top 5. In Class A Private, Holy Innocents' is the team to beat with Hebron Christian, Mount Paran, St. Francis and Wesleyan filling the top 5. Clinch County tops Class A Public to open the season ahead of Greenville, Calhoun County, Turner County and Central-Talbotton.

Class 7A

1. McEachern

2. Woodstock

3. Collins Hill

4. Archer

5. West Forsyth

6. Grayson

7. North Paulding

8. Campbell

9. Cherokee

10. Norcross

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Westlake

3. Kell

4. Langston Hughes

5. Carrollton

6. Lovejoy

7. Sprayberry

8. Grovetown

9. Rockdale County

10. Sequoyah

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy

2. Forest Park

3. Southwest DeKalb

4. Jackson-Atlanta

5. Loganville

6. Tri-Cities

7. Griffin

8. Cass

9. Jones County

10. New Manchester

Class 4A

1. Jefferson

2. Carver-Columbus

3. Troup County

4. Arabia Mountain

5. McDonough

6. Druid Hills

7. Luella

8. Spalding

9. Madison County

10. Flowery Branch

Class 3A

1. Johnson-Savannah

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Beach

4. Rockmart

5. Cross Creek

6. Cedar Grove

7. Sonoraville

8. Stephens County

9. Coahulla Creek

10. Westminster

Class 2A

1. Washington County

2. Rabun County

3. Early County

4. Josey

5. Vidalia

6. Northeast-Macon

7. Laney

8. Fannin County

9. Elbert County

10. Chattooga

Class A Private

1. Holy Innocents'

2. Hebron Christian

3. Mount Paran Christian

4. St. Francis

5. Wesleyan

6. Galloway

7. Greenforest

8. Eagle’s Landing Christian

9. Calvary Day

10. Trinity Christian

Class A Public

1. Clinch County

2. Greenville

3. Calhoun County

4. Turner County

5. Central-Talbotton

6. Wilcox County

7. Georgia Military College

8. Emanuel County Institute

9. Mitchell County

10. Lake Oconee Academy