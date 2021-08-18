Preseason all-state teams: Class A Public

*Best player: Omari Arnold, Brooks County. He has rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his career and has offers from several mid-major schools, plus Georgia Tech.

*Best position: Running back. Arnold and Germivy Tucker were over 1,400 yards rushing in 2020. Other 1,000-yard rushers include Turner County’s Elijah Stephens, Trion’s Rob Brown and Bowdon’s Gage Stephens.