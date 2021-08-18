Preseason all-state teams: Class A Public

Class A Public
*Best player: Omari Arnold, Brooks County. He has rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his career and has offers from several mid-major schools, plus Georgia Tech.
*Best position: Running back. Arnold and Germivy Tucker were over 1,400 yards rushing in 2020. Other 1,000-yard rushers include Turner County’s Elijah Stephens, Trion’s Rob Brown and Bowdon’s Gage Stephens.
*Most highly recruited: Nick Cull, Seminole County. He’s the only Class A Public senior among the consensus top 100 recruits in Georgia, per 247Sports Composite. A cornerback, he has offers from Alabama, Auburn and others.
*That’s interesting: Brandon Denmark is the punter here, but that sells him short. He had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage last fall, was the Class A Public runner-up in the 100 meters last spring and scored four touchdowns playing slot and wingback in a scrimmage Friday night.
*Snubbed: Washington-Wilkes’ Dalen Cobb, Irwin County’s Cody Soliday and Turner County’s Amarion Blanks are top-notch quarterbacks on contending teams. Cobb won the 100 meters in the Class A Public meet, edging Denmark.
*Underrated: A quarterback who throws for 1,599 yards and rushes for 1,061 in 12 games while winning a region title should be held in high regard. That was Bowdon quarterback Robert McNeal’s sophomore season. He started as a freshman, too.
*What else is new: Macon County has four players on the team. That’s among the Bulldogs’ 19 returning starters from a 9-2 team.
OFFENSE
QB - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County, Jr.
RB - Omari Arnold, Brooks County, Sr.
RB - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County, Jr.
WR - Zay Brantley, Montgomery County, Sr.
WR - Marcus Sanders, Macon County, Sr.
TE - Eli Roberts, Irwin County, Sr.
OL - Noah Brown, Irwin County, Sr.
OL - Mason Gaddis, Commerce, Sr.
OL - Garrett Gordon, Mount Zion (Carroll), Sr.
OL - Devin McRae, Telfair County, Jr.
OL - Donald Owens, Lincoln County, Sr.
ATH - Robert McNeal, Bowdon, Jr.
PK - Beau Beldon, Seminole County, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL - Pier Barron, Macon County, Sr.
DL - C.J. Donaldson, Metter, Jr.
DL - Kris Jackson, Emanuel County Institute, Sr.
DL - Will Jones, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.
LB - Kenwan Felton, Macon County, Sr.
LB - Nemo McCoy, Irwin County, Sr.
LB - Quan Proctor, McIntosh County Academy, Sr.
LB - Jakedrian Wright, Chattahoochee County, Sr.
DB - Landon Austin, Macon County, Sr.
DB - Nick Cull, Seminole County, Sr.
DB - Gage Stephens, Bowdon, Sr.
DB - MonQuarik Taylor, Turner County, Sr.
P - Brandon Denmark, Montgomery County, Sr.
