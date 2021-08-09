Preseason all-state teams: Class 7A

*Snubbed: Colquitt County and Cherokee. Region 1 champion Colquitt will be good, as usual, but they lack a sure-fire all-state player from a preseason perspective. As for Cherokee, had there been a second team, at least four Warriors would’ve made it.

*Underrated: Zakye Barker, Norcross. This linebacker’s tackle numbers last year were as good as those of teammate Jalen Garner, the AJC’s Class 7A defensive player of the year. Barker is committed to East Carolina.

*What else is new: North Cobb has three first-team picks, two that came from Brookwood. They are WR Denylon Morrissette and DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew. Both are committed to Georgia. Two other Power 5 recruits, WR Sam M’Bake and DB Andre Stewart, also moved in. North Cobb plays Milton on Aug. 27.

OFFENSE

QB (dual) - Jacurri Brown, Lowndes, Sr.

QB (pro) - Sam Horn, Collins Hill, Sr.

RB - Jamie Felix, Camden County, Sr.

RB - Jordan McDonald, Milton, Sr.

TE – Oscar Delp, West Forsyth, Sr.

WR - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill, Sr.

WR - Denylon Morrissette, North Cobb, Sr.

OL - J.B. Brown, Parkview, Sr.

OL - Maurice “Mo” Clipper, Milton, Sr.

OL - Noah DeMeritt, Camden County, Sr.

OL - Jaylen George, Collins Hill, Sr.

OL - Cason Henry, Walton, Sr.

ATH - Daniel Martin, Marietta, Sr.

PK – Cooper West, Alpharetta, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL - Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett, Jr.

DL - Lebbeus “L.T.” Overton, Milton, Jr.

DL - Gilles Tchio, Milton, Sr.

DL - Tyre West, Tift County, Sr.

LB - Zakye Barker, Norcross, Sr.

LB - Dion Crawford, Collins Hill, Jr.

LB - Jadin Jones, Camden County, Sr.

LB - Josh Josephs, North Cobb, Sr.

DB - Marcus Allen, Walton, Sr.

DB - Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Jr.

DB - Marquis Groves-Killebrew, North Cobb, Sr.

DB - Ethan Nation, Roswell, Jr.

P - Beau Beldon, East Coweta, Sr.

Coming Tuesday: Class 6A

