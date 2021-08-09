Preseason all-state teams: Class 7A

Class 7A
*Best player: Travis Hunter, Collins Hill. A starter at wide receiver and cornerback, he had 1,746 yards receiving and intercepted eight passes for the 7A runner-up in 2020. He’s also a five-star recruit pledged to Florida State.
*Best position: Quarterback. Lowndes’ Jacurri Brown (committed to Miami) and Sam Horn (Missouri) made the team. Other major Division I recruits in 7A that did not were Cherokee’s A.J. Swann, North Cobb’s Malachi Singleton, Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan, Milton’s Devin Farrell, Walton’s Zak Rozsman and McEachern’s Bryce Archie.
*Most highly recruited: Hunter and Milton defensive lineman Lebbeus “L.T.” Overton are the consensus No. 1 recruits nationally in their classes. Hunter is a senior, Overton a junior.
*That’s interesting: Milton and Collins Hill lead the team with four selections each. Milton, in particular, could’ve had more. Farrell (committed to Virginia Tech), tight end Jack Nickel (Michigan State) and tackle Brandon Best (Georgia Tech) didn’t make it, and Bryce Thornton, a junior, is probably the best all-around player on Milton’s team not named Overton.
*Snubbed: Colquitt County and Cherokee. Region 1 champion Colquitt will be good, as usual, but they lack a sure-fire all-state player from a preseason perspective. As for Cherokee, had there been a second team, at least four Warriors would’ve made it.
*Underrated: Zakye Barker, Norcross. This linebacker’s tackle numbers last year were as good as those of teammate Jalen Garner, the AJC’s Class 7A defensive player of the year. Barker is committed to East Carolina.
*What else is new: North Cobb has three first-team picks, two that came from Brookwood. They are WR Denylon Morrissette and DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew. Both are committed to Georgia. Two other Power 5 recruits, WR Sam M’Bake and DB Andre Stewart, also moved in. North Cobb plays Milton on Aug. 27.
OFFENSE
QB (dual) - Jacurri Brown, Lowndes, Sr.
QB (pro) - Sam Horn, Collins Hill, Sr.
RB - Jamie Felix, Camden County, Sr.
RB - Jordan McDonald, Milton, Sr.
TE – Oscar Delp, West Forsyth, Sr.
WR - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill, Sr.
WR - Denylon Morrissette, North Cobb, Sr.
OL - J.B. Brown, Parkview, Sr.
OL - Maurice “Mo” Clipper, Milton, Sr.
OL - Noah DeMeritt, Camden County, Sr.
OL - Jaylen George, Collins Hill, Sr.
OL - Cason Henry, Walton, Sr.
ATH - Daniel Martin, Marietta, Sr.
PK – Cooper West, Alpharetta, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL - Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett, Jr.
DL - Lebbeus “L.T.” Overton, Milton, Jr.
DL - Gilles Tchio, Milton, Sr.
DL - Tyre West, Tift County, Sr.
LB - Zakye Barker, Norcross, Sr.
LB - Dion Crawford, Collins Hill, Jr.
LB - Jadin Jones, Camden County, Sr.
LB - Josh Josephs, North Cobb, Sr.
DB - Marcus Allen, Walton, Sr.
DB - Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Jr.
DB - Marquis Groves-Killebrew, North Cobb, Sr.
DB - Ethan Nation, Roswell, Jr.
P - Beau Beldon, East Coweta, Sr.
Coming Tuesday: Class 6A
