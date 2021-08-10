Preseason all-state teams: Class 6A

*Snubbed: East Paulding’s Justin Williams (committed to West Virginia) and Buford’s Victor Venn (Colorado) are Georgia Power 100 running backs, but those chosen at the position each went over 1,500 yards last season. Also expect a big year from Carrollton quarterback M.J. Morris, who is committed to N.C. State and now working under coach Joey King, who has experience coaching good quarterbacks.

*Underrated: Kennesaw Mountain. The Mustangs reached the playoffs for the first time last season. They haven’t had a consensus first-team all-state player since 2008. They’ve got two representing this team, Jailen Taylor and Connor Lew.

*What else is new: Valdosta won’t be in the playoffs this season because of a GHSA ban. That’s too bad because JaDarian Rhym and Jacquez McGowan are all-state material, and credited here, as were a couple declared ineligible in the recruiting scandal.

OFFENSE

QB - R.J. Johnson, Westlake, Jr.

RB - Antonio Martin, Hughes, Sr.

RB - Amehre Morrison, River Ridge, Sr.

WR - Jake Pope, Buford, Sr.

WR - Jailen Taylor, Kennesaw Mountain, Jr.

TE - Bennett Christian, Allatoona, Sr.

OL - Kanaya Charlton, Brunswick, Sr.

OL - Tyler Gibson, Johns Creek, Sr.

OL - Jonathan “Bo” Hughley, Hughes, Jr.

OL - Connor Lew, Kennesaw Mountain, Jr.

OL - Qae’shon Sapp, Lee County, Sr.

ATH - Kyle Efford, Dacula, Sr.

PK - Alejandro Mata, Buford, Sr.

DEFENSE

DL - Joshua Barker, Kell, Jr.

DL - Brian Bradley, River Ridge, Sr.

DL - Stephalin Greene, Rome, Jr.

DL - Horace Lockett, Westlake, Sr.

LB - Isaac Hubert, Creekview, Jr.

LB - Jacquez McGowan, Valdosta, Sr.

LB - Malik Spencer, Buford, Sr.

LB - Jaron Willis, Lee County, Sr.

LB/DB - Victor “V.J.” Payne, Buford, Sr.

DB - Caleb Coley, Houston County, Sr.

DB - JaDarian “J.D.” Rhym, Valdosta, Sr.

DB - Terian Williams II, Johns Creek, Sr.

P - Preston Gentry, Carrollton, Sr.

Coming Wednesday: Class 5A

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.