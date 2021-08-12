Preseason all-state teams: Class 4A

*Best player: Malaki Starks, Jefferson. He rushed for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns, threw 11 TD passes and had 41 tackles and two interceptions as a free safety.

*Best position: Athlete. There are lots of versatile, dynamic players in this class, but with Starks hogging the athlete slot on the team, it’s hard to place Benedictine’s John Thomas, the Georgia baseball commit who scored touchdowns rushing (14), receiving (seven) and returning interceptions (two) last year, and some others mentioned below.