Preseason all-state: Schley sophomore Zayden Walker heads team in Class A Division II

*Best player: Schley County LB/RB Zayden Walker had a huge freshman season with 1,001 yards rushing, 16 tackles for losses and 22 touchdowns, scoring them rushing, receiving and returning. On3, the first recruiting service to rate sophomores this year, has declared him a four-star prospect.
*Best position: Running back. Jaylen Lilley, Marlon Mitchell and Germivy Tucker are the kinds of feature backs that put teams in contention for championships.
*Most highly recruited: Ultimately, it will be Walker. In the meantime, Telfair County offensive lineman Devin McRae is the only senior in this class who is a consensus top-100 Georgia player, according to the 247Sports Composite. McRae, ranked No. 62, committed to Wake Forest in April. Wilcox County wide receiver B.J. Gibson is No. 27 among juniors.
*That’s interesting: Johnson County’s Tucker has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. His career total of 4,005 is 2,032 short of Herschel Walker’s school record.
*Snubbed: No one, for a change. Class A’s new Division II is a godsend to smaller schools, giving them the best chances they’ve ever had for state titles and all-state recognition.
*Underrated: Bowdon senior Robert McNeal’s senior numbers were high quality. He completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,961 yards and 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions and rushed for 749 yards and 11 scores on 108 carries (6.9 ypc). He has led Bowdon to consecutive region titles.
*What else is new: Schley County is the preseason No. 1 team, an honor the Wildcats had never attained. They have four preseason all-state players.
Offense
QB - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County, Jr.
QB - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County, Sr.
RB - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County, Jr.
RB - Marlon Mitchell, Macon County, Sr.
RB - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County, Sr.
WR - Jalewis Solomon, Schley County, Jr.
WR - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County, Jr.
OL - Brenston Hearst, Lincoln County, Sr.
OL - Duncan Johnson, Aquinas, Sr.
OL - Devin McRae, Telfair County, Sr.
OL - Bryce Miller, Wheeler County, Sr.
OL - Bhrett Wiggins, Bowdon, Sr.
ATH - Robert McNeal, Bowdon, Sr.
PK - Levi Ward, GMC Prep, Sr.
Defense
DL - O’Marion Brown, Manchester, Sr.
DL - Dayshawn Copeland, Greene County, Jr.
DL - Daniel Geil, Christian Heritage, Sr.
DL - B’Anthony Wade, Early County, Jr.
LB - Ja’Tyler Lundy, Dooly County, Sr.
LB - Dennis Thomas, Warren County, Sr.
LB - Zayden Walker, Schley County, So.
LB - Jessie Washington III, GMC Prep, Jr.
DB - Caleb Bush, GMC Prep, Sr.
DB - Trey Huff, Lincoln County, Sr.
DB - Clinton Jackson, Schley County, Sr.
DB - JaKelvis Whitley, Johnson County, Sr.
P - Joshua Gutierrez, Macon County, Jr.
