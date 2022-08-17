ajc logo
X

Preseason all-state: Schley sophomore Zayden Walker heads team in Class A Division II

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

*Best player: Schley County LB/RB Zayden Walker had a huge freshman season with 1,001 yards rushing, 16 tackles for losses and 22 touchdowns, scoring them rushing, receiving and returning. On3, the first recruiting service to rate sophomores this year, has declared him a four-star prospect.

*Best position: Running back. Jaylen Lilley, Marlon Mitchell and Germivy Tucker are the kinds of feature backs that put teams in contention for championships.

*Most highly recruited: Ultimately, it will be Walker. In the meantime, Telfair County offensive lineman Devin McRae is the only senior in this class who is a consensus top-100 Georgia player, according to the 247Sports Composite. McRae, ranked No. 62, committed to Wake Forest in April. Wilcox County wide receiver B.J. Gibson is No. 27 among juniors.

*That’s interesting: Johnson County’s Tucker has rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. His career total of 4,005 is 2,032 short of Herschel Walker’s school record.

*Snubbed: No one, for a change. Class A’s new Division II is a godsend to smaller schools, giving them the best chances they’ve ever had for state titles and all-state recognition.

*Underrated: Bowdon senior Robert McNeal’s senior numbers were high quality. He completed 61.5% of his passes for 1,961 yards and 20 touchdowns with only three interceptions and rushed for 749 yards and 11 scores on 108 carries (6.9 ypc). He has led Bowdon to consecutive region titles.

*What else is new: Schley County is the preseason No. 1 team, an honor the Wildcats had never attained. They have four preseason all-state players.

Offense

QB - Jay Kanazawa, Schley County, Jr.

QB - Abe Stowe, Wilcox County, Sr.

RB - Jaylen Lilley, Charlton County, Jr.

RB - Marlon Mitchell, Macon County, Sr.

RB - Germivy Tucker, Johnson County, Sr.

WR - Jalewis Solomon, Schley County, Jr.

WR - B.J. Gibson, Wilcox County, Jr.

OL - Brenston Hearst, Lincoln County, Sr.

OL - Duncan Johnson, Aquinas, Sr.

OL - Devin McRae, Telfair County, Sr.

OL - Bryce Miller, Wheeler County, Sr.

OL - Bhrett Wiggins, Bowdon, Sr.

ATH - Robert McNeal, Bowdon, Sr.

PK - Levi Ward, GMC Prep, Sr.

Defense

DL - O’Marion Brown, Manchester, Sr.

DL - Dayshawn Copeland, Greene County, Jr.

DL - Daniel Geil, Christian Heritage, Sr.

DL - B’Anthony Wade, Early County, Jr.

LB - Ja’Tyler Lundy, Dooly County, Sr.

LB - Dennis Thomas, Warren County, Sr.

LB - Zayden Walker, Schley County, So.

LB - Jessie Washington III, GMC Prep, Jr.

DB - Caleb Bush, GMC Prep, Sr.

DB - Trey Huff, Lincoln County, Sr.

DB - Clinton Jackson, Schley County, Sr.

DB - JaKelvis Whitley, Johnson County, Sr.

P - Joshua Gutierrez, Macon County, Jr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension 7h ago
Mike Soroka dazzles, feels strong in first rehab start with Rome Braves
9h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
17h ago
High school eligibility denied again for Georgia football commit
17h ago
High school eligibility denied again for Georgia football commit
17h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
13h ago
The Latest
Maxwell Week 1 projections
14m ago
4 Questions with South Gwinnett P.A. announcer Jim Rhodes
48m ago
List: Most wins over past decade by current Class 2A teams
1h ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
22h ago
Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid
7m ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top